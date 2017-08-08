Steelers Rookie RB James Conner Back In Pads On Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are about to start their Tuesday practice and while we’ll have to wait and see if he ultimately works fully, rookie running back James Conner has arrived on the fields of Saint Vincent College in full pads, according to our very own Alex Kozora.

James Conner is back. In pads as he comes down the stairs. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 8, 2017

Conner, the Steelers second of two third-round draft picks this year, has been sidelined for more than week with an AC sprain in his left shoulder. The University of Pittsburgh product has since said he didn’t believe his injury was serious and that ice, range of motion and rest would ultimately allow him to return top practice.





After the team stretches, we’ll see if Conner is allowed to practice in any contact sessions. It would be great if Conner is able to practice on Tuesday and Wednesday and ultimately play in the team’s Friday night preseason opener against the New York Giants.

Looks like @JamesConner_ is ready to return to practice. pic.twitter.com/6xAYIapA0v — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) August 8, 2017

Stay tuned for more developments on Conner’s practice status.

In related news, Kozora reports that linebackers Bud Dupree and Farrington Huguenin are both back in pads ahead of Tuesdays practice. Center Maurkice Pouncey and tackle Alejandro Villanueva, however, are not in pads. Villanueva was dinged up late Sunday night during the team’s practice at Heinz Field.