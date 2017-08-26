Steelers Rookie WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Suffers Another Injury In 3rd Preseason Game

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster made an appearance in the team’s Saturday night preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts but unfortunately left the field injured after making his first catch of the game.

Smith-Schuster, the Steelers second round selection this year out of USC, appeared to have suffered a left knee injury after catching a short pass from quarterback Landry Jones in the second quarter.

So far through training camp and the preseason, Smith-Schuster has had problems staying healthy. After suffering an ankle injury early in training camp, Smith-Schuster has since suffered a concussion, a leg bone bruise and now a knee injury.

He is now running on the sideline and we’ll see if he returns to action.



