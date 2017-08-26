Hot Topics

    Steelers Rookie WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Suffers Another Injury In 3rd Preseason Game

    By Dave Bryan August 26, 2017 at 07:49 pm


    Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster made an appearance in the team’s Saturday night preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts but unfortunately left the field injured after making his first catch of the game.

    Smith-Schuster, the Steelers second round selection this year out of USC, appeared to have suffered a left knee injury after catching a short pass from quarterback Landry Jones in the second quarter.

    So far through training camp and the preseason, Smith-Schuster has had problems staying healthy. After suffering an ankle injury early in training camp, Smith-Schuster has since suffered a concussion, a leg bone bruise and now a knee injury.

    He is now running on the sideline and we’ll see if he returns to action.


    • Reader783

      Praying he’s ok

    • Rocksolid20

      Ju Ju Golson , not having much luck on the field .
      What is it about our 2nd round picks ?

    • pkeats86

      Hit basically right on his knee. Good sign that he is up and running.