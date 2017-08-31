Hot Topics

    Steelers S Jordan Dangerfield Leaves Preseason Game With Ankle Injury

    By Dave Bryan August 31, 2017 at 07:37 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers currently lead the Carolina Panthers 10-7 in their preseason finale but there is an injury note to pass along.

    Steelers safety Jordan Dangerfield had to leave the game in the second quarter with what the team is calling a left ankle injury. He will not return to tonight’s game.

    This injury comes at a bad time as starting safety Mike Mitchell has been sidelined for several weeks with an injury.

    Jacob Hagen is likely the fifth safety on the depth chart behind Mitchell, Sean Davis, Robert Golden and Dangerfield, who is also a strong contributor on special teams.

    Mike Tomlin will likely update Dangerfield’s status after the game.


    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • WARisHELL

      Paging Mr. Ward. Paging Mr. Ward we have a vet minimum contract waiting for you at the courtesy desk. Please use the white courtesy phone to accept.

    • Milton Farfara

      Now looks about to be the perfect time for the next player acquisition. .. next man up T.J Ward!!!