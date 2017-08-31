Steelers S Jordan Dangerfield Leaves Preseason Game With Ankle Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers currently lead the Carolina Panthers 10-7 in their preseason finale but there is an injury note to pass along.

Steelers safety Jordan Dangerfield had to leave the game in the second quarter with what the team is calling a left ankle injury. He will not return to tonight’s game.

This injury comes at a bad time as starting safety Mike Mitchell has been sidelined for several weeks with an injury.

Jacob Hagen is likely the fifth safety on the depth chart behind Mitchell, Sean Davis, Robert Golden and Dangerfield, who is also a strong contributor on special teams.

Mike Tomlin will likely update Dangerfield’s status after the game.



