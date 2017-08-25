Hot Topics

    Steelers Sign C Ruben Carter

    By Dave Bryan August 25, 2017 at 09:53 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers filled the open spot on their 90-man roster Friday by signing free agent center Ruben Carter.

    Carter, who entered the league in 2016 as an undrafted free agent with the Miami Dolphins, played collegiality at both Florida State and Toledo. The Dolphins ultimately waived Carter a few weeks prior to the start of the 2016 regular season. He has since been with the Dallas Cowboys but was recently waived by them.


    At his 2016 pro day, Carter measured in at 6033, 305-pounds. He reportedly did 22 reps on the bench and ran his 40-yard-dash in 5.19-seconds.

    The Steelers traded away backup center Lucas Crowley on Thursday and that left them with B.J. Finney and Kyle Friend as backups at the position to starter Maurkice Pouncey with two preseason games yet to go. It’s probably unlikely that Carter will see much, if any, playing time in the final two preseason games.

    • Jonny Panic

      The Hurricane?!

    • John Noh

      Nice. I was trying to remember why that name sounded familiar. Thank you for jogging my memory.

    • Bradys_Dad

      The wrongfully convicted Ruben “Hurricane” Carter !

    • StrengthOfVictory

      I just came here to make that joke! Well done.

    • VaDave

      What about the Rubin Carter, NG of the Broncos and Chargers back a few decades ago. He was one of the best in the business back in the day.

    • Jason Kelley

      Same here!!!

      The man the authorities came to blame!

    • Cwallace

      Yes he was I remember him

    • Jaybird

      My favorite Bob Dylan song