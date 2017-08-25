Steelers Sign C Ruben Carter

The Pittsburgh Steelers filled the open spot on their 90-man roster Friday by signing free agent center Ruben Carter.

We have signed C Ruben Carter. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 25, 2017

Carter, who entered the league in 2016 as an undrafted free agent with the Miami Dolphins, played collegiality at both Florida State and Toledo. The Dolphins ultimately waived Carter a few weeks prior to the start of the 2016 regular season. He has since been with the Dallas Cowboys but was recently waived by them.





At his 2016 pro day, Carter measured in at 6033, 305-pounds. He reportedly did 22 reps on the bench and ran his 40-yard-dash in 5.19-seconds.

The Steelers traded away backup center Lucas Crowley on Thursday and that left them with B.J. Finney and Kyle Friend as backups at the position to starter Maurkice Pouncey with two preseason games yet to go. It’s probably unlikely that Carter will see much, if any, playing time in the final two preseason games.