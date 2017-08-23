Hot Topics

    Steelers Sign CB Antonio Crawford; Waive RB Brandon Brown-Dukes

    By Dave Bryan August 23, 2017 at 08:28 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers made a few transactions ahead of their Wednesday practice as one running back was waived and one cornerback signed to take his place on the 90-man roster.

    Waived on Wednesday was running back Brandon Brown-Dukes and that’s not surprising being as the Mercyhurst product didn’t get much playing time in the first two preseason games due to several players being ahead of him on the depth chart.


    The Steelers signed cornerback Antonio Crawford to take the place of Brown-Dukes on the roster and this is likely because fellow cornerback Greg Ducre injured an ankle on Sunday.

    Crawford who ended his college career at West Virginia after starting it at Miami, played in 47 total games between the two schools. He registered 83 total tackles, one interception and 14 total pass breakups.

    At his 2017 pro day, Crawford measured in at 5-10, 184-pounds. He ran the 40-yard-dash in 4.56-seconds and had a nice short shuttle time of 4.11-seconds to go along with a 6.95-second 3-cone time.

    • pittsburghjoe

      BBD will be back by next Wednesday if history repeats.

    • Steelers12

      lol

    • Steelers12

      until next time BBD

    • Conserv_58

      Ducre was showing some game too. Without knowing the severity of the injury, it seems to me that he incurred the dreaded high ankle sprain which, like ham string injuries, can linger for a long time.

    • John Noh

      LOL. As BBD Turns.

    • Steelers12

      😂😂😂

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Trey Williams probably saved his roster spot on the 90 with that punt return.

    • SilverSteel

      He may need one more good showing for MT to bite. One rose doesn’t make a summer…

    • SilverSteel

      I think he has been on and off the PS 14 times. Incredible 😳

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Agree; that’s why I said 90 and not 53.

    • Steelers12

      😂😂😂😂