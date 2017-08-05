Hot Topics

    Steelers Sign CB JaCorey Shepherd, Waive DE Nelson Adams

    By Dave Bryan August 5, 2017 at 02:10 pm


    With several cornerbacks currently dealing with injuries during training camp, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed cornerback JaCorey Shepherd ahead of the team’s Saturday practice. To make room on the roster for Shepherd, rookie defensive end Nelson Adams was waived.

    The Steelers felt the need to sign Shepherd with cornerbacks Artie Burns (undisclosed), Cameron Sutton (hamstring) and Senquez Golson (hamstring) all currently dealing with injuries. Burns is the latest of that group to go down as he was injured during the team’s Friday Night Lights practice. After the session was over, head coach Mike Tomlin said he thought Burns’ injury was minor in nature.

    Shepherd, who played his college football at Kansas, was originally drafted in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. A torn ACL in August of 2015 quickly ended Shepherd’s rookie season and he was ultimately waived by the Eagles just ahead of the 2016 regular season and spent a few weeks on their practice squad.

    The San Francisco 49ers signed Shepherd last season and waived him this past May.

    The 5-foot-11, 200-pound cornerback tried to run his pro day 40-yard dash with an injured hamstring and he feels that caused him to slip into later rounds of the draft that year.


    A converted wide receiver, Shepherd played in 24 games during his final two seasons at Kansas. He intercepted five passes for 32 yards and a touchdown and also returned 61 kickoffs for 1,320 yards during those two seasons. He was credited with 75 total tackles.

    In 11 games with the 49ers in 2016, Shepherd recorded 21 kickoff returns for an average of 21.7 yards a return.

    • Steelers12

      Camp body no disrespect

    • JB Burgess

      This is typical of a Mike Tomlin team. They stay injured and that affects the roster decisions adversely. Don’t forget the fiasco with not playing Boykins. Mike Tomlin can’t be trusted.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Welp I called that they’d sign a cb or two. Nailed it. I’m still annoyed we didn’t pick up Eric Rowe last year.

      What’s funny to me is both this guy are opposites of cj Goodwin. All 3 started as wr but are trying cb. Goodwin has been the only successful one to date.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Yes because it’s tomlins fault BOYKIN wasn’t properly screened by the medical staff. Just stop troll.

    • falconsaftey43

      You are right, Steelers are the only team ever to suffer an injury. I can’t believe they didn’t play Boykin, after all he has been a probowl player ever since he left.

    • falconsaftey43

      Philly was projecting him to be their starting slot CB his rookie season for what it is worth.

    • Walt Dongo

      why are you always here complaining about how the people associated with this team arent good enough in some way?

    • Jaybird

      How is it Tomlin’s or anyone within the organization’s fault that three CBs got minor injuries all at once? All three will be back , they didn’t blow out a knee or anything. I don’t get your point?

    • Jaybird

      It’s a good thing he’s not a Ravens fan. He’d be having a cow right now with their TE situation.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Great call Dave – you were predicting the Steelers would make a move to sign a new CB early this morning.

    • spicyitln

      Pays more than stocking shelves why not???

    • Rocksolid20

      Golson slide further down the depth chart .