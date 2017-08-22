Hot Topics

    Steelers Third Preseason Depth Chart Matches Second One

    By Dave Bryan August 22, 2017 at 11:49 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers will play their third preseason game of 2017 Saturday night at Heinz Field against the Indianapolis Colts and on Tuesday the team released another depth chart ahead of that contest.

    The most noticeable thing on the latest team depth chart is the list of players who are not participating as of August, 22 and it includes quarterback Landry Jones, wide receiver Demarcus Ayers, running back Le’Veon Bell, center Maurkice Pouncey, cornerback Cameron Sutton, safety Mike Mitchell, cornerback Senquez Golson, and outside linebacker Keion Adams. In case you missed it, these are the same eight players who were listed as not participating on the team’s second depth chart that was released last week.

    On the surface, the depth chart this week matches the one that the team released last week as I have failed to notice any changes. That’s not very surprising, however.

    Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will meet the media later in the week to preview the upcoming game against the Colts.


    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • Michael Mosgrove

      golden is still listed ahead of danger zone. what a joke.

    • Mr. Goodkat

      Wonder if the Bills would now have any interest in a WR with Boldin’s retirement. Whoever the best one we cut is would likely slot in immediately as their WR4, with an opportunity to jump Holmes and a rookie.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      trade coates and hamilton for an extra 3rd.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      I dont think Hamilton has any trade value.

    • Steelers12

      So damn Ayers won’t play again?

    • Steelers12

      I wonder if starters play the whole first half?

    • Mr. Goodkat

      Even Buffalo isn’t that stupid.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      which is why hed be a package deal. other team would get a depth player or a practice squad player. we’d empty out two spots get a draft pick. win win for us.

    • Michael James

      I’m pretty sure they just don’t care and simply put out the last one. I mean it’s obvious that they only put them out, because they are required to do so.
      Could be the reason they didn’t include Sutton, he said today that he’s hopeful to play saturday.

    • falconsaftey43

      I think I’d rather have Coates.

    • Mr. Goodkat

      You package players together for 2 reasons:
      1. The additional player(s) also have standalone trade value to the team you’re trading with
      2. You’re forcing a team to take on Player B’s salary if they want Player A

      Hamilton does not fit either of those. Adding him to a deal does not increase the return. The Steelers are going to cut him, and he might not even make Buffalo’s roster.

    • SilverSteel

      That is ridiculous if true. Are you a fan of Hagen? Think he has a shot at unseating Golden?