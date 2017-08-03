Hot Topics

    Steelers Training Camp Day Six: What To Watch For (And Day Five Final Thoughts)

    By Alex Kozora August 3, 2017 at 08:30 am


    Getting you prepped for Day Six of Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp. But before we do that, I wanted to include a TL;DR version of Day Three. Didn’t have a chance to get around to that in yesterday’s article.

    Quarterback

    Josh Dobbs not as good as he was Monday. Thew one pick and then nearly picked the next play. But certainly not terrible and for a rookie, had great command of the huddle and ability to bounce back when he does make mistakes.

    Bart Houston made a couple nice throws. One of his better days. But still not a great one and he had the worst pass of the afternoon, throwing one right into Brandon Dixon’s hands for a pick six.

    Running Back


    Trey Williams is an interesting guy. Burst and ability to make defenders miss in space. Lack of size (5’7, 195) doesn’t make him an obvious threat between the tackles but his short stature make hims difficult to find, too. Think he’ll bust off a big run and/or return in the preseason.

    Terrell Watson has the power and anchor to square up in pass pro, doesn’t lumber as a back and is being used on kick returns. All around skillset that could get him on the practice squad. Steelers like to keep a big back hanging around on their.

    Tight Ends

    Mentioned it on the podcast. Don’t want to freak but Jesse James and Ben Roethlisberger haven’t felt on the same page all of camp. Too much miscommunication and I think they’re 0-3 in the red zone, the biggest area where James needs to succeed.

    Phazahn Odom…better on the sleds. But far from great. Or even average.

    Wide Receiver

    Marcus Tucker has been a pretty steady presence though he hasn’t made any particularly difficult catch.

    Cobi Hamilton’s camp has not been very good so far. Definitely outside looking in, which is no shock.

    There’s no question Justin Hunter has had an impressive start to camp but he’s winning where he should. Fade routes, go balls downfield, where he can use his immense physical tools. I bet anything Titans’ fans saw the same story. It’s about the nuances and details of his route running and there’s still been some problems there. Stir up the Kool-Aid, sure, but don’t chug it all yet.

    JuJu Smith-Schuster with an impressive day back. Hit the ground running. Still hasn’t been tackled yet, though. Gotta check that box before you become a “real” NFL player.

    Offensive Line

    Couple of the lesser known guys having good camps. Kyle Friend and Mike Matthews. Short, squatty dudes who use their leverage and show the ability to anchor. Mike Munchak is big on winning in your first two steps and I think they do.

    Ethan Cooper and Matt Feiler cut from a similar cloth. But if I had to guess, I think Feiler makes the practice squad over him. Some good battles brewing.

    Defensive Line

    Tyson Alualu continues to shine. Heavy hands, great upper body strength, high football IQ and a relentless motor.

    Lavon Hooks ran second team LDE with Cam Heyward out (Alualu bumped up) and had a pretty good practice. He needed that, no question.

    Outside Linebacker

    Real good practice for T.J. Watt. Killed it in the RB/TE one-on-ones. Broke up a pass to Jesse and then jammed David Johnson so well at the LOS the quarterback never even tried to throw the ball.

    Inside Linebacker

    Good day all around. Vince Williams was back in pads and cracking skulls. Brandon Brown-Dukes and David Johnson served as victims. L.J. Fort was well-rounded, getting penetration in the run game and picking off a pass for Toussaint in one-on-ones. And Tyler Matakevich did similar, impressive downhill and in coverage, the latter a breakup from Ben to Grimble down the right seam.

    Cornerback

    Brandon Dixon and Mike Hilton had the first two picks for the secondary in camp during a team session. Long overdue. Hilton also blew past Williams on a blitz and got to the quarterback. It’s not impossible for him to make the 53. Brian Allen hasn’t played very well and the team is certain to keep just four safeties, unless they add at cutdowns. That means six cornerbacks make it.

    Burns, Cockrell, Gay, Sensabaugh. Still two roses left. (Ed Note: Forgot Sutton, I’m dumb. One rose left).

    Safety

    Kind of a boring group now. Not a lot going no. Robert Golden still a sure tackle. Why he’ll make the team.

    What To Watch For

    – If Landry Jones misses again, or Roethlisberger gets a day off, more reps for Dobbs to soak up.

    – Do want to see Watson bust a big run. Show he’s got the ability to create. If he can do that, very good chance he’s your practice squad guy.

    – JuJu in the slot. Always interested in his work there. Lot of his plays came on the outside Wednesday.

    Jerald Hawkins. Not having the best time. A strong day tomorrow would be nice.

    – Some of these reserve defensive ends. Come on guys, make a play. Christian Brown and Francis Kallon...looking at you. They’re lucky there isn’t a cutodwn to 75…or they’d be the first two to go.

    – Want to get a better look at L.T. Walton at nose and Johnny Maxey at RDE.

    Sean Davis is someone to keep an eye on too. Looking for him to make an impact play.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • steelburg

      I wouldn’t quite say 2 roses left at CB there is no way they are cutting Sutton. The only way there are 2 roses is if they plan on putting Sutton on IR. Which I kind if wouldn’t be surprised by considering how hush hush they are being about his injury. It kind of reminds me of when they put Golson on IR. But I’m knocking on wood hoping that isn’t the case. All in all there doesn’t seem to be any huge surprises if I had to pick one I would say Hunter. I still don’t think Hilton has a chance to make the roster but I could easily see him as a mid season call up from the PS if a injury occurs.

    • Hagen Rinde

      thanks alex! TlDr makes it for me every day. Seems like Alalu is a very nice pickup, right?

    • Hagen Rinde

      sorry, but a crazy challenge writing with german autocorrect, lol..

    • Alex Kozora

      Oh sorry, totally blanked on Sutton.

    • Alex Kozora

      Looks good!

    • Michael James

      Great summary again. One thing I’m particulary interested in: How do Dupree and Watt look in pass-rushing drills? Can you see any improvement from Dupree (bend, counter moves) and how is Watt doing against the guys not named Villanueva?

    • Rob H

      We all knew Watt is good in coverage, but I love hearing that another linebacker is good at jamming receivers. Harrison has always been good at it, we know Williams is good at it, and we know Bud keeps getting better in that area.
      Along with the DB’s being more aggressive, this may actually be the year where we see receivers consistently knocked off their routes, and their timing interrupted.