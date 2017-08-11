Hot Topics

    Steelers’ Training Camp Statistical Recap: First 11 Practices

    By Alex Kozora August 11, 2017 at 08:30 am


    As we try to do whenever there is some off time, we like to comb through my notes and tabulate the Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp stats. As usual, we’ll break it down from the last time we did so – the last two practices – and the overall numbers.

    Last Two Practices

    Quarterback

    Ben Roethlisberger: 23/37 (62.2%) 7 TDs 0 INTs
    Josh Dobbs: 17/29 (58.6%) 2 TDs 0 INTs
    Bart Houston: 6/15 (40%) 1 TD 0 INTs

    Running Back Carries


    Knile Davis: 7
    Fitzgerald Toussaint: 7
    Terrell Watson: 7
    Brandon Brown-Dukes: 5
    Trey Williams: 2
    JuJu Smith-Schuster: 1

    Wide Receiver Catches/Targets/Touchdowns

    Antonio Brown: 10/13 (76.9%) 5 TDs
    Canaan Severin: 6/9 (66.7%) 2 TDs
    JuJu Smith-Schuster: 4/6 (66.7%) 1 TD
    Cobi Hamilton: 4/7 (57.4%)
    Jake McGee: 3/3 (100%)
    Eli Rogers: 3/4 (75%) 1 TD
    Terrell Watson: 3/4 (75%)
    Fitzgerald Toussaint: 2/2 (100%)
    Xavier Grimble: 2/4 (50%) 1 TD
    Jesse James: 2/5 (40%)
    David Johnson: 2/5 (40%) 1 TD
    Marcus Tucker: 2/7 (28.6%)
    Knile Davis: 1/1 (100%)
    Trey Williams: 1/1 (100%)
    Phazahn Odom: 0/2 (0%)
    Darrius Heyward-Bey: 0/5 (0%)

    Drops

    Darrius Heyward-Bey: 2
    JuJu Smith-Schuster: 1
    Jesse James: 1
    Xavier Grimble: 1

    All Practices

    Quarterbacks

    Ben Roethlisberger: 71/107 (66.4%) 21 TDs 1 INT
    Josh Dobbs:     63/113 (55.8%) 11 TDs 2 INTs
    Bart Houston: 27/51 (52.9%) 6 TDs 2 INTs
    Landry Jones: 22/36 (61.1%) 4 TDs 1 INT
    Antonio Brown: 0/1 (0%) 0 TDs 0 INTs

    Running Back Carries

    Knile Davis: 56
    Fitzgerald Toussaint: 43
    Brandon Brown-Dukes: 36
    Terrell Watson: 33
    Trey Williams: 24
    James Conner: 12
    Justin Hunter: 1
    JuJu Smith-Schuster: 1

    Wide Receiver Catches/Targets/Touchdowns

    Antonio Brown: 27/43 (62.8%) 7 TDs
    Marcus Tucker: 16/28 (57.1%) 3 TDs
    Cobi Hamilton: 16/31 (51.6%) 2 TDs
    JuJu Smith-Schuster: 15/21 (71.4%) 3 TDs
    Eli Rogers: 15/26 (57.7%) 3 TDs
    Knile Davis: 13/13 (100%) 1 TD
    Demarcus Ayers: 13/19 (68.4%) 2 TDs
    Justin Hunter: 13/26 (50%) 4 TDs
    Jesse James: 12/22 (54.5%) 3 TDs
    Terrell Watson: 11/13 (84.6%)
    Canaan Severin: 11/19 (57.9%) 4 TDs
    Xavier Grimble: 9/17 (52.9%) 5 TDs
    David Johnson: 9/18 (50%) 2 TDs
    Darrius Heyward-Bey: 8/22 (36.4%) 1 TD
    Terrell Watson: 11/13 (84.6%)
    Fitzgerald Toussaint: 7/8 (87.5%)
    Jake McGee: 6/8 (75%)
    Roosevelt Nix: 5/8 (62.5%) 1 TD
    Phazahn Odom: 4/12 (33.3%) 1 TD
    Scott Orndoff: 3/3 (100%) 1 TD
    James Conner: 3/4 (75%) 1 TD
    Trey Williams: 3/4 (75%)
    Brandon Brown-Dukes: 2/3 (66.7%)

    Drops

    Darrius Heyward-Bey: 4
    Jesse James: 3
    Cobi Hamilton: 2
    Antonio Brown: 2
    Roosevelt Nix: 2
    Phazahn Odom: 1
    JuJu Smith-Schuster: 1
    Xavier Grimble: 1

    Interceptions

    L.J. Fort: 1
    Bud Dupree: 1
    Mike Hilton: 1
    Brandon Dixon: 1
    Matt Galambos: 1
    William Gay: 1

    Final Thoughts

    Josh Dobbs had a really inaccurate Day Ten practice. Don’t think he completed even half his throws. Bounced back with a much better Day 11 to give his completion percentage a bump.

    Bart Houston now proud owner of the lowest completion percentage. He and Dobbs have the lowest two completion percentages of the 17 we’ve charted since we’ve been doing this. Last year’s had the previous/current low, Dustin Vaughan’s 59.5%.

    Terrell Watson the same number of carries as Toussaint and Davis. Brown-Dukes and Williams lagging behind. And I think BBD’s carries would be lower had it not been for Williams getting dinged with a reported slight hamstring injury.

    – AB’s numbers have skyrocketed up since Artie Burns has been sidelined.

    Versus Artie Burns: 11/22 (50%), 0 TDs
    Versus no Artie Burns: 16/22 (72.7%) 7 TDs

    – Of all wide receivers, the player with the highest catch percentage is…rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster.

    – Putting Canaan Severin’s strong practices into data. Coming on strong the past two days.

    – Not a good past few days for Marcus Tucker or Darrius Heyward-Bey. To be fair to Tucker, some of those passes were way off target. For DHB, his suspect hands are popping back up. DHB’s catch %, if camp ended today, would be the lowest one we’ve ever recorded.

    Jesse James’ catch percentage…bleh. And I don’t have the exact number but his red zone catch/target rate is underwhelming. Three drops don’t look pretty either.

    – Steelers have six interceptions so far in this camp. Had six picks all of last camp. But no player since 2015 has had at least two in a single camp. The only two players with one interception last camp and this camp are L.J. Fort and William Gay.

    – More man coverage lowers interception number but also lowers completion percentage. Last year, QBs completed 64.7%. This year? 60.8%.

