Steelers’ Training Camp Statistical Recap: First 11 Practices

As we try to do whenever there is some off time, we like to comb through my notes and tabulate the Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp stats. As usual, we’ll break it down from the last time we did so – the last two practices – and the overall numbers.

Last Two Practices

Quarterback

Ben Roethlisberger: 23/37 (62.2%) 7 TDs 0 INTs

Josh Dobbs: 17/29 (58.6%) 2 TDs 0 INTs

Bart Houston: 6/15 (40%) 1 TD 0 INTs

Running Back Carries





Knile Davis: 7

Fitzgerald Toussaint: 7

Terrell Watson: 7

Brandon Brown-Dukes: 5

Trey Williams: 2

JuJu Smith-Schuster: 1

Wide Receiver Catches/Targets/Touchdowns

Antonio Brown: 10/13 (76.9%) 5 TDs

Canaan Severin: 6/9 (66.7%) 2 TDs

JuJu Smith-Schuster: 4/6 (66.7%) 1 TD

Cobi Hamilton: 4/7 (57.4%)

Jake McGee: 3/3 (100%)

Eli Rogers: 3/4 (75%) 1 TD

Terrell Watson: 3/4 (75%)

Fitzgerald Toussaint: 2/2 (100%)

Xavier Grimble: 2/4 (50%) 1 TD

Jesse James: 2/5 (40%)

David Johnson: 2/5 (40%) 1 TD

Marcus Tucker: 2/7 (28.6%)

Knile Davis: 1/1 (100%)

Trey Williams: 1/1 (100%)

Phazahn Odom: 0/2 (0%)

Darrius Heyward-Bey: 0/5 (0%)

Drops

Darrius Heyward-Bey: 2

JuJu Smith-Schuster: 1

Jesse James: 1

Xavier Grimble: 1

All Practices

Quarterbacks

Ben Roethlisberger: 71/107 (66.4%) 21 TDs 1 INT

Josh Dobbs: 63/113 (55.8%) 11 TDs 2 INTs

Bart Houston: 27/51 (52.9%) 6 TDs 2 INTs

Landry Jones: 22/36 (61.1%) 4 TDs 1 INT

Antonio Brown: 0/1 (0%) 0 TDs 0 INTs

Running Back Carries

Knile Davis: 56

Fitzgerald Toussaint: 43

Brandon Brown-Dukes: 36

Terrell Watson: 33

Trey Williams: 24

James Conner: 12

Justin Hunter: 1

JuJu Smith-Schuster: 1

Wide Receiver Catches/Targets/Touchdowns

Antonio Brown: 27/43 (62.8%) 7 TDs

Marcus Tucker: 16/28 (57.1%) 3 TDs

Cobi Hamilton: 16/31 (51.6%) 2 TDs

JuJu Smith-Schuster: 15/21 (71.4%) 3 TDs

Eli Rogers: 15/26 (57.7%) 3 TDs

Knile Davis: 13/13 (100%) 1 TD

Demarcus Ayers: 13/19 (68.4%) 2 TDs

Justin Hunter: 13/26 (50%) 4 TDs

Jesse James: 12/22 (54.5%) 3 TDs

Terrell Watson: 11/13 (84.6%)

Canaan Severin: 11/19 (57.9%) 4 TDs

Xavier Grimble: 9/17 (52.9%) 5 TDs

David Johnson: 9/18 (50%) 2 TDs

Darrius Heyward-Bey: 8/22 (36.4%) 1 TD

Terrell Watson: 11/13 (84.6%)

Fitzgerald Toussaint: 7/8 (87.5%)

Jake McGee: 6/8 (75%)

Roosevelt Nix: 5/8 (62.5%) 1 TD

Phazahn Odom: 4/12 (33.3%) 1 TD

Scott Orndoff: 3/3 (100%) 1 TD

James Conner: 3/4 (75%) 1 TD

Trey Williams: 3/4 (75%)

Brandon Brown-Dukes: 2/3 (66.7%)

Drops

Darrius Heyward-Bey: 4

Jesse James: 3

Cobi Hamilton: 2

Antonio Brown: 2

Roosevelt Nix: 2

Phazahn Odom: 1

JuJu Smith-Schuster: 1

Xavier Grimble: 1

Interceptions

L.J. Fort: 1

Bud Dupree: 1

Mike Hilton: 1

Brandon Dixon: 1

Matt Galambos: 1

William Gay: 1

Final Thoughts

– Josh Dobbs had a really inaccurate Day Ten practice. Don’t think he completed even half his throws. Bounced back with a much better Day 11 to give his completion percentage a bump.

– Bart Houston now proud owner of the lowest completion percentage. He and Dobbs have the lowest two completion percentages of the 17 we’ve charted since we’ve been doing this. Last year’s had the previous/current low, Dustin Vaughan’s 59.5%.

– Terrell Watson the same number of carries as Toussaint and Davis. Brown-Dukes and Williams lagging behind. And I think BBD’s carries would be lower had it not been for Williams getting dinged with a reported slight hamstring injury.

– AB’s numbers have skyrocketed up since Artie Burns has been sidelined.

Versus Artie Burns: 11/22 (50%), 0 TDs

Versus no Artie Burns: 16/22 (72.7%) 7 TDs

– Of all wide receivers, the player with the highest catch percentage is…rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster.

– Putting Canaan Severin’s strong practices into data. Coming on strong the past two days.

– Not a good past few days for Marcus Tucker or Darrius Heyward-Bey. To be fair to Tucker, some of those passes were way off target. For DHB, his suspect hands are popping back up. DHB’s catch %, if camp ended today, would be the lowest one we’ve ever recorded.

– Jesse James’ catch percentage…bleh. And I don’t have the exact number but his red zone catch/target rate is underwhelming. Three drops don’t look pretty either.

– Steelers have six interceptions so far in this camp. Had six picks all of last camp. But no player since 2015 has had at least two in a single camp. The only two players with one interception last camp and this camp are L.J. Fort and William Gay.

– More man coverage lowers interception number but also lowers completion percentage. Last year, QBs completed 64.7%. This year? 60.8%.