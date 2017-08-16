Hot Topics

    Steelers’ Training Camp Statistical Recap: First 13 Practices

    By Alex Kozora August 16, 2017 at 08:00 am


    Back again to put together training camp stats from the last two Pittsburgh Steelers practices and the total numbers from the first 13. Just three days of camp left. We’ll start with recapping what went down Sunday and Monday, tally up the totals, and some final thoughts at the bottom.

    Last Two Practices

    Quarterback

    Ben Roethlisberger: 21/30 (70%) 5 TDs 0 INTs
    Josh Dobbs: 14/27 (51.9%) 1 TD 1 INT
    Bart Houston: 14/22 (63.6%) 0 TDs 2 INTs

    Running Back


    Knile Davis: 9
    James Conner: 8
    Terrell Watson: 6
    Fitzgerald Toussaint: 2
    Brandon Brown-Dukes: 1

    Wide Receiver Catches/Targets/Touchdowns

    James Conner: 5/5 (100%)
    Knile Davis: 4/4 (100%)
    Antonio Brown:     4/9 (44.4%) 1 TD
    Eli Rogers: 4/5 (80%) 1 TD
    David Johnson: 4/6 (66.7%) 1 TD
    JuJu Smith-Schuster: 3/3 (100%) 1 TD
    Martavis Bryant: 3/4 (75%)
    Jesse James: 3/4 (75%) 1 TD
    Cobi Hamilton: 3/7 (42.9%)
    Terrell Watson: 2/2 (100%)
    Marcus Tucker: 2/3 (66.7%)
    Justin Hunter: 2/4 (50%)
    Xavier Grimble: 2/4 (50%)
    Jake McGee: 2/4 (50%)
    Fitzgerald Toussaint: 1/1 (100%)
    Phazahn Odom: 1/3 (33.3%) 1 TD
    Darrius Heyward-Bey: 1/5 (20%)
    Canaan Severin: 1/2 (50%)
    Roosevelt Nix: 0/1 (0%)

    Drops

    Antonio Brown: 1
    Marcus Tucker: 1
    David Johnson: 1

    Interceptions

    Brian Allen: 1
    Brandon Dixon: 1
    William Gay: 1

    All Practices

    Quarterback

    Ben Roethlisberger: 92/137 (67.2%) 26 TDs 1 INT
    Josh Dobbs:     77/140 (55%) 12 TDs 3 INTs
    Bart Houston: 41/73 (56.2%) 6 TDs 4 INTs
    Landry Jones: 22/36 (61.1%) 4 TDs 1 INT
    Antonio Brown: 0/1 (0%) 0 TDs 0 INTs

    Running Back Carries

    Knile Davis: 65
    Fitzgerald Toussaint: 45
    Terrell Watson: 39
    Brandon Brown-Dukes: 37
    Trey Williams: 24
    James Conner: 20
    Justin Hunter: 1
    JuJu Smith-Schuster: 1

    Wide Receiver Catches/Targets/Touchdowns

    Antonio Brown: 31/52 (59.6%) 8 TDs
    Eli Rogers: 19/31 (61.3%) 4 TDs
    Cobi Hamilton: 19/38 (50%) 2 TDs
    JuJu Smith-Schuster: 18/24 (75%) 4 TDs
    Marcus Tucker: 18/31 (58.1%) 3 TDs
    Knile Davis: 17/17 (100%) 1 TD
    Jesse James: 15/26 (57.7%) 4 TDs
    Justin Hunter: 15/30 (50%) 4 TDs
    Terrell Watson: 13/15 (86.7%)
    Demarcus Ayers: 13/19 (68.4%) 2 TDs
    David Johnson: 13/24 (54.2%) 3 TDs
    Canaan Severin: 12/21 (57.1%) 4 TDs
    Terrell Watson: 11/13 (84.6%)
    Xavier Grimble: 11/19 (57.9%) 5 TDs
    Darrius Heyward-Bey: 9/27 (33.3%) 1 TD
    James Conner: 8/9 (88.9%) 1 TD
    Fitzgerald Toussaint: 8/9 (87.5%)
    Jake McGee: 8/12 (66.7%)
    Roosevelt Nix: 5/9 (55.6%) 1 TD
    Phazahn Odom: 5/15 (33.3%) 2 TDs
    Scott Orndoff: 3/3 (100%) 1 TD
    Trey Williams: 3/4 (75%)
    Martavis Bryant: 3/4 (75%)
    Brandon Brown-Dukes: 2/3 (66.7%)

    Drops

    Darrius Heyward-Bey: 4
    Antonio Brown: 3
    Jesse James: 3
    Cobi Hamilton: 2
    Roosevelt Nix: 2
    Phazahn Odom: 1
    JuJu Smith-Schuster: 1
    Xavier Grimble: 1
    Marcus Tucker: 1
    David Johnson: 1

    William Gay: 2
    Brian Allen:     1
    L.J. Fort:     1
    Brandon Dixon: 1
    Bud Dupree: 1
    Mike Hilton: 1
    Brandon Dixon: 1
    Matt Galambos: 1

    Final Thoughts

    – To be fair, Bart Houston has thrown a lot of checkdowns to artificially inflate his completion percentage, moving him ahead of Josh Dobbs, but Dobbs’ percentage has been low since camp and has yet to come up.

    – You can see how quickly the Steelers wanted James Conner back involved in the offense. One day in team drills and he had eight carries and five receptions.

    Fitzgerald Toussaint…I don’t know what to make of him. Still getting first team reps ahead of Knile Davis but not many carries. I guess it’s an element of knowing what they have in him and wanting to find out about Davis.

    Brandon Brown-Dukes has six carries over the past four practices. Oof.

    Terrell Watson nearly has as many carries as Toussaint.

    – Updated AB vs numbers.

    AB vs Artie Burns: 13/27 (48%) 1 TD
    AB vs Everyone Else: 18/25 (72%)) 8 TDs

    Burns is the best corner on this roster.

    Antonio Brown with three drops. For him, that’s considered a lot.

    – DHB and Phazahn Odom catching just a third of their passes…I don’t know how that number is so low.

    Eli Rogers has the most catches/targets without a drop.  Justin Hunter close behind. Hands better than people say.

