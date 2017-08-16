Steelers’ Training Camp Statistical Recap: First 13 Practices

Back again to put together training camp stats from the last two Pittsburgh Steelers practices and the total numbers from the first 13. Just three days of camp left. We’ll start with recapping what went down Sunday and Monday, tally up the totals, and some final thoughts at the bottom.

Last Two Practices

Quarterback

Ben Roethlisberger: 21/30 (70%) 5 TDs 0 INTs

Josh Dobbs: 14/27 (51.9%) 1 TD 1 INT

Bart Houston: 14/22 (63.6%) 0 TDs 2 INTs

Running Back





Knile Davis: 9

James Conner: 8

Terrell Watson: 6

Fitzgerald Toussaint: 2

Brandon Brown-Dukes: 1

Wide Receiver Catches/Targets/Touchdowns

James Conner: 5/5 (100%)

Knile Davis: 4/4 (100%)

Antonio Brown: 4/9 (44.4%) 1 TD

Eli Rogers: 4/5 (80%) 1 TD

David Johnson: 4/6 (66.7%) 1 TD

JuJu Smith-Schuster: 3/3 (100%) 1 TD

Martavis Bryant: 3/4 (75%)

Jesse James: 3/4 (75%) 1 TD

Cobi Hamilton: 3/7 (42.9%)

Terrell Watson: 2/2 (100%)

Marcus Tucker: 2/3 (66.7%)

Justin Hunter: 2/4 (50%)

Xavier Grimble: 2/4 (50%)

Jake McGee: 2/4 (50%)

Fitzgerald Toussaint: 1/1 (100%)

Phazahn Odom: 1/3 (33.3%) 1 TD

Darrius Heyward-Bey: 1/5 (20%)

Canaan Severin: 1/2 (50%)

Roosevelt Nix: 0/1 (0%)

Drops

Antonio Brown: 1

Marcus Tucker: 1

David Johnson: 1

Interceptions

Brian Allen: 1

Brandon Dixon: 1

William Gay: 1

All Practices

Quarterback

Ben Roethlisberger: 92/137 (67.2%) 26 TDs 1 INT

Josh Dobbs: 77/140 (55%) 12 TDs 3 INTs

Bart Houston: 41/73 (56.2%) 6 TDs 4 INTs

Landry Jones: 22/36 (61.1%) 4 TDs 1 INT

Antonio Brown: 0/1 (0%) 0 TDs 0 INTs

Running Back Carries

Knile Davis: 65

Fitzgerald Toussaint: 45

Terrell Watson: 39

Brandon Brown-Dukes: 37

Trey Williams: 24

James Conner: 20

Justin Hunter: 1

JuJu Smith-Schuster: 1

Wide Receiver Catches/Targets/Touchdowns

Antonio Brown: 31/52 (59.6%) 8 TDs

Eli Rogers: 19/31 (61.3%) 4 TDs

Cobi Hamilton: 19/38 (50%) 2 TDs

JuJu Smith-Schuster: 18/24 (75%) 4 TDs

Marcus Tucker: 18/31 (58.1%) 3 TDs

Knile Davis: 17/17 (100%) 1 TD

Jesse James: 15/26 (57.7%) 4 TDs

Justin Hunter: 15/30 (50%) 4 TDs

Terrell Watson: 13/15 (86.7%)

Demarcus Ayers: 13/19 (68.4%) 2 TDs

David Johnson: 13/24 (54.2%) 3 TDs

Canaan Severin: 12/21 (57.1%) 4 TDs

Terrell Watson: 11/13 (84.6%)

Xavier Grimble: 11/19 (57.9%) 5 TDs

Darrius Heyward-Bey: 9/27 (33.3%) 1 TD

James Conner: 8/9 (88.9%) 1 TD

Fitzgerald Toussaint: 8/9 (87.5%)

Jake McGee: 8/12 (66.7%)

Roosevelt Nix: 5/9 (55.6%) 1 TD

Phazahn Odom: 5/15 (33.3%) 2 TDs

Scott Orndoff: 3/3 (100%) 1 TD

Trey Williams: 3/4 (75%)

Martavis Bryant: 3/4 (75%)

Brandon Brown-Dukes: 2/3 (66.7%)

Drops

Darrius Heyward-Bey: 4

Antonio Brown: 3

Jesse James: 3

Cobi Hamilton: 2

Roosevelt Nix: 2

Phazahn Odom: 1

JuJu Smith-Schuster: 1

Xavier Grimble: 1

Marcus Tucker: 1

David Johnson: 1

William Gay: 2

Brian Allen: 1

L.J. Fort: 1

Brandon Dixon: 1

Bud Dupree: 1

Mike Hilton: 1

Brandon Dixon: 1

Matt Galambos: 1

Final Thoughts

– To be fair, Bart Houston has thrown a lot of checkdowns to artificially inflate his completion percentage, moving him ahead of Josh Dobbs, but Dobbs’ percentage has been low since camp and has yet to come up.

– You can see how quickly the Steelers wanted James Conner back involved in the offense. One day in team drills and he had eight carries and five receptions.

– Fitzgerald Toussaint…I don’t know what to make of him. Still getting first team reps ahead of Knile Davis but not many carries. I guess it’s an element of knowing what they have in him and wanting to find out about Davis.

– Brandon Brown-Dukes has six carries over the past four practices. Oof.

– Terrell Watson nearly has as many carries as Toussaint.

– Updated AB vs numbers.

AB vs Artie Burns: 13/27 (48%) 1 TD

AB vs Everyone Else: 18/25 (72%)) 8 TDs

Burns is the best corner on this roster.

– Antonio Brown with three drops. For him, that’s considered a lot.

– DHB and Phazahn Odom catching just a third of their passes…I don’t know how that number is so low.

– Eli Rogers has the most catches/targets without a drop. Justin Hunter close behind. Hands better than people say.