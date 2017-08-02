Steelers Training Camp Statistical Recap: First Four Practices

With the off day Tuesday, continued to comb through my notes and compile the data we have to recap the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first four days of work. We have a couple stats to offer. Quarterbacks completion, attempts, touchdowns, and picks. Running backs carries. And wide receiver targets, catches, touchdowns, and drops.

As always, they’re not numbers and can’t always provide proper contexts. This data includes the first two non-padded practices but I broke them up separately with the padded ones when I compiled the data. As we go through camp, I may drop those first two practices since they’re glorified OTAs.

Quarterbacks

Josh Dobbs: 25/45 (55.6%) 2 TDs 1 INT

Ben Roethlisberger: 26/39 (66.7%), 4 TDs 0 INTs

Landry Jones: 22/36 (61.1%) 4 TDs 1 INT

Bart Houston: 10/16 (62.5%) o TDs 0 INTs

Running Backs Carries





Knile Davis: 23

James Conner: 12

Fitzgerald Toussaint: 10

Trey Williams: 10

Brandon Brown-Dukes: 9

Terrell Watson: 7

Justin Hunter: 1

Wide Receiver Catches/Targets/Touchdowns

Justin Hunter: 9/16 (56.3%) 4 TDs

Antonio Brown: 7/16 (43.8%) 0 TDs

Cobi Hamilton: 5/12 (41.7%) 1 TD

Jesse James: 7/11 (63.6%)

Eli Rogers: 5/10 (50%)

Marcus Tucker: 8/9 (88.9%)

Demarcus Ayers: 6/8 (75%) 1 TD

Fitzgerald Toussaint: 4/7 (57.1%)

Phazahn Odom: 2/7 (28.6%)

Canaan Severin: 3/6 (50%)

Darrius Heyward-Bey: 2/6 (33%)

Xavier Grimble: 2/4 (50%) 1 TD

David Johnson: 4/4 (100%) 1 TD

Roosevelt Nix: 3/4 (75%)

Knile Davis: 4/4 (100%)

Terrell Watson: 4/4 (100%)

James Conner: 3/4 (75%) 1 TD

Scott Orndoff: 3/3 (100%) 1 TD

Trey Williams: 1/2 (50%)

Brandon Brown-Dukes: 1/2 (50%)

JuJu Smith-Schuster: 0/1 (0%)

Drops

Jesse James: 2

Antonio Brown: 1

Darrius Heyward-Bey: 1

Roosevelt Nix: 1

Interceptions

L.J. Fort: 1

Bud Dupree: 1

Final Thoughts

– Josh Dobbs had a strong day Monday, going 12/16 (two incompletions were drops) but his low completion percentage shows some of the problems he had the first two days of camp.

– Life of a 4th string quarterback. Bart Houston with 20 fewer attempts than the next closest QB.

– Steelers getting a long look at what they have in Knile Davis, who has 11 more carries than the next closest back. Though to be fair, James Conner would’ve closed that margin had he practiced Monday.

– Justin Hunter has caught a touchdown on 44.4% of his receptions. Not a huge surprise, I said repeatedly he would have a good camp but still, impressive.

– Antonio Brown’s catch percentage is shockingly low. Compare his 43.8 to what he did all last camp, 74.6%. You can credit a lot of that to Artie Burns’ improved coverage. No touchdowns either. Had 16 of those last camp.

– Jesse James with two drops. Gotta clean that up and be the reliable target for Ben Roethlisberger.

– Marcus Tucker sporting a healthy catch percentage. Best of any wide receiver.