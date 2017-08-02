Hot Topics

    Steelers Training Camp Statistical Recap: First Four Practices

    By Alex Kozora August 2, 2017 at 08:30 am


    With the off day Tuesday, continued to comb through my notes and compile the data we have to recap the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first four days of work. We have a couple stats to offer. Quarterbacks completion, attempts, touchdowns, and picks. Running backs carries. And wide receiver targets, catches, touchdowns, and drops.

    As always, they’re not numbers and can’t always provide proper contexts. This data includes the first two non-padded practices but I broke them up separately with the padded ones when I compiled the data. As we go through camp, I may drop those first two practices since they’re glorified OTAs.

    Quarterbacks

    Josh Dobbs: 25/45 (55.6%) 2 TDs 1 INT
    Ben Roethlisberger: 26/39 (66.7%), 4 TDs 0 INTs
    Landry Jones: 22/36 (61.1%) 4 TDs 1 INT
    Bart Houston: 10/16 (62.5%) o TDs 0 INTs

    Running Backs Carries


    Knile Davis: 23
    James Conner: 12
    Fitzgerald Toussaint: 10
    Trey Williams: 10
    Brandon Brown-Dukes: 9
    Terrell Watson: 7
    Justin Hunter: 1

    Wide Receiver Catches/Targets/Touchdowns

    Justin Hunter: 9/16 (56.3%) 4 TDs
    Antonio Brown: 7/16 (43.8%) 0 TDs
    Cobi Hamilton: 5/12 (41.7%) 1 TD
    Jesse James: 7/11 (63.6%)
    Eli Rogers: 5/10 (50%)
    Marcus Tucker: 8/9 (88.9%)
    Demarcus Ayers: 6/8 (75%) 1 TD
    Fitzgerald Toussaint: 4/7 (57.1%)
    Phazahn Odom: 2/7 (28.6%)
    Canaan Severin: 3/6 (50%)
    Darrius Heyward-Bey: 2/6 (33%)
    Xavier Grimble: 2/4 (50%) 1 TD
    David Johnson: 4/4 (100%) 1 TD
    Roosevelt Nix: 3/4 (75%)
    Knile Davis: 4/4 (100%)
    Terrell Watson: 4/4 (100%)
    James Conner: 3/4 (75%) 1 TD
    Scott Orndoff: 3/3 (100%) 1 TD
    Trey Williams: 1/2 (50%)
    Brandon Brown-Dukes: 1/2 (50%)
    JuJu Smith-Schuster: 0/1 (0%)

    Drops

    Jesse James: 2
    Antonio Brown: 1
    Darrius Heyward-Bey: 1
    Roosevelt Nix: 1

    Interceptions

    L.J. Fort: 1
    Bud Dupree: 1

    Final Thoughts

    Josh Dobbs had a strong day Monday, going 12/16 (two incompletions were drops) but his low completion percentage shows some of the problems he had the first two days of camp.

    – Life of a 4th string quarterback. Bart Houston with 20 fewer attempts than the next closest QB.

    – Steelers getting a long look at what they have in Knile Davis, who has 11 more carries than the next closest back. Though to be fair, James Conner would’ve closed that margin had he practiced Monday.

    Justin Hunter has caught a touchdown on 44.4% of his receptions. Not a huge surprise, I said repeatedly he would have a good camp but still, impressive.

    Antonio Brown’s catch percentage is shockingly low. Compare his 43.8 to what he did all last camp, 74.6%. You can credit a lot of that to Artie Burns’ improved coverage. No touchdowns either. Had 16 of those last camp.

    Jesse James with two drops. Gotta clean that up and be the reliable target for Ben Roethlisberger.

    Marcus Tucker sporting a healthy catch percentage. Best of any wide receiver.

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • falconsaftey43

      Awesome notes Alex, thanks!

    • Reader783

      Hey Alex (or any readers of Depot), have a quick question/discussion topic:

      Earlier in July, I think Alex wrote an article about trading Justin Hunter for a RB in New Orleans. As camp has gone on, I personally have begun to think Hunter is going to make to team, but I actually started thinking about players with better trade value.

      Of the WR group, AB, MB, Juju and Eli are more or less locks. That leaves Sammie, DHB, JH, Ayers and Severin fighting for 2 spots. I think it’s JH and DHB right now as I think DHB has more value as a gunner and vet than Sammie, but obviously that is conditional since Sammie has yet to have a chance to prove himself. I also think DHB has continued to struggle in camp with catching (as I saw in person on Saturday and have read about since), but the value of a WR6 is more special teams, not catching.

      Regardless, I think Sammie has more trade value than any of those 4, he’s shown clear flashes in his limited health as a long route runner and special teams player, so what do people think about the possibility of trading Sammie before camp ends? I’m not quite sure what the market could be for a WR3 (on some teams), but maybe we could examine depth at ILB or perhaps poach a TE2 from some team desperate for WR depth?

      Awesome summary, by the way, thanks Alex

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I would not make a trade right away. Already have had a couple injured.

      That said, I’d put Sammie Coates on trading block before Justin Hunter . But that’s just me.

    • Reader783

      Totally agree, I think this would be a trade around the middle or end of preseason. Sammie has more trade value I think (given his contract and potential) and might be able to yield a good depth option at LB or TE or at least a pick, because I think if we cut Sammie, he gets signed.

    • PghDSF

      Hey Alex…how many of Hunter’s TD where in the redzone? That’s where they really need help.

    • Jim Foles

      Imagine a defense trying to cover… AB, Bryant, Hunter and Rogers.. and then add a RB that can catch in the backfield…

    • Reader783

      I assume Alex is including the 7 shots goal line reps in those stats, so at least 2 of those TDs came at the goal line

    • Jim Foles

      Ben will not let Hunter at 6’4 stand on the sidelines… DHB is done.

    • Reader783

      Well I agree with you that JH is WR5, DHB won’t get any WR reps over most guys on the team this year. Still think he’s very valuable as a gunner.

    • Jim Foles

      Yep… But Ben has been begging for a Bryant and Hunter for years.

    • PghDSF

      Steelers seldom played 4 WR’s last year. That might change. I guess you would put AB in the slot in that scenario.

    • Reader783

      Ya but DHB being on the team won’t prevent us from keeping MB and JH. I’m more or less talking about WR6: Sammie or DHB.

    • Reader783

      And Juju…

    • Jim Foles

      Either way… This Tucker guy is opening some eyes also… What a problem to have…

    • Timothy Rea

      No way i would get rid of Sammie just yet. He was a difference maker when he had a full set of hands last year. One or two of the guys will get dinged in the regular season. He needs more time.

    • Alex Kozora

      All these touchdowns came in 7 shots.

    • Alex Kozora

      Welcome!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Especially if Jesse James continues to drop the ball.

    • Alex Kozora

      Sure, if a guy like Coates comes back healthy and you want to keep Hunter, moving Sammie isn’t out of the question. In my scenario, Davis is also going to have to struggle too. I don’t think that’s happened yet.