Steelers Training Camp Statistical Recap: First Nine Practices

With Monday being the Pittsburgh Steelers’ off day, wanted to take the time to go through my notes and tally up all my stats from the most recent practices. First, we’ll give you the data from practices five through nine and then the combined stats from all nine practices.

At the very bottom, I’ll quickly run through some of the notables.

(Practices Five Through Nine)

Quarterback:

Josh Dobbs: 21/39 (53.8%) 7 TDs 1 INT

Ben Roethlisbegrer: 22/31 (71%) 10 TDs 1 INT

Bart Houston: 11/20 (55%) 5 TDs 1 INT

Antonio Brown: 0/1 (0%) 0 TD 0 INT





Running Back Carries

Knile Davis: 26

Fitzgerald Toussaint: 26

Brandon Brown-Dukes: 22

Terrell Watson: 19

Trey Williams: 12

Wide Receiver Catches/Targets/Touchdowns

Antonio Brown: 10/14 (71.4%) 2 TDs

Justin Hunter: 4/10 (40%)

Eli Rogers: 7/12 (58.3%) 2 TDs

JuJu Smith-Schuster: 11/15 (73.3%) 2 TDs

Demarcus Ayers: 7/11 (63.6%) 1 TD

Jesse James: 5/10 (50%) 3 TDs

David Johnson: 3/9 (33.3%)

Xavier Grimble: 5/9 (55.6%) 3 TDs

Jake McGee: 3/5 (60%)

Marcus Tucker: 6/12 (50%) 3 TDs

Fitzgerald Toussaint: 1/1 (100%)

Canaan Severin: 2/4 (50%) 2 TDs

Knile Davis: 8/8 (100%) 1 TD

Brandon Brown-Dukes: 1/1 (100%)

Terrell Watson: 4/5 (80%)

Roosevelt Nix: 2/3 (66.7%) 1 TD

Darrius Heyward-Bey: 6/11 (54.5%) 1 TD

Cobi Hamilton: 8/13 (58.3%) 2 TDs

Trey Williams: 1/1 (100%)

Phazahn Odom: 2/3 (66.7%) 1 TD

Drops

Cobi Hamilton: 2

Darrius Heyward-Bey: 1

Antonio Brown: 1

Roosevelt Nix: 1

Phazahn Odom: 1

All Practices

Quarterback

Josh Dobbs: 46/84 (54.8%) 9 TDs 2 INTs

Ben Roethlisberger: 48/70 (68.6%) 14 TDs 1 INT

Landry Jones: 22/36 (61.1%) 4 TDs 1 INT

Bart Houston: 21/36 (58.3%) 5 TDs 2 INTs

Antonio Brown: 0/1 (0%) 0 TDs 0 INTs

Running Back Carries

Knile Davis: 49

Fitzgerald Toussaint: 36

Brandon Brown-Dukes: 31

Terrell Watson: 26

Trey Williams: 22

James Conner: 12

Justin Hunter: 1

Wide Receiver Catches/Targets/Touchdowns

Antonio Brown: 17/30 (56.7%) 2 TDs

Justin Hunter: 13/26 (50%) 4 TDs

Cobi Hamilton: 12/24 (50%) 2 TDs

Eli Rogers: 12/22 (54.5%) 2 TDs

Jesse James: 12/21 (57.1%) 3 TDs

Marcus Tucker: 14/21 (66.7%) 3 TDs

Demarcus Ayers: 13/19 (68.4%) 2 TDs

Darrius Heyward-Bey: 8/17 (47.1%) 1 TD

JuJu Smith-Schuster: 11/16 (68.8%) 2 TDs

Xavier Grimble: 7/13 (53.8%) 4 TDs

David Johnson: 7/13 (53.8%) 1 TD

Knile Davis: 12/12 (100%) 1 TD

Canaan Severin: 5/10 (50%) 2 TDs

Phazahn Odom: 4/10 (40%) 1 TD

Terrell Watson: – 8/9 (88.9%)

Roosevelt Nix: -5/8 (62.5%) 1 TD

Fitzgerald Toussaint: 5/6 (83.3%)

Jake McGee: 3/5 (60%)

James Conner: 3/4 (75%) 1 TD

Scott Orndoff: 3/3 (100%) 1 TD

Trey Williams: 2/3 (66.7%)

Brandon Brown-Dukes: 2/3 (66.7%)

Drops

Cobi Hamilton: 2

Jesse James: 2

Antonio Brown: 2

Darrius Heyward-Bey: 2

Roosevelt Nix: 2

Phazahn Odom: 1

Final Thoughts

– Clean camp for Josh Dobbs. Taking care of the football. All the QBs are, generally speaking. Completion percentage is low but the number obviously doesn’t have context. And it’s gone up over the past few practices.

– Ben Roethlisberger already up to 14 TDs on 70 attempts. Only had 16 on 120 throws all of last training camp. Red zone offense has been better.

– Knile Davis clearly getting a ton of work. 49 carries is already more than the top back in 14 practices last year when Brandon Brown-Dukes got 43.

– Antonio Brown on Artie Burns before getting hurt: 11/22 0 TDs

Antonio Brown on Ross Cockrell the last two practices since Burns has been out: 6/8 2 TDs

– Justin Hunter gone a little quiet the past few days. 4 TDs the first four practices. None since then.

– The Steelers current starting WRs if the season had to start today (AB, Hunter, Eli) all have catch percentages under 60%. Fair to think the Steelers more press/man coverage is keeping those numbers down.

Last year, AB caught 75%. Coates 73%. Rogers 74%. Hey-Bey 68%. All those numbers are down, down, down.

– Jesse James showing up in the red zone after an invisible start there. Three touchdowns over the past five practices. All in 7 shots, I believe.

– JuJu Smith-Schuster off to a rocking start. Best catch % of any receiver.

– Knile Davis showing what he can do out of the backfield. Good numbers.