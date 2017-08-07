Hot Topics

    Steelers Training Camp Statistical Recap: First Nine Practices

    By Alex Kozora August 7, 2017 at 08:00 am


    With Monday being the Pittsburgh Steelers’ off day, wanted to take the time to go through my notes and tally up all my stats from the most recent practices. First, we’ll give you the data from practices five through nine and then the combined stats from all nine practices.

    At the very bottom, I’ll quickly run through some of the notables.

    (Practices Five Through Nine)

    Quarterback: 

    Josh Dobbs: 21/39 (53.8%) 7 TDs 1 INT
    Ben Roethlisbegrer: 22/31 (71%) 10 TDs 1 INT
    Bart Houston: 11/20 (55%) 5 TDs 1 INT
    Antonio Brown: 0/1 (0%) 0 TD 0 INT


    Running Back Carries

    Knile Davis: 26
    Fitzgerald Toussaint: 26
    Brandon Brown-Dukes: 22
    Terrell Watson: 19
    Trey Williams: 12

    Wide Receiver Catches/Targets/Touchdowns

    Antonio Brown: 10/14 (71.4%) 2 TDs
    Justin Hunter: 4/10 (40%)
    Eli Rogers: 7/12 (58.3%) 2 TDs
    JuJu Smith-Schuster: 11/15 (73.3%) 2 TDs
    Demarcus Ayers: 7/11 (63.6%) 1 TD
    Jesse James: 5/10 (50%) 3 TDs
    David Johnson: 3/9 (33.3%)
    Xavier Grimble: 5/9 (55.6%) 3 TDs
    Jake McGee: 3/5 (60%)
    Marcus Tucker: 6/12 (50%) 3 TDs
    Fitzgerald Toussaint: 1/1 (100%)
    Canaan Severin: 2/4 (50%) 2 TDs
    Knile Davis: 8/8 (100%) 1 TD
    Brandon Brown-Dukes: 1/1 (100%)
    Terrell Watson: 4/5 (80%)
    Roosevelt Nix: 2/3 (66.7%) 1 TD
    Darrius Heyward-Bey: 6/11 (54.5%) 1 TD
    Cobi Hamilton: 8/13 (58.3%) 2 TDs
    Trey Williams: 1/1 (100%)
    Phazahn Odom: 2/3 (66.7%) 1 TD

    Drops

    Cobi Hamilton: 2
    Darrius Heyward-Bey: 1
    Antonio Brown: 1
    Roosevelt Nix: 1
    Phazahn Odom: 1

    All Practices 

    Quarterback

    Josh Dobbs: 46/84 (54.8%) 9 TDs 2 INTs
    Ben Roethlisberger: 48/70 (68.6%) 14 TDs 1 INT
    Landry Jones: 22/36 (61.1%) 4 TDs 1 INT
    Bart Houston: 21/36 (58.3%) 5 TDs 2 INTs
    Antonio Brown: 0/1 (0%) 0 TDs 0 INTs

    Running Back Carries

    Knile Davis: 49
    Fitzgerald Toussaint: 36
    Brandon Brown-Dukes: 31
    Terrell Watson: 26
    Trey Williams: 22
    James Conner: 12
    Justin Hunter: 1

    Wide Receiver Catches/Targets/Touchdowns

    Antonio Brown: 17/30 (56.7%) 2 TDs
    Justin Hunter: 13/26 (50%) 4 TDs
    Cobi Hamilton: 12/24 (50%) 2 TDs
    Eli Rogers: 12/22 (54.5%) 2 TDs
    Jesse James: 12/21 (57.1%) 3 TDs
    Marcus Tucker: 14/21 (66.7%) 3 TDs
    Demarcus Ayers: 13/19 (68.4%) 2 TDs
    Darrius Heyward-Bey: 8/17 (47.1%) 1 TD
    JuJu Smith-Schuster: 11/16 (68.8%) 2 TDs
    Xavier Grimble: 7/13 (53.8%) 4 TDs
    David Johnson: 7/13 (53.8%) 1 TD
    Knile Davis: 12/12 (100%) 1 TD
    Canaan Severin: 5/10 (50%) 2 TDs
    Phazahn Odom: 4/10 (40%) 1 TD
    Terrell Watson: – 8/9 (88.9%)
    Roosevelt Nix: -5/8 (62.5%) 1 TD
    Fitzgerald Toussaint: 5/6 (83.3%)
    Jake McGee: 3/5 (60%)
    James Conner: 3/4 (75%) 1 TD
    Scott Orndoff: 3/3 (100%) 1 TD
    Trey Williams: 2/3 (66.7%)
    Brandon Brown-Dukes: 2/3 (66.7%)

    Drops

    Cobi Hamilton: 2
    Jesse James: 2
    Antonio Brown: 2
    Darrius Heyward-Bey: 2
    Roosevelt Nix: 2
    Phazahn Odom: 1

    Final Thoughts

    – Clean camp for Josh Dobbs. Taking care of the football. All the QBs are, generally speaking. Completion percentage is low but the number obviously doesn’t have context. And it’s gone up over the past few practices.

    Ben Roethlisberger already up to 14 TDs on 70 attempts. Only had 16 on 120 throws all of last training camp. Red zone offense has been better.

    Knile Davis clearly getting a ton of work. 49 carries is already more than the top back in 14 practices last year when Brandon Brown-Dukes got 43.

    Antonio Brown on Artie Burns before getting hurt: 11/22 0 TDs

    Antonio Brown on Ross Cockrell the last two practices since Burns has been out: 6/8 2 TDs

    Justin Hunter gone a little quiet the past few days. 4 TDs the first four practices. None since then.

    – The Steelers current starting WRs if the season had to start today (AB, Hunter, Eli) all have catch percentages under 60%. Fair to think the Steelers more press/man coverage is keeping those numbers down.

    Last year, AB caught 75%. Coates 73%. Rogers 74%. Hey-Bey 68%. All those numbers are down, down, down.

    Jesse James showing up in the red zone after an invisible start there. Three touchdowns over the past five practices. All in 7 shots, I believe.

    JuJu Smith-Schuster off to a rocking start. Best catch % of any receiver.

    – Knile Davis showing what he can do out of the backfield. Good numbers.

     

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Sam Clonch

      #19 might be my next jersey purchase.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Hey bey not doing well. Injury and age may have finally caught him.

    • steelburg

      Im really interested to see Dobbs a preseason game. He is probably the rookie I’m most excited to see. He needs to get that percentage up though.

    • Sam Clonch

      All the WRs % are way down, plus catching has never been DHBs strength! He’ll still be valuable on STs.

    • Chad Weiss

      Having the chance to see Ben,Brown,Bryant,Bell,and Schuster at the skill positions has me stoked! Imo this offense is a tight end away from having eleven guys who has chance to be pro bowlers, providing Schuster can live up to potential and he is definitely heading in right direction..This team is better than last year imo and praying the results are better..