Steelers Training Camp Statistical Recap: One On One Drills

Went through the notebook to compile the one-on-one drills I’ve added for the Pittsburgh Steelers from practices five through nine. To be clear, this isn’t every single rep of that drill. I miss some, watch elsewhere, etc. Just what I have jotted down.

We’ll list what has happened in the practices sine the off day and then combine them with the first wave of practices at the bottom.

Practices Five Through Nine

Backs on ‘Backers

Offense





Knile Davis: 1-1

Roosevelt Nix: 1-0

Trey Williams: 1-1

Brandon Brown-Dukes: 0-2

Xavier Grimble: 0-1

David Johnson: 2-0

Phazahn Odom: 0-4

Terrell Watson: 1-2

Jake McGee: 0-1

Defense

T.J. Watt: 4-0

Vince Williams: 0-2

Farrington Huguenin: 1-0

Steven Johnson: 1-0

Keion Adams: 2-0

Anthony Chickillo: 2-0

L.J. Fort: 0-2

Matt Galambos: 1-1

Keith Kelsey: 1-1

Backs-Tight Ends vs Linebackers (Coverage)

Offense

Fitzgerald Toussaint: 3-1

Knile Davis: 3-0

Trey Williams: 3-1

Terrell Watson: 1-1

Jesse James: 2-2-1

Xavier Grimble: 3-0-1

Brandon Brown-Dukes: 1-0-1

Roosevelt Nix: 1-1

Phazahn Odom: 0-2

Jake McGee: 2-0

Defense

T.J. Watt: 3-1

Keion Adams: 1-1

Bud Dupree: 1-1

L.J. Fort: 1-1

Arthur Moats: 1-1

Farrington Huguenin: 1-2

Steven Johnson: 1-2

Ryan Shazier: 0-1

Matt Galambos: 0-2

Vince Williams: 0-2

Tyler Matakevich: 0-2

Keith Kelsey: 0-3

Anthony Chickillo: 0-4

OL/DL

Offense

Alejandro Villanueva: 1-2

Marcus Gilbert: 0-1

Jerald Hawkins: 1-1

Jake Rodgers: 1-0

Brian Mihalik: 0-2

Ramon Foster: 1-0-1

B.J. Finney: 0-1-1

David DeCastro: 1-1

Chris Hubbard: 1-1

Keavon Milton: 1-0

Mike Matthews: 0-1

Defense

Anthony Chickillo: 3-0

Daniel McCullers: 1-0

Keion Adams: 1-0

Tyson Alualu: 1-0

Bud Dupree: 1-1

Arthur Moats: 1-1

Cam Heyward: 1-0-1

Javon Hargrave: 1-0-1

Stephon Tuitt: 1-1

Johnny Maxey: 0-1

L.T. Walton: 0-1

T.J. Watt: 0-1

Francis Kallon: 0-1

WR/DB

Offense

Antonio Brown: 2-2

JuJu Smith-Schuster: 2-1

Eli Rogers: 2-2

Marcus Tucker: 1-0

Canaan Severin: 1-0

Justin Hunter: 1-1

Cobi Hamilton: 1-2

Darrius Heyward-Bey: 1-2

Demarcus Ayers: 0-1

Defense

Brandon Dixon: 3-1

Coty Sensabaugh: 2-0

Artie Burns: 2-1

Mike Hilton: 2-2

Brian Allen: 1-3

JaCorey Shepherd: 0-2

Ross Cockrell: 0-3

All Practices

Backs On ‘Backers

Offense

James Conner: 5-2

Xavier Grimble: 4-2

Knile Davis: 4-4

David Johnson: 3-1

Roosevelt Nix: 2-0

Terrell Watson: 2-3-1

Jesse James: 1-0

Trey Williams: 1-3

Fitzgerald Toussaint: 1-3

Scott Orndoff: 1-4

Brandon Brown-Dukes: 1-5

Jake McGee: 0-1

Phazahn Odom: 0-7

Defense

T.J. Watt: 7-2

Farrington Huguenin: 4-1

Anthony Chickillo: 4-1-1

Keion Adams: 4-2

Bud Dupree: 3-1

Ryan Shazier: 3-2

Keith Kelsey: 3-2

Arthur Moats: 2-1

Tyler Matakevich: 2-1

Matt Galambos: 2-3

Steven Johnson: 1-2

Vince Williams: 0-2

L.J. Fort: 0-5

Backs-Tight Ends vs Linebackers (Coverage)

Offense

Knile Davis: 3-0

Xavier Grimble: 3-0-1

Fitzgerald Toussaint: 3-1

Trey Williams: 3-1

Jake McGee: 2-0

Jesse James: 2-2-1

Brandon Brown-Dukes: 1-0-1

Terrell Watson: 1-1

Roosevelt Nix: 1-1

Phazahn Odom: 0-2

Defense

T.J. Watt: 3-1

Keion Adams: 1-1

Bud Dupree: 1-1

L.J. Fort: 1-1

Arthur Moats: 1-1

Farrington Huguenin: 1-2

Steven Johnson: 1-2

Ryan Shazier: 0-1

Matt Galambos: 0-2

Tyler Matakevich: 0-2

Vince Williams: 0-2

Keith Kelsey: 0-3

Anthony Chickillo: 0-4

OL/DL

Offense

Mike Matthews: 6-3

Keavon Milton: 5-0-3

Kyle Friend: 4-1

Alejandro Villanuvea: 4-3-1

David DeCastro: 3-2

Chris Hubbard: 3-2

Marcus Gilbert: 3-2

Brian Mihalik: 3-5

Matt Feiler: 2-0

B.J. Finney: 2-2-1

Ethan Cooper: 2-2-1

Jake Rodgers: 2-2

Ramon Foster: 1-0-1

Jerald Hawkins: 1-3

Defense

Anthony Chickillo: 5-2-1

Arthur Moats: 4-3

Tyson Alualu: 3-0

Bud Dupree: 3-3

Javon Hargrave: 3-1-1

Farrington Huguenin: 2-2

Cam Heyward: 2-0-1

Daniel McCullers: 2-1

T.J. Watt: 2-4-1

Keion Adams: 1-0

Roy Philon: 1-1

Francis Kallon: 1-3-1

Stephon Tuitt: 1-4

Johnny Maxey: 0-3-1

Nelson Adams: 0-4-2

L.T. Walton: 0-3

Christian Brown: 0-2

WR/DB

Offense

Antonio Brown: 5-2

Justin Hunter: 4-1

Darrius Heyward-Bey: 4-2

Eli Rogers: 4-4

Marcus Tucker: 3-1

Canaan Severin: 3-2

JuJu Smith-Schuster: 2-1

Demarcus Ayers: 2-2

Cobi Hamilton: 1-7

Defense

Brandon Dixon: 6-2

Greg Ducre: 3-2

Artie Burns: 3-4

Mike Hilton: 3-5

Coty Sensabaugh: 2-1

Brian Allen: 2-6

Malik Golden: 1-1

JaCorey Shepherd: 0-2

Ross Cockrell: 0-6

Final Thoughts

– Phazahn Odom may be 6’7, 250 pounds but 0-7 in backs on ‘backers? Whew, that’s rough.

– Knile Davis batting a respectable .500 in that drill.

– T.J. Watt’s 7-2 record does sparkle but to add some context, several of those wins came against Odom. Not exactly the talent he’ll see on Sundays.

– Anthony Chickillo, as usual, dominate as a pass rusher. Add up RB and OL and he’s 9-3-1. Pretty absurd. Coverage stats are less impressive.

– Watt also shining in coverage in one-on-ones. 3-1 in a drill that benefits the offense is rare.

– Said Johnny Maxey is showing some improvement as a pass rusher but it’s baby steps. 0-3-1 in OL/DL indicates that.

– Another reason L.T. Walton moved to nose. No pass rush ability. 0-3 in drills.

– For as twitchy as he is and able to separate at the top of routes, Rogers being just 4-4 is a bit surprising.

– Cobi Hamilton 1-7…yikes. No other WR is even below .500.

– Brandon Dixon with good ball skills. 6-2 is top of his class.

– It’s a tough drill for a CB but Ross Cockrell 0-6 is less than ideal.