Steelers Training Camp Statistical Recap: One On One Drills

Haven’t gotten around to recapping what we’ve seen and charted in one-on-ones in about a week. So wanted to revisit the topic today. First, we’ll post the one-on-one wins/losses/ties since the last time we’ve tracked it, Day 10 and on, and then add it to the rest of the numbers for complete camp stats.

Practices 10 Through 14

RB-TE/LB Coverage

Offense

David Johnson: 3-2

Roosevelt Nix: 2-0

Jesse James: 2-0

Xavier Grimble: 2-1

Brandon Brown-Dukes: 2-1

Jake McGee: 2-1

Knile Davis: 2-2

Phazahn Odom: 2-2

Fitzgerald Toussaint: 1-0

Trey Williams: 1-2-1

Terrell Watson: 1-2-1





Defense

Steven Johnson: 4-1

T.J. Watt: 3-2

Tyler Matakevich: 2-3

Matt Galambos: 2-1-1

L.J. Fort: 1-2

Arthur Moats: 1-4

Keith Kelsey: 0-2

Vince Williams: 0-2

Bud Dupree: 0-4

OL/DL

Offense

Matt Feiler: 4-0

Brian Mihalik: 4-1

Ramon Foster: 3-0

B.J. Finney: 3-1

Chris Hubbard: 3-1

Jerald Hawkins: 3-2

Ethan Cooper: 3-2

David DeCastro: 2-1-1

Lucas Crowley: 2-1-1

Alejandro Villanueva: 1-0

Kyle Friend: 1-1

Marcus Gilbert: 1-2

Jake Rodgers: 1-2

Keavon Milton: 1-3-1

Defense

L.T. Walton: 3-1

Lavon Hooks: 3-4

Daniel McCullers: 2-1

T.J. Watt: 1-0

Tyson Alualu: 1-1-1

Roy Philon: 1-1

Anthony Chickillo: 1-1

Javon Hargrave: 1-3

Arthur Moats: 1-3

Stephon Tuitt: 1-2

Francis Kallon: 1-4

Johnny Maxey: 0-1

Austin Gearing: 0-1

Farrington Huguenin: 0-3

Christian Brown: 0-4

Cam Heyward: 0-4

WR/DB

Offense

Cobi Hamilton: 4-3

Antonio Brown: 4-4

Eli Rogers: 3-0

Martavis Bryant: 3-2-1

Marcus Tucker: 3-2

Sammie Coates: 2-1

Justin Hunter: 2-5

Canaan Severin: 1-1

Darrius Heyward-Bey: 0-4

Defense

Artie Burns: 5-6

Greg Ducre: 3-0

Coty Sensabaugh: 2-0

JaCorey Shepherd: 2-1-1

Ross Cockrell: 2-4

Brian Allen: 1-4

Brandon Dixon: 1-6-1

Mike Hilton: 0-5-1

All Practices

Backs On ‘Backers

Offense

James Conner: 5-2

Xavier Grimble: 4-2

Knile Davis: 4-4

David Johnson: 3-1

Roosevelt Nix: 2-0

Terrell Watson: 2-3-1

Jesse James: 1-0

Trey Williams: 1-3

Fitzgerald Toussaint: 1-3

Scott Orndoff: 1-4

Brandon Brown-Dukes: 1-5

Jake McGee: 0-1

Phazahn Odom: 0-7

Defense

T.J. Watt: 7-2

Farrington Huguenin: 4-1

Anthony Chickillo: 4-1-1

Keion Adams: 4-2

Bud Dupree: 3-1

Ryan Shazier: 3-2

Keith Kelsey: 3-2

Arthur Moats: 2-1

Tyler Matakevich: 2-1

Matt Galambos: 2-3

Steven Johnson: 1-2

Vince Williams: 0-2

L.J. Fort: 0-5

Backs-Tight Ends vs Linebackers (Coverage)

Offense

Knile Davis: 5-2

Fitzgerald Toussaint: 4-1

Jake McGee: 4-1

Trey Williams: 4-3-1

Jesse James: 4-2-1

Xavier Grimble: 3-0-1

Brandon Brown-Dukes: 3-1-1

Roosevelt Nix: 3-1

David Johnson: 3-2

Xavier Grimble: 2-1

Terrell Watson: 2-3-1

Phazahn Odom: 2-4

Defense

T.J. Watt: 6-3

Steven Johnson: 5-3

Matt Galambos: 2-1-1

L.J. Fort: 2-3

Tyler Matakevich: 2-5

Arthur Moats: 2-5

Keion Adams: 1-1

Farrington Huguenin: 1-2

Bud Dupree: 1-5

Ryan Shazier: 0-1

Vince Williams: 0-4

Anthony Chickillo: 0-4

Keith Kelsey: 0-5

OL/DL

Offense

Chris Hubbard: 7-3

Brian Mihalik: 7-6

Matt Feiler: 6-0

Keavon Milton: 6-3-4

Mike Matthews: 6-3

Kyle Friend: 5-2

B.J. Finney: 5-3-1

Ethan Cooper: 5-3-1

Alejandro Villanuvea: 5-3-1

David DeCastro: 5-3-1

Ramon Foster: 4-0-1

Marcus Gilbert: 4-4

Jerald Hawkins: 4-5

Jake Rodgers: 3-4

Lucas Crowley: 2-1-1

Defense

Anthony Chickillo: 6-3-1

Arthur Moats: 5-6

Tyson Alualu: 4-1-1

Daniel McCullers: 4-2

Javon Hargrave: 4-4-1

Bud Dupree: 3-3

T.J. Watt: 3-4-1

L.T. Walton: 3-4

Lavon Hooks: 3-4

Roy Philon: 2-2

Cam Heyward: 2-4-1

Farrington Huguenin: 2-5

Stephon Tuitt: 2-6

Francis Kallon: 2-7-1

Keion Adams: 1-0

Austin Gearing: 0-1

Johnny Maxey: 0-4-1

Nelson Adams: 0-4-2

Christian Brown: 0-6

WR/DB

Offense

Antonio Brown: 9-6

Eli Rogers: 7-4

Marcus Tucker: 6-3

Justin Hunter: 6-6

Cobi Hamilton: 5-10

Canaan Severin: 4-3

Darrius Heyward-Bey: 4-6

Martavis Bryant: 3-2-1

JuJu Smith-Schuster: 2-1

Sammie Coates: 2-1

Demarcus Ayers: 2-2

Defense

Artie Burns: 8-10

Brandon Dixon: 7-9-1

Greg Ducre: 6-2

Coty Sensabaugh: 4-1

Mike Hilton: 3-8-1

Brian Allen: 3-10

JaCorey Shepherd: 2-3-1

Ross Cockrell: 2-10

Malik Golden: 1-1

Final Thoughts

– Numbers help show some of my concerns with Bud Dupree in coverage. 0-4 the last few days, 1-5 overall. And unlike others, like Vince Williams and Anthony Chickillo, who have struggled statistically, Dupree faces tight ends most of the time, not running backs. Should be doing a bit better.

– Steven Johnson doing better than I expected in the coverage drills.

– Matt Feiler continues to dominate in one-on-ones. 6-0 overall, only offensive linemen who hasn’t lost or tied a rep.

– Keavon Milton regressing to the mean. Good start but his 1-3-1 record the last few practices I think is a better representation of his game.

– Anthony Chickillo the only OLB with more wins than losses. Always thrives in these settings.

– For the record, pay no mind to Cam Heyward and Stephon Tuitt’s win and losses. Numbers won’t tell you everything. I’ll be first to admit that.

– Cobi Hamilton putting together better practices. Rebounding after an ugly start.

– Darrius Heyward-Bey not able to haul passes in team or one-on-one. Just falling off the cliff…it’s pretty strange.

– Don’t count out CB Greg Ducre. Finally got back for practice and playing well. Had his best practice Wednesday.

– Mike Hilton’s numbers don’t look pretty but one-on-one versus Eli Rogers is tough. Especially with those reps coming in a slot split with the whole field available. Can’t pin the receiver to the sideline like an outside split.

– Brandon Dixon going the wrong direction…flaming out after an impressive beginning.