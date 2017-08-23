Hot Topics

    Steelers Could Be In Trouble If Landry Jones’ Injury Lingers

    By Matthew Marczi August 23, 2017 at 09:00 am


    To be perfectly honest, I wasn’t thinking much of it until recently while reading the article topic from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that I covered yesterday, in which one of the paper’s reporters on the Pittsburgh Steelers beat made the case that it would be in the team’s best interests to sign veteran quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

    A key part of Paul Zeisse’s premise was that the abdominal injury suffered by backup quarterback Landry Jones could linger. To be perfectly honest, this is a topic best covered by our resident doctor, Melanie Friedlander. Perhaps she might ultimately put together a piece on the topic.

    But I now find myself wondering if Jones’ injury will actually become a concern. Admittedly, I must plead ignorance about the nature and recovery time of abdominal injuries, but some basic research suggests that it can get tricky, and could linger.

    So the basic question here is a simple one: should there be legitimate concern over the status of Landry Jones heading into the regular season, and if so, what, if anything, should be done to address said concern?

    I don’t know the answer. Obviously. None of us know the answer. The only thing we can go by is simply following practice reports and what coaches and players might say about his status when asked. As Alex Kozora noted last week, he has returned to practice, but done very little.


    According to his reports, Jones was essentially participating in a glorified rehab process, joining select team drills in which he merely handed the ball off to running backs. According to pre-game reports on Sunday, I believe it was said that he was throwing passes during warmups, but it is unclear how much of an indication that is of his actual progress.

    It remains to be seen whether or not Jones is going to play at any point this preseason, but it would certainly be in the Steelers’ best interests that he does. While he may have four years of experience in the league and knows the offense well, he is certainly not so polished that he does not need the reps.

    Should that pose a problem, then perhaps another arrangement, even temporary, may have to be sought. I have a hard time envisioning the Steelers wanting to enter the regular season opener with Joshua Dobbs being one snap away from going into the game.

    Matthew Marczi
    Matthew Marczi
    • Axe Skot

      I heard someone claim that Kaepernick won’t sign as a backup. If that’s the case, so be it. Otherwise, this organization would be foolish not to sign him.

    • Zarbor

      Telling you all. We need to make a trade for Blake Bortles. He’s falling out of grace with the Jags and I think we can work with him…He will be an upgrade over every backup we currently got.

    • PghDSF

      Bring back Mettenburger?

    • Steelers12

      Colin Kaepernick, call him before someone else snags him

    • Ace

      Not sure what the worry is here. 2 weeks before the season starts. Ben’s the starter of course. It’s not like Landry has had surgery and they have established a time table on his return of 8 weeks or anything crazy. I can’t see them making a move unless someone they highly covet gets shown the door at cut time. Even then, kinda far fetched.

    • RickM

      Abdominal strains usually take time to heal. The fact that Landry re-joined practices last week, if only for handoffs, was a good sign. And as you say, he graduated to making some throws before the Atlanta game. My guess is that everything will be fine long-term. I’d be very surprised if he doesn’t get a quarter of work in against Indy.

      What would happen if the injury was re-aggravated or he suffered a different one. We would go QB shopping immediately and I imagine there wouldn’t be much out there. Could Kaepernick ever be a Steeler? I think the odds are against it, but only Art Rooney knows the answer to that one.

    • hdogg48

      I like the chances of Josh Dobbs settling down and
      settling in to be a reliable backup.

      Unlike Jones he at least has the playmaking ability to
      beat an elite team and even orchestrate a comeback.

      Maybe I am giving him too much credit and the benefit
      of the doubt, but I see his accuracy problems as
      being solvable if given the reps to work on timing.

      He has the arm, the patience and the smarts…he just
      needs time to develop the rhythm necessary to
      be successful improving his timing which IMHO
      is affecting his accuracy.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Blake Bortles looks like Big Ben’s evil twin brother. It’s scary.

    • VinHuddle

      Ha!

    • hdogg48

      His mechanics are very flawed and his
      accuracy is horrendous.

      He reminds me of Charlie Sheen’s character
      in “Major League” BEFORE he got those
      coke bottle glasses.

      To quote the great Bob Uker….”just a bit outside.”

    • VinHuddle

      They would be in trouble if something happens to Big Ben because Dobbs looks just like he did at Tennessee…terrible

    • Thomas

      lets be that team, get the Kapper! lol

    • melblount

      “Unlike Jones (Dobbs) at least has the playmaking ability to
      beat an elite team and even orchestrate a comeback.”

      Please, pass me whatever it is you’re smoking.

    • Kenneth Wilt

      If Jones can’t play in the final game, I think we may need to go out and sign a vet. I don’t know who that would be, but we may need someone.

    • VinHuddle

      Or Manziel lol

    • hdogg48

      Did Jones ever beat an elite team?

      Did he ever orchestrate a comeback?

      Check the tape on those late comeback drives
      where he led Tennessee to those victories
      over Georgia and Florida…I have been sober for
      over 30 years, but I would have to be BLIND
      not to recognize that leadership potential.

    • Harley Crockett

      That’d be a much better option than signing Kaepernick — there’s a reason he’s not employed and his nothing to do with his ‘views’. Please, someone else sign this bum so the option is gone!

    • Darth Blount 47

      Bortles is somewhat strange in that he didn’t have a good rookie season. Then had a pretty good Sophomore campaign. Then regressed again last year. But his completion percentages have been incredibly consistent. Consistently bad. 58.9 / 58.6 / 58.9. As have his Int. rates. 17 / 18 / 16.

      That 2015 year though, he did have 4,426 yards and 35 TD’s and 18 Int’s.

    • Cwallace

      We’re in trouble if Landry is 100%. He sucks! He looks like a timid little boy every time he takes the field. Absolutely no upside. Zilch! So i don’t see why even carei if he can play at all this year. Dobbs might be raw and inaccurate on some throws and I wouldn’t wanna see him either. ..yet.., however, I’d rather watch any quarterback with athleticism, heart, guts , grit…..than that choir boy we got now. I remember watching kordell stewart cry on the sidelines after being yanked. I never wanted to see him in a game again and he was a stud…till then. Landry is soft ad hell and he aint no stud athlete and can only win one way…luck. Steelers nation ..let’s admit it, every game Landry Jones has started we felt we were going to lose regardless if it was Cleveland or NE or an area hs team.. He doesn’t exude winning and that to me is opposite of what this franchise stands for. As much as Ben gets hurt, he should’ve been upgraded 3yrs ago.

    • Limousine Liberal

      Moot. If Ben goes down there’s no one on the roster who can beat a decent team. Is Jones a better option than Dobbs? Academically, yes. But an L is an L and trust me, there will be lots of Ls if Ben doesn’t play.

      Dobbs was a gamble on a developmental pick and, truthfully, I think they should have selected another defender.

    • danrunner

      Comrade Colin is a distraction that would turn into a locker room cancer. He’s not Steeler material, he’s the southern end of a northern-bound mule.

    • Limousine Liberal

      A team chasing a trophy doesn’t need the distraction. He would be a liability. He’s also a bad qb and a bad fit to the system. Mike Vick 2.0

    • danrunner

      If anything happens to Ben, long term (season-wise ) we’d be screwed anyway, no matter who the backup is.

    • Lil Smitty

      I don’t see where there would be much difference between Dobbs and Kaepernick. Dobbs has been inaccurate in the Preseason. Kaepernick has been inaccurate for the past several years. Kaepernick is probably the better runner, but Dobbs can run too. If Dobbs would start running when the protection breaks down for even five or six yards at a time. It would cause the Defense to change up and possibly open up some passing lanes later.
      Many people have been making big deal out of Kaepernick not being signed, but every time I have seen him since that Super Bowl loss, he has been unimpressive.

    • treeher

      The worry is that the Steelers are a one-man-band at quarterback. Neither Jones nor Dobbs can win for us. Here’s a top 10 ranking of backup QBs. We’re not competitive here: 1. Jimmy Garoppolo, Patriots
      2. Matt Moore, Dolphins
      3. Trevor Siemian/Paxton Lynch, Broncos
      4. Colt McCoy, Redskins
      5. Deshaun Watson, Texans
      6. AJ McCarron, Bengals
      7. T.J. Yates/Cardale Jones/Nathan Peterman, Bills
      8. Mitchell Trubisky/Mike Glennon, Bears
      9. Chad Henne, Jaguars
      10. Geno Smith, Giants

    • Dorian James

      I also think it would be a mistake to sign Kaepernick, mainly because of the media circus, and partly because of the ignorance of a very small amount of the fanbase. If I remember correctly when Vick was signed there were people who didn’t want to be Steelers fans anymore

    • mem359

      LJones: The Arizona game in 2015.
      Steelers were down a TD, and the offense with Jones put up 22 points in less than a half. QBR 149.2

      That was an outlier, and he may never come close to that kind of performance again. But you were asking if he ever beat an elite team or orchestrated a comeback (yes & yes).

    • Zarbor

      Well, Ben considered Blake a young version of himself. The two have a connection and think about what he can learn from Ben. We know he can play as you’ve stated but I believe he needs to be coached up to deal with his inconsistency. Plus given a chance to get out of Jacksonville, biggest no-brainer for him. He’ll have tons of weapons and I’m sure he’ll be extremely motivated.

      Speaking of inconsistency, nothing more scary than having Landry and Dobbs as your backup QBs.

    • Matt Manzo

      I was thinking the same thing! I’d take him over LJ any day!

    • Matt Manzo

      That was my first thought!