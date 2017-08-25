Hot Topics

    Steelers Vs. Colts 2017 Preseason Week 3: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

    By Dave Bryan August 25, 2017 at 09:52 pm


    2017 Preseason Game No. 3

    Indianapolis Colts (0-2) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-0)

    Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

    Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA

    Playing Surface: Natural Grass


    TV Coverage: CBS-TV (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2)

    Announcers: Bob Pompeani (play-by-play), Charlie Batch (color analyst), and Missi Matthews (sideline)

    Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

    Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)

    Odds Line: Steelers -6

    Steelers Injured Players

    S Mike Mitchell (lower body)
    CB Senquez Golson (hamstring)
    WR Demarcus Ayers (undisclosed)
    OLB Keion Adams (shoulder)
    WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (leg)

    Steelers Vs. Colts Preseason Week 3: 10 Offensive Players To Watch
    Steelers Vs. Colts Preseason Week 3: 10 Defensive Players To Watch

    Weather:



