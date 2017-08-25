Steelers Vs. Colts 2017 Preseason Week 3: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2017 Preseason Game No. 3
Indianapolis Colts (0-2) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-0)
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: CBS-TV (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2)
Announcers: Bob Pompeani (play-by-play), Charlie Batch (color analyst), and Missi Matthews (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)
Odds Line: Steelers -6
Steelers Injured Players
S Mike Mitchell (lower body)
CB Senquez Golson (hamstring)
WR Demarcus Ayers (undisclosed)
OLB Keion Adams (shoulder)
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (leg)
Weather:
