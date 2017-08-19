Steelers Vs. Falcons 2017 Preseason Week 2: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2017 Preseason Game No. 2
Atlanta Falcons (0-1) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0)
Kickoff: 4:00 p.m. ET
Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: CBS-TV (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2) & NFL Network
Announcers: Bob Pompeani (play-by-play), Charlie Batch (color analyst), and Missi Matthews (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)
Odds Line: Steelers +3
Steelers Injured Players
QB Landry Jones (abdominal)
S Mike Mitchell (lower body)
CB Senquez Golson (hamstring)
CB Cameron Sutton (hamstring)
LB Ryan Shazier (hamstring)
WR Demarcus Ayers (undisclosed)
C Maurkice Pouncey (leg)
OLB Keion Adams (shoulder)
Steelers Vs. Falcons Preseason Week 2: 10 Offensive Players To Watch
Steelers Vs. Falcons Preseason Week 2: 10 Defensive Players To Watch
Weather:
