    Steelers Vs. Falcons 2017 Preseason Week 2: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

    By Dave Bryan August 19, 2017 at 03:30 pm


    2017 Preseason Game No. 2

    Atlanta Falcons (0-1) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0)

    Kickoff: 4:00 p.m. ET

    Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA

    Playing Surface: Natural Grass


    TV Coverage: CBS-TV (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2) & NFL Network

    Announcers: Bob Pompeani (play-by-play), Charlie Batch (color analyst), and Missi Matthews (sideline)

    Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

    Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)

    Odds Line: Steelers +3

    Steelers Injured Players

    QB Landry Jones (abdominal)
    S Mike Mitchell (lower body)
    CB Senquez Golson (hamstring)
    CB Cameron Sutton (hamstring)
    LB Ryan Shazier (hamstring)
    WR Demarcus Ayers (undisclosed)
    C Maurkice Pouncey (leg)
    OLB Keion Adams (shoulder)

    Weather:



    Atlanta Falcons At Pittsburgh Steelers (Aug. 20, 2017) by Steelers Depot on Scribd

