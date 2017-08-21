Steelers Vs. Falcons: Player Snap Counts – Preseason Game 2

The Pittsburgh Steelers won their second preseason game of 2017 Sunday at Heinz Field as they came from behind to beat the Atlanta Falcons 17-13. The unofficial snap counts from that contest are now in and below are a few things that stick out.

O-line – The starting offensive line Sunday from left to right was Alejandro Villanueva, Matt Feiler, B.J. Finney, David DeCastro and Marcus Gilbert with the latter two only playing 15 snaps. Villanueva played 20 snaps while Feiler, who would later move to right guard during the game, played nearly the entire contest. Finney played 31 snaps and all were at center, if I’m not mistaken. He was eventually relived by Kyle Friend.

Running Back – Head coach Mike Tomlin wanted to get a long look at James Conner Sunday being as he had missed the preseason opener. Conner played 54 snaps and that was tops when it came to all offensive players. Terrell Watson, who had a good showing in the preseason opener, did not see any offensive snaps against the Falcons and Tomlin said that was a result of him wanting to see Conner play extensively. Watson did, however, play 10 special teams snaps. Knile Davis only played on special teams.

Wide receiver – In their 2017 debuts, wide receivers Martavis Bryant, Sammie Coates and Justin Hunter played 20, 37 and 32 snaps respectively.

Other draft picks – Besides Conner, T.J. Watt (34, 6), Joshua Dobbs (37,0), Brian Allen (20, 15) and Colin Holba (3) were the other members of this year’s draft class to see action in the teams second preseason game. Watt didn’t play nearly as many defensive snaps as he played last week and that’s probably because the team had several healthy outside linebackers this time.





Core special teamers – Matt Galambos (19), Jacob Hagen (17), Jake McGee (15), Brian Allen (15), Arthur Moats (13), L.J. Fort (13), and Brandon Dixon (13). It’s quite interesting that McGee got an extensive look Sunday night on special teams. He has excelled in that area in addition to being a solid blocker on offense. Perhaps he has a decent chance at making the final 53-man roster.

Did not play – Landry Jones, Ben Roethlisberger, Ramon Foster, Demarcus Ayers, Cameron Sutton, Mike Mitchell, Senquez Golson, Bud Dupree, Ryan Shazier, Maurkice Pouncey, Antonio Brown, James Harrison, Brandon Brown-Dukes, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Keion Adams and Le’Veon Bell.

PLAYER POS OFFENSIVE SNAPS DEFENSIVE SNAPS SPECIAL TEAM SNAPS J.Conner RB 54 90% 0 0 2 7% M.Feiler G 50 83% 0 0 3 10% K.Milton G 45 75% 0 0 3 10% J.Hawkins T 40 67% 0 0 3 10% S.Coates WR 37 62% 0 0 6 20% J.Dobbs QB 37 62% 0 0 0 0 J.Hunter WR 32 53% 0 0 0 0 B.Finney C 31 52% 0 0 3 10% B.Houston QB 23 38% 0 0 0 0 X.Grimble TE 22 37% 0 0 8 27% J.James TE 20 33% 0 0 0 0 A.Villanueva T 20 33% 0 0 0 0 M.Bryant WR 20 33% 0 0 0 0 J.McGee TE 19 32% 0 0 15 50% M.Tucker WR 19 32% 0 0 7 23% K.Friend C 19 32% 0 0 0 0 B.Mihalik T 19 32% 0 0 0 0 C.Hubbard T 16 27% 0 0 4 13% P.Odom TE 15 25% 0 0 1 3% M.Gilbert T 15 25% 0 0 0 0 D.DeCastro G 15 25% 0 0 0 0 D.Johnson TE 14 23% 0 0 4 13% E.Rogers WR 13 22% 0 0 2 7% D.Heyward-Bey WR 13 22% 0 0 0 0 C.Hamilton WR 10 17% 0 0 9 30% J.Rodgers T 10 17% 0 0 3 10% E.Cooper G 10 17% 0 0 0 0 L.Crowley C 10 17% 0 0 0 0 F.Toussaint RB 6 10% 0 0 6 20% R.Nix FB 5 8% 0 0 10 33% A.Chickillo OLB 0 0 48 62% 10 33% A.Moats OLB 0 0 40 52% 13 43% L.Walton DE 0 0 39 51% 0 0 M.Galambos ILB 0 0 38 49% 19 63% T.Alualu DE 0 0 38 49% 0 0 J.Dangerfield S 0 0 37 48% 10 33% L.Fort ILB 0 0 36 47% 13 43% T.Matakevich ILB 0 0 36 47% 10 33% A.Burns CB 0 0 36 47% 0 0 S.Davis S 0 0 36 47% 0 0 R.Cockrell CB 0 0 36 47% 0 0 J.Hagen S 0 0 35 45% 17 57% V.Williams ILB 0 0 35 45% 0 0 R.Golden S 0 0 34 44% 8 27% T.Watt OLB 0 0 34 44% 6 20% M.Hilton CB 0 0 31 40% 8 27% C.Heyward DE 0 0 28 36% 0 0 F.Huguenin OLB 0 0 26 34% 6 20% S.Tuitt DE 0 0 25 32% 0 0 B.Allen CB 0 0 20 26% 15 50% B.Dixon CB 0 0 20 26% 13 43% C.Sensabaugh CB 0 0 20 26% 2 7% W.Gay CB 0 0 16 21% 0 0 G.Ducre CB 0 0 15 19% 8 27% J.Maxey DE 0 0 14 18% 2 7% D.McCullers DT 0 0 11 14% 3 10% L.Hooks DT 0 0 8 10% 0 0 J.Hargrave DT 0 0 7 9% 0 0 M.Golden S 0 0 6 8% 9 30% K.Kelsey ILB 0 0 6 8% 5 17% T.Webb S 0 0 6 8% 5 17% C.Brown DT 0 0 6 8% 3 10% J.Shepherd CB 0 0 6 8% 2 7% A.Gearing OLB 0 0 6 8% 0 0 F.Kallon DE 0 0 6 8% 0 0 R.Philon DT 0 0 3 4% 3 10% S.Johnson ILB 0 0 3 4% 0 0 J.Berry P 0 0 0 0 11 37% T.Watson RB 0 0 0 0 10 33% K.Canaday LS 0 0 0 0 7 23% C.Boswell K 0 0 0 0 7 23% K.Davis RB 0 0 0 0 7 23% T.Williams RB 0 0 0 0 6 20% C.Holba LS 0 0 0 0 3 10%