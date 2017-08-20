Hot Topics

    Steelers Vs Falcons: Winners And Losers

    By Alex Kozora August 20, 2017 at 06:46 pm


    As usual, your winners and losers from the Pittsburgh Steelers 17-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

    WINNERS

    Jordan Berry:  For a long time, it felt like Berry was going to be the only bright spot of the day. While his average doesn’t look impressive on paper, seven of his eight punts landed inside the 20. His hangtime and directional punting looked fantastic as he builds on a successful 2016 season.

    Stephon Tuitt: Tuitt was one of the few starters who played well. He finished the day with three tackles, two solo, but landed several hard hits and was a backfield nuisance throughout the first quarter.

    Martavis Bryant: We are really basing this off one catch but man, it was a pretty one. Bryant caught a back shoulder fade from Josh Dobbs in the first half. He played a high amount of snaps, showing off improved conditioning, and is rounding back into form.


    Roosevelt Nix: Nix cemented his path to making the Steelers with a preseason punt block against the Carolina Panthers. This time around meant a lot less to him but Nix’s halftime punt block served as a reminder to how good he is. His lead blocking wasn’t half-bad either.

    Anthony Chickillo: A perennial camp star, Chickillo did his best Arthur Moats impression, recording two sacks against the Falcons. Though it was no surprise to see a veteran shine, it was good to see after he missed the preseason opener with a hip flexor injury.

    Trey Williams: Maybe the guy who made the most money today. Or at least, a chance to reevaluate his practice squad chances. An undersized but shifty running back hindered by a hamstring injury in camp, Williams gave the Steelers the spark they needed, returning a punt 64 yards for a score in the third quarter. He made two defenders miss initially, darted upfield, and then cut back inside the five to carry the ball over the goal line.

    L.T. Walton: Filling in for Javon Hargrave, Walton did well to hold the point of attack versus the run and managed to get some penetration on zone schemes. He’s clearly sitting pretty as the top backup at the nose. Bye bye Big Dan.

    Jake McGee: All he does is block. But block he does well. He isn’t anything more than a below average athlete but has the ability to get out in space and set his hips. Big asset on those Counter Trey runs the Steelers love to utilize. Making a strong case to nab a practice squad spot.

    Jordan Dangerfield: The man who gets no respect. Two interceptions in this one and a big thud on a special teams tackle. I’ll have to check the last time a Steeler picked off a pair in a preseason game.

    LOSERS

    Josh Dobbs: Again, better days are ahead and while Dobbs has had the unique chance to start both games, it’s also come against first team NFL defenses. That’s clearly difficult. While drops from guys like James Conner did him no favors, Dobbs’ accuracy on short/intermediate routes were again an issue. At least twice did he whiff on a slant. Later in the game, against backups, he made the boneheaded decision of trying to flip the ball underhanded to McGee, picked off by a safety.

    He finished the day just 10/19 for 70 yards and the interception.

    Matt Feiler: Feiler earned the start for Ramon Foster and though it’s hard to gauge a linemen’s performance the first time through, it looked shaky. He gave up an early sack on a missed stunt to DT Grady Jarrett, a product of not getting work with Alejandro Villanueva. I think he got better as the game progressed but an ugly start.

    Secondary/Golden/Cockrell: The elephant in the room. Though I think some fans would content an elephant would’ve covered better. You can apply this to the whole secondary or focus in on Ross Cockrell and Robert Golden, the two biggest victims of the Falcons’ passing attack. Cockrell got toasted downfield and Atlanta threw dig after dig Golden’s way with little resistance.

    Cobi Hamilton: I guess you could argue Hamilton wasn’t needed with the Steelers wanting to get a long look at Justin Hunter and Sammie Coates but Marcus Tucker played over him, a big red flag for Hamilton’s chances. He didn’t see the field on offense until there were about two minutes left in the game.

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Chris92021

      I would also put Sammie Coates on the losers’ list. Harsh I know since this was his first action of the season after coming off the PUP list but he is still the same guy who doesn’t do well with “combat catches” and still does not catch/try to catch the ball above his head.

      I would put Mike Hilton on the winners’ list. Two straight solid to strong outings. I would love to see him get the start on Saturday against Indy.

    • melblount

      “Losers…
      Secondary/Golden/Cockrell”

      Nice presentation of this, Alex. The boards are lighting up Cockrell, but it’s hard for me to single him out as others have, given that virtually EVERY Falcon receiver was WIDE OPEN in the 1st half, regardless of who was (trying to/supposed to be) covering them.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Bryant is a pretty big stretch on the winners list Alex but outside of him I agree. He had the fumble and missed a catch the great ones should come down with. No way he belongs with just 1 catch.

      Heck, Hunter probably deserves a place over him for at least having a TD catch.

    • ND_Steel

      Winner…Danny Smith! Come on, this isn’t going to happen very often…

    • ND_Steel

      V Williams and Matakevich deserve the losers’ list. Not good in coverage or run.

    • Josh Gustad

      Cobi Hamilton is a perfect example of how small your window really is. Went from 53 man roster and logging a decent amount of snaps, to barely getting any snaps in a preseason game. Wish Cobi the best! Seems like a hard working guy.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Take Bryant off he in no way was good in this game IMO and put Huguenin and Fort who both played well.

    • RickM

      Vince Williams was beaten in coverage 4 times in less than one half of football. At some point objectivity has to take over in the evaluation of his pass coverage abilities, as opposed to fandom. He should be on the Loser’s List. I’m not sure Tyler M. had a much better first half, but he’s not projected as a starter. All in all, we desperately need Ryan Shazier back.

    • melblount

      Agreed. Actually 2 catches for 20 yards, the big gainer though could have been OPI. BAD ball security on the fumble. Definitely not deserving of being a “Winner,” unless grading includes finally getting his butt back onto an NFL field.

    • Jason

      I agree. Bryant looked clumsy and rusty. Maybe to be expected but certainly not a winner today.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Cut Goldens now

    • ND_Steel

      From a PS standpoint, some good winners…Trey Williams, Malik Golden, and McGee (as long as David Johnson is around I think best he can hope for is PS).

    • CP72

      Danny Smith was a winner. I actually missed Landry Jones. Definitely a pre-season game.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Dirty red got beat on 4 plays in the first quarter and a half from what I saw from the 30 yard line. They were all right in front of ms.

    • Alex Kozora

      Right. Like the Pats game last year. Can’t blame one dude.

    • Chris92021

      I agree with you. However, VW will likely not play as much either since the Steelers are likely going to go with a 3-3-5/5-2-5 alignment more often than a 3-4 base. VW is going to be good in run downs and red zone/goal to go situations. Most of us knew that VW is a liability in coverage and I hope Butler and Porter won’t put VW in situations where he will fail because he lacks the speed and athleticism to keep up with even average tight ends.