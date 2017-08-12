Steelers Vs. Giants: Player Snap Counts – Preseason Game 1

The initial snap counts from the Pittsburgh Steelers Friday night preseason opening win against the New York Giants are now in and here’s a few observations along with all the numbers. We will verify the counts during our weekly play charting.

O-line – The starting offensive line from left to right was: Chris Hubbard, Ramon Foster, B.J. Finney, David DeCastro, and Marcus Gilbert and that group played 12 snaps together before several were pulled. Finney and Hubbard finished out the first half at their positions. The Steelers second unit from right to left was Hubbard, Keavon Milton, Finney, Matt Feiler and Jerald Hawkins.

Draft picks – Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster only played 7 offensive snaps before leaving the game with a concussion. Outside linebacker T.J. Watt led the team in defensive snaps played with 63 and also logged 10 more on special teams. Fifth-round selection, cornerback Brian Allen, played 54 defensive snaps, which was second-most on the team. Quarterback Joshua Dobbs played 36 total snaps and that included the entire first half and the two series of the second half. Long snapper Colin Holba was only in for 5 snaps.

Notables – Veteran outside linebacker Arthur Moats had to play 49 snaps due to the team not having many healthy bodies at the position group. He also played 7 special team snaps. Newcomer, defensive end Tyson Alualu, received a lot of burn during the middle of the game as he played 40 snaps in total. Cornerback Mike Hilton played 19 defensive snaps in the slot and logged another 13 on special teams. The second team inside linebacker unit of Steven Johnson and L.J. Fort played 39 and 36 snaps respectively.

Core special teamers – Matt Galambos (15), Xavier Grimble (13), Jacob Hagen (13), Mike Hilton (13), Keith Kelsey (13), Brian Allen (12), L.J. Fort (12), Brandon Dixon (12), Cobi Hamilton (11), Knile Davis (11).





Did not play – Landry Jones, Ben Roethlisberger, Martavis Bryant, Justin Hunter, Sammie Coates, Demarcus Ayers, Cameron Sutton, Mike Mitchell, Artie Burns, Senquez Golson, Sean Davis, James Conner, Trey Williams, Bud Dupree, Ryan Shazier, Maurkice Pouncey, Anthony Chickillo, Christian Brown, Lucas Crowley, Alejandro Villanueva, Antonio Brown, James Harrison and Keion Adams.

PLAYER POS OFFENSIVE SNAPS DEFENSIVE SNAPS SPECIAL TEAM SNAPS K.Milton G 42 78% 0 0% 0 0% J.Dobbs QB 36 67% 0 0% 0 0% M.Feiler G 34 63% 0 0% 4 14% J.Hawkins T 33 61% 0 0% 4 14% M.Tucker WR 29 54% 0 0% 10 34% C.Severin WR 29 54% 0 0% 8 28% B.Mihalik T 29 54% 0 0% 5 17% K.Friend C 29 54% 0 0% 0 0% C.Hamilton WR 28 52% 0 0% 11 38% B.Finney C 25 46% 0 0% 4 14% D.Heyward-Bey WR 25 46% 0 0% 0 0% J.James TE 25 46% 0 0% 0 0% K.Davis RB 24 44% 0 0% 11 38% C.Hubbard T 24 44% 0 0% 4 14% E.Rogers WR 20 37% 0 0% 5 17% T.Watson RB 18 33% 0 0% 7 24% B.Houston QB 18 33% 0 0% 0 0% J.McGee TE 14 26% 0 0% 5 17% D.Johnson TE 13 24% 0 0% 8 28% P.Odom TE 13 24% 0 0% 0 0% R.Foster G 12 22% 0 0% 0 0% M.Gilbert T 12 22% 0 0% 0 0% D.DeCastro G 12 22% 0 0% 0 0% F.Toussaint RB 12 22% 0 0% 0 0% X.Grimble TE 11 20% 0 0% 13 45% J.Rodgers T 9 17% 0 0% 4 14% E.Cooper G 9 17% 0 0% 0 0% J.Smith-Schuster WR 7 13% 0 0% 3 10% R.Nix FB 2 4% 0 0% 4 14% T.Watt OLB 0 0% 63 82% 10 34% B.Allen CB 0 0% 54 70% 12 41% A.Moats OLB 0 0% 49 64% 7 24% F.Huguenin OLB 0 0% 42 55% 8 28% T.Alualu DE 0 0% 40 52% 0 0% S.Johnson ILB 0 0% 39 51% 5 17% T.Webb S 0 0% 38 49% 7 24% J.Hagen S 0 0% 36 47% 13 45% L.Fort ILB 0 0% 36 47% 12 41% B.Dixon CB 0 0% 36 47% 12 41% M.Golden S 0 0% 34 44% 6 21% L.Walton DT 0 0% 34 44% 0 0% J.Maxey DE 0 0% 27 35% 7 24% J.Dangerfield S 0 0% 23 30% 5 17% R.Golden S 0 0% 23 30% 4 14% T.Matakevich ILB 0 0% 23 30% 3 10% C.Sensabaugh CB 0 0% 23 30% 2 7% R.Cockrell CB 0 0% 23 30% 0 0% C.Heyward DE 0 0% 23 30% 0 0% V.Williams ILB 0 0% 23 30% 0 0% M.Hilton CB 0 0% 19 25% 13 45% S.Tuitt DE 0 0% 19 25% 0 0% M.Galambos ILB 0 0% 18 23% 15 52% J.Shepherd CB 0 0% 18 23% 1 3% K.Kelsey ILB 0 0% 15 19% 13 45% J.Hargrave DT 0 0% 15 19% 0 0% D.McCullers DT 0 0% 13 17% 0 0% R.Philon DT 0 0% 11 14% 4 14% L.Hooks DT 0 0% 11 14% 1 3% W.Gay CB 0 0% 8 10% 0 0% F.Kallon DE 0 0% 5 6% 4 14% C.Brown DT 0 0% 5 6% 4 14% J.Berry P 0 0% 0 0% 10 34% C.Boswell K 0 0% 0 0% 9 31% B.Brown-Dukes RB 0 0% 0 0% 8 28% K.Canaday LS 0 0% 0 0% 5 17% C.Holba LS 0 0% 0 0% 5 17% G.Ducre CB 0 0% 0 0% 3 10%