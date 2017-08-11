Hot Topics

    Steelers vs Giants: Winners And Losers

    By Alex Kozora August 11, 2017 at 09:13 pm


    I missed these lists. Missed football. Both are back tonight, highlighting the winners/losers in the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-12 win against the New York Giants.

    Winners

    T.J. Watt: Though his two sacks were some of the easier he’ll ever get, as Mike Tomlin admitted, sacks are still sacks. He nearly recorded a third, batted a pass down, and showed top level effort across the field. Most impressive was his conditioning. Tasked to play on several special team units and defense, Watt’s play never dipped. Only one game in but so far, so good.

    Arthur Moats: It’s no surprise that Moats was as dominant as the stat sheet tells you. But with the team being thin at OLB, only having three active, he did his part. Three sacks an interception and six total tackles. Keion Adams better get on the field ASAP.

    Cobi Hamilton: While Hamilton has had a difficult camp, he shined tonight. He helped get Josh Dobbs going with a snag over his head for a 44 yard gain. The two hooked up on a 28 yard touchdown late in the first half. His path to the 53 is still a Mt. Everest type climb but he played well tonight.


    Mike Hilton: Hilton Fever continues. He recorded a sack on a slot blitz, played the run tough, and recovered a fumble on special teams. As I’ve said throughout camp, he is not a lock, but is doing all he can to make the 53 man roster.

    Jake McGee: McGee was a mid-training camp add and doesn’t offer much as a receiver. Instead, he profiled as a blocker and proved it tonight. McGee’s lead block on Terrell Watson’s touchdown was critical and he threw a similar one earlier on the same drive. He also may have been playing over Phazahn Odom, which is something to monitor.

    Knile Davis: While Davis’ stats don’t look pretty, he ran tough, was able to create, and showed burst. A better runner in camp and tonight than I pegged him for when he was signed.

    Keith Kelsey: The UDFA linebacker from Louisville was an asset on special teams, recorded a breakup, and had a textbook tackle before leaving with a shoulder stinger. Hopefully he can go next week against Atlanta. Worth another look.

    Losers

    Jerald Hawkins: To be fair to him, it’s hard to judge an offensive linemen at first glance. But Hawkins seemed slow in his recognition, allowing free rushers off the right side. His run blocking looked only marginally better. Certainly not the start, in camp or tonight, he expected.

    JuJu Smith-Schuster: It’s obviously not his fault. Smith-Schuster suffered a concussion chasing down a Dobbs’ pick in the first quarter. Still, it’s a missed opportunity to push for playing time, especially after a strong start to training camp. We’ll see if he can get on the field next weekend.

    Brandon Dixon: Dixon was called for pass interference twice tonight. Not a good way to get your name announced. With Hilton playing well, and Brian Allen showing up late, Dixon was on the short end of the stick.

    Bart Houston: He may have flashed an arm, and showed decent command of the huddle, but his accuracy was poor tonight. He missed Marcus Tucker on a flag route and deep ball, the latter of which would’ve been a touchdown. He finished the day 2/7 for 24 yards.

     

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Anthony Barnes

      Mike Hilton will lead us to the promised land!

    • Big White

      Good for Moats. A lot of chatter of him being done in Steeltown with the draft of Watt and development of Chick. A good, versatile player and a very good man.

    • B&G

      Good list, Alex — but I’d put Canaan Severin on the losers’ list too. Bad, bad drops.

    • I don’t know how you forget Terrell Watson on the winners list. Scored, ran hard, showed burst, broke some tackles. What more could you ask for from a fringe guy?

    • DarthYinzer

      Another loser: Severain. Limas Sweed hands. Which is not good.
      Another winner: The defense as a whole. No TDs allowed? Oh yeah!

    • Alex Kozora

      Don’t always get everyone. OL opened up big holes. You all know I like Watson.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      additional winners:
      LJ Fort
      Jordan Dangerfield
      Tyson Alualu

      additional losers:
      coty sensabaugh
      brian allen
      marcus tucker
      shade tree
      odom

      meh:
      rogers

    • Octavio

      Canaan Severin losers list, two chances, two drops

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Winner: Steeler Fan’s sanity! We need wins even in preseason!

    • Steel B

      Agreed.

    • Anthony Barnes

      Watson = 🐐

    • Taylor Williams

      Shade tree looking like a soft tree.
      A oversized sprout.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Yup, doesn’t matter much, but I still far prefer winning preseason games to losing them.

    • Steel B

      Hilton made plays on D and ST. He’s a keeper. Hamilton did well too.

    • Ace

      Hilton just solidified his spot over Golson for sure, and soon maybe Allen next. If he hasn’t already. I thought Adams would take Moats job. Not anymore. Moats did what vets are supposed to do against scrubs. He dominated. Receiving core besides Cobi stunk. Bad drops by couple guys. I liked what Watson did better than Davis. Conner needs to get on the field. RB depth skill not looking so good. Dobbs impressed a bit after the bad start. Receivers sure didn’t help.

    • Ken

      Super bowl Super bowl Super Bowl!

    • DAWAARE

      Laughing at idiots who beliebed hawkins can replace A.V

    • NimbusHex

      Considering how thin we are at DB right now, I’m a little surprised that I don’t remember seeing Sensabaugh once.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Yeah, it doesn’t matter much to me, because I just like to see what we have in a team, but a win is the cherry on top!

    • WreckIess

      Winner: Tackling. It’s just one game, but I don’t remember seeing too many missed tackles this game. Hopefully they can keep building on that.

      Also, I’m going to have to watch this game again because I was watching Watt on pretty much every play, but did anyone notice anything different coverage wise?

    • dany

      I laughed at people that said Coates would not be on the 53, but if Hamilton continues making plays (he did last year too, not just this preseason) and they can’t find a trade partner it’s not unfathomable he doesn’t make it, especially if he doesn’t get on the practice field soon

    • Ken

      Another winner was the entire 1st qtr defensive unit keeping the game close, while Dobbs was confused on the jerseys colors.

    • How about Colin Holba. Perfect on the night!

    • Ace

      Sucks for JuJu. Went in head first at Blake and ran smack into James. Could have taken out a starter playing reckless. Hope we don’t have an issue here with that concussion…they can linger sometimes as we all know.

    • YUNG ROBINSON

      I’m surprised Canaan Severin didn’t make the losers list because he had a few drops

    • Michael Mosgrove

      he was put in mid second quarter played rest of game. #24. he was there. wasnt targeted much, didnt do much.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      dont get me wrong. big dan walked players backwards. but he was facing 2nd and 3rd string. he missed opportunity to get a fumble recovery literally right behind him. gotta have more situational awareness.

    • Chris92021

      Agreed. The one from Dobbs especially hurt.

    • francesco

      Losers were Severin and Dobbs.
      Winners were Hamilton and Hilton

    • francesco

      I’m thinking that Hamilton passes DHB and Coates on the depth chart.

    • All he does is catch the ball, how do you cut a guy like that?

    • walter

      if you dont hear a CBs name called in a real game its usually a good sign. But in this case I dont know.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      all he does is catch? forget the last game we played where he dropped 2 tds in the end zone?

    • francesco

      I’m also thinking that Dobbs has a flawed throwing action. Not sure how he can ever surpass Landry. And if that is the case…we better fond another AN to mold asap.

    • Even AB drops some balls from time to time. Hamilton makes a lot combative catches. He may not make our team because of the log jam at the position, but he will be playing for some team this year.

    • 2winz

      I’ve been saying that I think Davis might be a good fit for the Steelers as a 3rd rb. He may not have been the right fit for the Packers and Chiefs, but I think he can be a Mewelde Moore type back for us.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      loser: me
      picked the fairfield inn in east rutherford over a bit more expensive hotels. this is not the best hotel.

      anyone from here that has suggestions on where to eat breakfast tomorrow?

    • steelburg

      Hilton looked good tonight making plays tackling on defense and on special teams so I would as of now put him as the 6 CB. But we really need a guy who can cover and he didn’t get a chance to show that tonight due to the QB play. After tonight I’m slightly worried about the CB group and the TE group although it’s still early.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      if hilton stays like this. our cb group wont be an issue.
      as of this moment the picking order should be

      gay, cockrell, burns,
      sutton, hilton, sensabaugh.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      yes. hamilton will be playing. but not for us. id say houston, the skins, maybe the chargers.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      the pass from dobbs on the move had a low chance of success anyways. cant really fault him for that.
      yes it did go through his hands but thats more of a reaction thing.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      a bit early to call hamilton a winner. other than the td. didnt do much.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      JuJu’s concussion was because he led with is head – all fpooball players should know how to shoulder tackle.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      he had a couple low snaps from what i saw. but its to be expected in first game.

    • steelburg

      I know people are going to jump the gun on Hilton but IMO we got absolutely no feel of what he can do in coverage yet. The QB play was so bad that the CB group couldn’t even be evaluated IMO at least not covering people. But to Hilton’s credit he did do everything else right. But he could be Antwan Blake in coverage for all we know because the QB play for the Giants was so bad that none of our secondary guys got exposed they all looked at worst average in coverage except for 35 he was awful. But I agree with your order but I still wouldn’t put Hilton over Sensabaugh yet.

    • Sdale

      I feel like wins in pre-season is a good indication that we’re putting a good overall team together that has good depth. In years past, we would score 10-14 points when our 1A/1B teams were on the field, but then get drilled when 2nd and especially 3rd teams were in. It was obvious we weren’t deep. Now, we’re holding our own with those other players and I think it’s an indication of the better depth. It’s about the only thing I look for in pre-season games.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      the point is. is hilton is making play. golson isnt. THAT alone is why hilton taking golson’s spot.

    • Biggie

      Brian Allen looked bad in coverage, Watson looked good running the ball, powerful guy. Fort made a number of plays as well.

    • Wayne’O

      Glad to see Dobbs redeem himself after a very shakey start. Couple of big throws to Cobi, and showed a little mobility. Let’s remember he was facing the Giants ones in that first quarter. But overall not a bad night, would like to see progress over the course of the preseason.

      TJ: BEAST
      MOATS: DOMINANT (LOCKED UP 53)
      HILTON: ONE STEP CLOSER TO 53.

    • Chad Weiss

      ROFLMAO

    • steelburg

      You clearly didn’t read my first post where I said that Hilton would be my 6th CB right now. I didn’t even mention Golson. So what are you talking about?