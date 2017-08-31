Steelers Vs. Panthers 2017 Preseason Week 4: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2017 Preseason Game No. 4
Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) vs. Carolina Panthers (2-1)
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
Site: Bank of America Stadium (75,525) • Charlotte, N.C.
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: CBS-TV (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2)
Announcers: Bob Pompeani (play-by-play), Charlie Batch (color analyst), and Missi Matthews (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)
Odds Line: Panthers -4
Steelers Injured Players
S Mike Mitchell (lower body)
CB Senquez Golson (hamstring)
LB Steven Johnson (hamstring)
Steelers Vs. Panthers Preseason Week 4: 10 Offensive Players To Watch
Steelers Vs. Panthers Preseason Week 4: 10 Defensive Players To Watch
Weather:
Pittsburgh Steelers At Carolina Panthers (Aug. 31, 2017) by Steelers Depot on Scribd