    Steelers Vs. Panthers 2017 Preseason Week 4: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

    By Dave Bryan August 31, 2017 at 12:30 pm


    2017 Preseason Game No. 4

    Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) vs. Carolina Panthers (2-1)

    Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

    Site: Bank of America Stadium (75,525) • Charlotte, N.C.

    Playing Surface: Natural Grass


    TV Coverage: CBS-TV (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2)

    Announcers: Bob Pompeani (play-by-play), Charlie Batch (color analyst), and Missi Matthews (sideline)

    Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

    Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)

    Odds Line: Panthers -4

    Steelers Injured Players

    S Mike Mitchell (lower body)
    CB Senquez Golson (hamstring)
    LB Steven Johnson (hamstring)

    Steelers Vs. Panthers Preseason Week 4: 10 Offensive Players To Watch
    Steelers Vs. Panthers Preseason Week 4: 10 Defensive Players To Watch

