Steelers Waive New CB Antonio Crawford As Injured

The Pittsburgh Steelers certainly didn’t make a lot of transactions this year during training camp but they’re starting to make up for that with two weeks remaining in the preseason.

We have Waived/Injured CB Antonio Crawford. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 24, 2017

On Thursday, the Steelers waived cornerback Antonio Crawford injured just one day after they had signed him to their 90-man roster. The Steelers have yet to announce a corresponding move to fill his spot on the 90-man roster.





Crawford being waived injured on Thursday somewhat helps explain why the team traded for cornerback Deshaun Phillips late Wednesday night. For starters, the Steelers needed another healthy body at the position after having to waive cornerback Greg Ducre injured on Wednesday.

With Crawford quickly out of the picture and Phillips now in it, it will be interesting to see if the team signs another cornerback on Thursday or Friday.