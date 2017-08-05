Steelers Waive TE Scott Orndoff From Reserve/Injured List With Settlement

Here’s a little bit of Pittsburgh Steelers roster housekeeping for you on this fine Saturday morning.

According to the Friday NFL transaction report, the Steelers waived tight end Scott Orndoff from their Reserve/Injured list with an injury settlement.

Orndoff, as I reported on Thursday, had previously reverted to the Steelers Reserve/Injured list after clearing waivers following him being waived injured on Wednesday. The University of Pittsburgh product and rookie undrafted free agent reportedly was dealing with a hamstring injury that he suffered last week during practice.

We obviously don’t know the financial terms of the settlement or how long Orndoff will be sidelined for with his injury.

If the Steelers saw some upside in Orndoff during the offseason and start of training camp, they might ultimately choose to sign him to their practice squad at a much later date once he’s fully healed.



