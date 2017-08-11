Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Exits Preseason Opener With Possible Concussion

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has left the team’s preseason opener against the New York Giants to be checked for a concussion.

Smith-Schuster, the team’s second round draft pick this year out of USC, looked like he got injured while attempting to tackle Giants cornerback Valentino Blake after he picked off an under-thrown pass by rookie quarterback Joshua Dobbs. It appeared as though he and tight end Jesse James collided on the play.

Smith-Schuster caught one pass for 4 yards and rushed for 9 yards prior to leaving the game in the first quarter. His return is questionable for tonight’s game.

UPDATE: Smith-Schuster will not return.

