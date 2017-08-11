Hot Topics

    Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Exits Preseason Opener With Possible Concussion

    By Dave Bryan August 11, 2017 at 06:37 pm


    Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has left the team’s preseason opener against the New York Giants to be checked for a concussion.

    Smith-Schuster, the team’s second round draft pick this year out of USC, looked like he got injured while attempting to tackle Giants cornerback Valentino Blake after he picked off an under-thrown pass by rookie quarterback Joshua Dobbs. It appeared as though he and tight end Jesse James collided on the play.

    Smith-Schuster caught one pass for 4 yards and rushed for 9 yards prior to leaving the game in the first quarter. His return is questionable for tonight’s game.

    UPDATE: Smith-Schuster will not return.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • PaeperCup

      That stinks. Hopefully he’s ok.

      Oh, and that pass was atrocious.

    • StillersInThe6

      What in God’s name is JuJu trying to do there? That was reckless, at best.

    • StillersInThe6

      Pretty sure his arm was either hit or drastically affected by the DE

    • AustinTxStillerFan

      Like the willingness he showed making the tackle on the INT. He’s gonna do well on special teams. Unfortunate that he sustained the concussion on the play though,. Needs to protect himself though – can’t lead with the head like that.