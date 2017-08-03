TE Scott Orndoff Reverts To Steelers Reserve/Injured List

The Pittsburgh Steelers waived undrafted rookie free agent Scott Orndoff on Wednesday and as expected, the University of Pittsburgh product has now cleared waivers and reverted to the team’s Reserve/Injured list.

The Steelers now have five days to agree to an injury settlement with Orndoff if that’s the path they choose to take with him.

Orndoff reportedly suffered a hamstring injury during a training camp practice a few days ago and it’s unclear as to the seriousness of it. If it’s minor in nature, the Steelers might let him rehab it fully and then ultimately waive him without a settlement from Revere/Injured once fully healthy.

The Steelers gave Orndoff a $5,000 signing bonus earlier in the offseason as an undrafted free agent, according to former NFL agent Joel Corry.

When Orndoff was waived injured Wednesday, the Steelers signed free agent tight end Jake McGee to take his spot on the 90-man roster.



