    Terrell Watson Runs Toward Roster Spot, Steelers Rally To Beat Panthers 17-14

    By Alex Kozora August 31, 2017 at 09:37 pm


    Terrell Watson ran and ran and ran. He was not only the bellcow but the bellmoose, bellhorse, and whatever other stupid phrase I can think of. His performance kept the Pittsburgh Steelers in the game as Josh Dobbs brought the team back to beat the Carolina Panthers 17-14.

    Pittsburgh scored two touchdowns on the night. The first, a great throw and catch from Josh Dobbs to Justin Hunter from 58 yards out. And the second, Dobbs running off the right side for a one yard touchdown with four ticks left.

    The story of the game, unfortunately, were secondary injuries. A unit that lost Jordan Dangerfield and Cam Sutton to groin and hamstring injuries, respectively. Both were quickly ruled out of the game, a bad sign for their Week One availability September 10th against the Cleveland Browns. Reserve safety Malik Golden also suffered a groin injury after an interception that would’ve turned into a pick six had he not pulled up lame and Terrish Webb left the game in the fourth quarter. Robert Golden was forced to return to the game to finish things out.

    Landry Jones got the start at QB. He played in two series, finished by an interception via linebacker David Mayo, who returned the ball 27 yards. Jones was pressured by a corner blitz that right tackle Jerald Hawkins failed to pick up, causing the ball to float in the air.

    Carolina took over with the ball at the Steelers 40, finding the end zone in seven plays when back Fozzy Whittaker rushed in from four yards out.


    Watson was a catalyst on the last drive of the first quarter. He had rushes of 11, six, and five to move the Steelers’ offense down the field. Chris Boswell connected from 37 yards to cut it to a 7-3 Carolina lead.

    Watson carried the ball 19 times for 89 yards on the night, an exclamation point to a strong camp.

    On the first play of the Steelers’ next drive, Dobbs looked off the deep safety and found Hunter streaking down the right sideline, making a fingertip catch to beat the corner and score from 58 yards out. The Steelers took their first lead, 10-7.

    The Steelers defense held firm until late in the first half. Quarterback Joe Webb hit receiver Kaelin Clay deep down the middle for a gain of 47 to the Steelers 11. Three plays later, he hit an open Damiere Byrd down the left seam for the score with 1:24 left. The Panthers went up 14-10 at the break.

    Newly traded for tight end Vance McDonald played a pair of series in the second quarter. At halftime, Mike Tomlin told Missi Matthews he wanted to get McDonald’s feet wet.

    “We just wanted to get the introductory element out of the way,” Tomlin told Matthews. “To have something to talk about as we continue to teach him. So from that standpoint, it served its purpose. He got his feet wet. He’d been in the huddle for us a little bit. It’ll be a nice catalyst as we proceed to educate him.”

    Cornerback Joe Haden did not play. Tomlin told Matthews it was an “awesome surprise” to get him, which makes me wonder if Tomlin knows he signed a starting corner or just became a grandpa.

    Third down conversions for the Steelers’ offense continued to be fleeting, converting on just one of six in the first two quarters of play.

    Out of the break, the third quarter didn’t offer much excitement for either side. Carolina strung together a long drive mid-way through the third quarter but Graham Gano clanked a 51 yard try off the right upright.

    The Steelers secondary did manage to create three turnovers on the night. Malik Golden had the interception, Jacob Hagen picked one on the last play before halftime, and Webb forced a fumble L.J. Fort recovered.

    In the 4th quarter, defensive linemen Roy Philon tipped a pass at the line of scrimmage, picked off by a sliding Matt Galambos. The Steelers weren’t able to capitalize with good field position, punting the ball away.

    Dobbs and the Steelers’ offense had a late drive but Cobi Hamilton fumbled away a long completion with 1:30 left the Panthers recovered in their own end zone. From there, it felt like the game was over. But the Steelers forced a three and out and Demarcus Ayers energized the offense with a 20 yard punt return to their own 47. Dobbs connected twice with Marcus Tucker for gains of 15 and 34 yards, the latter all the way down to the one yardline. Dobbs scrambled right and beat the safety into the end zone the next play to win the game.

    Pittsburgh will have to cut their roster down to 53 by 4 PM Saturday.

    NOTES: Knile Davis was the only other running back to see carries on the night, toting the rock 5 times for 13 yards…Hunter finished the day with three grabs for 75 yards…Fort led the Steelers with 8 solo tackles...Ayers impressed with two strong punt returns….Jordan Berry averaged 39.4 yards per punt, pinning two inside the 20….Cameron Artie-Payne led the Panthers with 51 yards rushing…the Steelers finish the preseason 3-1….they’ll play the Browns on the 10th at 1 PM/EST

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • gdeuce

      Ayers should’ve had more chances to return punts

    • Reader783

      Agreed, looked electric on those last 2

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Ayers is our PR, has to be.

    • John Pennington

      Watson needs to make this team along with Hilton they deserve it.

    • Steel B

      The O-line blocked well tonight. Watson didn’t do anything special, but he is a good downhill runner. What I did notice is that he moved the pile or person.

    • JT

      It will be pretty criminal that 19-89 gets cut for 5-13. I liked the Davis signing at the time, but he’s been solidly out played.

    • Steeler4Ever

      come on Alex…what do you expext Hawkins to do….he had two people running at the QB… alittle unfair i think

    • Steeler4Ever

      Watson is definitively making it, Tomlin wanted to see if he could hold up during a full game. He passed.

    • Reader783

      He did it last week too, Watson in the 3rd and 4th Q against the Colts ran the ball, like handoff to him, not just being in the game, like 6-7 plays straight. He tried to come out and Tomlin waved him back on

    • Paddy

      I see practice squad fo him.

    • Steeler4Ever

      il bet you a dollar he makes the 53

    • Agustin-ARG

      3.1 preseason? Wtf!!!!

    • Reader783

      It’s tough, since Watson has the eligibility that Davis does not. Still I think Watson earned the role more, but then here is a question for you: If we cut Ayers and Knile, who is returning kicks and punts?

    • Paddy

      Have to wonder about traing staff with all the soft tissue injuries, it’s neverending

    • barry foster

      You see knile Davis making it ?

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Bell and Connor makes the squad which leave most likely just one spot. The Steelers IMO go with the veteran guy in Davis even though he was outplayed in the preseason by Watson.

    • Reader783

      If we cut Ayers and Knile Davis (along with Fitz), who is returning kicks and punts? Fitz, Knile, Ayers and Trey Williams took like every punt and kick this presason….and all might get cut. So now what?

    • Steeler4Ever

      well i dont know if we are cutting them

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Alex – its bellwhether

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Been saying this for years

    • Shannon Stephenson

      as long it isn’t Bellflower

    • Steeler4Ever

      i dont…more expensive than a player who outplayed him

    • Michael Mosgrove

      dont think he makes 53. practice squad.

    • Bradshaw

      To me, that’s easy… don’t cut Ayers and keep Watson.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      sutton and hilton. i dont trust trey williams with a pillow to carry.

    • Reader783

      Responding to Bradshaw and Steeler4Ever: It’s tough to find room for Ayers at WR right now. Maybe he saved himself tonight with those 2 punt returns, but it’s not a lock. It’s quite possible, in my opinion, we cut our 4 main preseason returners in Knile, Fitz, Trey Williams and Ayers.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      The last Steelers player to return a kickoff for a touchdown was one Antonio Brown.

    • Steeler4Ever

      possible….but tomlin loves football players….and Watson is for sure a football player

    • Shannon Stephenson

      I really like Ayers and hate that he was injured for most of preseason…we just had a glimpse of his potential or else he would be I feel a easy pick for the roster. He is still on the bubble

    • Reader783

      1st play as a pro, if I recall correctly. A nifty little reverse. Unfortunately, I don’t see Tomlin letting him field kicks any time soon.

    • Steeler4Ever

      i dont think he had one carry for minus yardage the whole preseason. i could be wrong

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      Ayers should be the return man, he looks damn good.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      All time Steelers leader in punt returns … Rod Woodson. AB is 3rd.

    • Reader783

      Sutton looks like he might miss some games, Hilton is a small sample size. Curious to me that the coaching staff would not widen the range of returners

    • Bradshaw

      No doubt! I remember last year I was impressed and was really looking forward to this year. He showed what he offers in his limited opportunities. I think it would be a mistake to cut Ayers…. he is their only legit returner (his receiving skills are just a bonus at this point).

    • Mitch Chapman

      you really cant blame training staff for soft tissue injuries… lol. Check any other team and any other sport, same issues.

    • AustinTxStillerFan

      Leading Receiver? WR Marcus Tucker 5/83 in limited (4th quarter only) action. Good situational football to get out of bounds on first downs/long gains not once, not twice, but three times. Played on all 4 special teams, KR, KO, Punt Coverage, Runt Return at various points in the game. He’s gonna play in the NFL somewhere this season.

    • Bradshaw

      @Reader783: I agee the WR room is packed but the Steelers need a returner. If that returner is a WR, so be it. I look at Ayers receiving skills as a ‘bonus’ (versus his primary contriubtion).

    • The Sun is Pro-Black

      If he did, you can bet it wasn’t his fault.

    • S.T.

      BFH, it’s “bellwether.”

    • Bradshaw

      To me, Watson seemed a little gassed in the 2nd quarter. He’ll be fine after a little more NFL conditioning.

    • Reader783

      You thinking we keep 6 or 7 WR? AB, MB, Eli, Juju obvious. Sammie, Justin, DHB and Ayers for 2 or 3 spots. Pregame, I had DHB and Sammie. After the JH TD I had Sammie and JH. Now? Ayers and JH? Ayers and Sammie? Ayers, Sammie AND JH?

    • Rocksolid20

      Kick offs are 80% touchbacks .

    • Bradshaw

      I really like Tucker. He was cheated out of a big game in the first preseason game because Houston couldn’t get him the ball. I hope he lands on the PS.

    • Rocksolid20

      Haven’t seen Bell sign anything ?

    • blue

      Dobbs won all 3 games this preseason, he is now the clearcut #2 QB. Landry another INT hasn’t won 3 games in his 5 years. No need to carry 3 QBs.

    • Conserv_58

      Good bye Cobi. That fumble in the final minute and a half of the game put and end to a very inconsistent and unreliable pre season and your Steelers career.

    • Conserv_58

      LMAO! Now that’s funny!

    • Bradshaw

      @disqus_CuwOG6XRsd:disqus: I’m not so sure. Dobbs is ahead of Landry at this point in their careers and Dobbs — being a dual threat — puts more presssure on D’s but Dobbs is not ready to be the #2. I hope he is soon but I don’t think he is there yet.

    • nutty32

      This comment or some version of it is made on EVERY team site in EVERY sport, because we all know injuries never happen w/o incompetent trainers.

    • Alex Kozora

      Block his man, for starters. It doesn’t matter if someone else failed. Do your job.

    • nutty32

      McDonald didn’t look too great as a blocker tonight.

    • Conserv_58

      Supposedly tomorrow is the day he signs.

    • Alex Kozora

      Or Blanchflower.

    • Dave D

      This man gets it…

    • Alex Kozora

      Yeah…there were last-second rewrites.

    • nutty32

      I’d pin that one on Jones. He should have stepped up or thrown it away sooner. But Hawkins didn’t play all that well tonight at all.

    • Conserv_58

      His job description is to block HIS man. He failed to do that.

    • GoSteelerz

      Totally agree. I really like Dobbs, he has elements to his game that you can’t coach. However, he really needs time to develop. His ceiling is higher than Jones’, but for now, best to let him learn behind the veterans while having an actual QB coach work with him for the first time ever. He never had that in college, so it’s obvious that he has a lot to learn.

    • Rocksolid20

      Key word , ” Supposedly ” jerk may forget to bring his ink pen .

    • Reader783

      I’ll volunteer to take one to the facility for him….do you think he prefers fountain pens or ball point?

    • Bradshaw

      @Reader783: LOL! You’re right… the WR rooms is confusing and the cuts are going to be extremely difficult. These are my top 6 and I’d likely go with this group… AB, MB, Eli, JJ, Sammie, & Ayers. (Hunter doesn’t like contact and DHB *might* — I hope — be replaceable on STs.)

    • nutty32

      If MT/Colbert had the guts, they should cut Coates. He doesn’t even look like he’s trying.

    • Bill Wood

      And that was his rookie yer was it not?