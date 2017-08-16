Welcome back. This is the thirteenth of several special edition episodes of The Terrible Podcast that are being posted after the Pittsburgh Steelers wrap up their 2017 training camp practices. It’s now Wednesday night and Alex Kozora joins me once again to discuss what he observed at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe during the team’s daily practice. As per usual, Alex and I go through most all the position groups and try to give you the rundown on as many players possible in the shortest amount of time. We also update injuries and transactions that occurred earlier in the day. In case you missed it, you can read Alex’s Wednesday practice report right here.

Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

The new message hotline is (814) 429-YINZ.





Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – 2017 Steelers Training Camp – Fourteenth Practice 8/16 – Special Edition Episode

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two Daves talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can follow David on Twitter @DavidMTodd and me @Steelersdepot You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy this special training camp edition of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner