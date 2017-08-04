Season 8, Episode 4 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, David Todd and I get right to talking about a few Pittsburgh Steelers players who haven’t been talked about a lot so far during training camp.

That discussion turns into us developing a list of players who should be considered roster locks right now in addition to those who still have a fighting chance to make the 2017 team.

Later in the show we talk about the upcoming national media coverage of the Steelers annual Friday Night Lights practice. We also talk about the Miami Dolphins and their current quarterback dilemma.

We end the show by talking about which 2017 Hall of Fame class members we most look forward to hearing speak on Saturday.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.





Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

The new message hotline is (814) 429-YINZ

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers 2017 Roster Locks, Still In Play Players, Miami QB Problems & More

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two Daves talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can follow David on Twitter @DavidMTodd and me @Steelersdepot You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 4 of Season 8 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner