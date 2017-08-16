The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Camp Winding Down, Porter OLB Comments, Ben On Bell & More

Season 8, Episode 8 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, David Todd and I get right into talking about how the Pittsburgh Steelers training camp has gone so far with it starting to wind down this week.

A few interesting comments were made by Steelers outside linebackers coach Joey Porter and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger over the course of the last few days and so we spend some time breaking them down.

Will T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree really wind up being the Week 1 starters with James Harrison serving as the relief pitcher? We discuss that as well as Bell needing to be in “football shape” soon.

How much say does special teams coordinator Danny Smith have when it comes to the final two roster spots? We discuss that as well as whether the Steelers return game will be better in 2017.

We end the show with some breaking news about Steelers wide receiver Sammie Coates.





As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

