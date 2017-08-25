The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers CB Group News, Colts Game Preview, Roster Numbers & More

Season 8, Episode 12 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, David Todd and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback group now that Coty Sensabaugh is getting first-team reps over Ross Cockrell and the team traded for Dashaun Phillips examine the trade for Phillips closely and why that deal likely happened when it did.

We go over the several Steelers players who will likely make their 2017 preseason debuts Saturday night against the Indianapolis Colts in addition to the ones we are most excited to see play in that contest.

Would the Steelers consider keeping only 8 linebackers in total this year? We go over a few scenarios related to that topic that could potentially open a roster spot for perhaps a seventh cornerback and a fourth tight end or running back.

As part of our 53-man roster talk, David and I attempt to reverse-engineer by going over what the Week 1 inactive list might look like as we sit here with two preseason games remaining.

Did the Steelers damage the reputation of running back Le’Veon Bell by supposedly leaking the numbers of the final contract they offered him last month? We discuss that narrative that’s floating around right now in addition to talking about how Bell has experience when it comes to debuting during regular seasons following lengthy layoffs.





We close the show out with a few BOLD predictions for Saturdays preseason game.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

