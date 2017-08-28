Season 8, Episode 13 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, David Todd and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers third preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts.

We talk about several Steelers secondary players and their play Saturday night against the Colts and if we’ll see a few different starters come Week 1. We also discuss how often dime personnel might ultimately be used during the regular season.

David and I spend some time talking about the play of a few offensive players Saturday night as well and make sure to praise the good effort tight end Xavier Grimble had in that contest. Has running back Terrell Watson done enough to make the final 53-man roster this year? We discuss that possibility in addition to talking a little more about what running back Knile Davis has done during the preseason.

David and I walk through some final 53-man roster positional numbers ahead of me releasing my newest prediction.

We end the show by talking about some key injuries that took place around the league this weekend in addition to discussing the latest suspension that was handed down to Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict and if it was warranted.





As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

The new message hotline is (814) 429-YINZ

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Colts Game Recap, Roster Decisions, Burfict Suspension & More

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two Daves talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can follow David on Twitter @DavidMTodd and me @Steelersdepot You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 13 of Season 8 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner