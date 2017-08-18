The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Falcons Preview, Special Teamers, Former Second Rounders & More

Season 8, Episode 9 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, David Todd and I get right into talking about what Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said during his morning press conference. We go over which players are in and out this week and if it’s a big deal that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and wide receiver Antonio Brown both won’t play until next week.

We go over the not so much Thursday breaking news about running back Le’Veon Bell before moving on.

Somehow, David and I get to talking about former Steelers second-round draft picks for a little while after talking about cornerback Senquez Golson and his future.

We go over my short list of Steelers players that special teams coordinator Danny Smith likely has his eyes on ahead of Sundays preseason game.

We talk about Tyler Matakevich being the primary inside linebacker backup at both positions and how two Steelers defensive starters are likely to miss all the preseason.





We close the show by talking about the new final cut-down rules and if they are good are bad for a team like the Steelers. We also each throw out a few bold predictions for Sunday night.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

