Season 8, Episode 10 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, David Todd and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday preseason win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The Steelers starting defense was shredded by three different Falcon quarterbacks so we start on that side of the football. We move on to talk about the play of the Steelers offense and focus on the performances of quarterback Joshua Dobbs, running back James Conner and wide receivers Sammie Coates and Justin Hunter.

We go over offensive and defensive line play a little and talk about a few other players who stuck out on both sides of the football. The Steelers special teams units also get some well-deserved kudos from us.

David and I look at a few key roster battles still in progress and wonder if tight end Jake McGee has done enough so far to warrant an even closer look on offense. Is Xavier Grimble’s roster spot as safe as many most assume?

The hamstring injury suffered Sunday by linebacker Steven Johnson could ultimately shake up the number’s game. If the Steelers only keep 9 linebackers in total, which other position group would benefit? We discuss that topic.





We close the show out by updating the list of injured Steelers players in addition to speculating about who will and won’t play in preseason game number three.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

The new message hotline is (814) 429-YINZ

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Falcons Recap, Roster Battle Updates, Injuries & More

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two Daves talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can follow David on Twitter @DavidMTodd and me @Steelersdepot You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 10 of Season 8 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner