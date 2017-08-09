The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers First Depth Chart, Roster Hopefuls, Freeman Contract Effect On Bell & More

Season 8, Episode 5 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, David Todd and I get right to talking about the most noteworthy items that have come out of the Pittsburgh Steelers training camp this summer and that includes us discussing the continuing saga with wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

David and I then spend some time talking about wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey, cornerback Mike Hilton, wide receiver Sammy Coates, cornerback Senquez Golson, nose tackle Daniel McCullers and wide receiver Justin Hunter as it relates to each’s chances of making the final 53-man roster with training camp now hallway over.

Steelers defensive backs coach Carnell Lake had some interesting things to say about Hilton Wednesday morning so we spend some time reviewing his quotes as well.

The Steelers first depth chart of the 2017 preseason was released on Tuesday so we quickly go over the few things that stood out on it.

The Atlanta Falcons signed running back Devonta Freeman to new lucrative contract on Wednesday so we recap the initial numbers and what the deal does or doesn’t mean for Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell.





We close the show by quickly looking ahead at a few players we’re excited to see Friday night in the team’s preseason opener.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

