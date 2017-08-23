The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, Bell Report Date, Dobbs Review, 2017 Ravens Preview & More

Season 8, Episode 11 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, David Todd and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and that includes a quick look at the overall health of the team ahead of their third preseason game.

Running back Le’Veon Bell will allegedly report for duty on September 1 and so David and I discuss that news in addition to what it might mean ultimately when it comes to his Week 1 workload.

Rookie outside linebacker Keion Adams will apparently head to IR soon with a shoulder injury so we discuss what that means for him and which player likely benefits the most from that ultimately happening.

We go over the Sunday passing performance of rookie quarterback Joshua Dobbs during the middle of the show and talk about how he compares to Landry Jones when he was a rookie.

In the second half of this show we welcome John Eisenberg back to the podcast once again and he gives us a full preview of the Baltimore Ravens ahead of the 2017 season getting underway. We discuss several of their young players and John tells us if he thinks the Ravens can compete for the AFC North title this year and whether he thinks anyone will be in trouble should they ultimately miss the playoffs again.





If you are not already doing so, make sure to follow John on Twitter at @BMoreEisenberg. Additionally, you can always read his work on baltimoreravens.com.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

