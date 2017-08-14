The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Reported Interest In Rams CB, Butler Secondary Comments, Stats & More

Season 8, Episode 7 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora sits in for David Todd and we get right to talking about the Friday report that named the Pittsburgh Steelers as a team possibly looking to trade for Los Angeles Rams cornerback Tremaine Johnson. That report is so absurd and I rant as to why that is.

Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler recently had a lot to say about his defense and young members of the secondary so we go over his quotes and what they might mean. We talk about the play of several young Steelers cornerbacks Friday night and how the team might choose to keep six in total and not seven.

Alex and I go over the Steelers base defense numbers from Friday night and especially how often it was used against 11 personnel. Is this a trend or just something being played with during the preseason?

We end this episode by taking several questions from our listeners.

