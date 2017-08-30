The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Trade For McDonald, Haden Interest, Bengals 2017 Preview & More

Season 8, Episode 14 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, David Todd and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers trading for tight end Vance McDonald on Tuesday and what that might mean for the rest of the positional group.

Will the Steelers now keep four tight ends in total and if they do, which other player could McDonald’s addition ultimately force off the roster.

The Cleveland Browns cut veteran cornerback Joe Haden on Wednesday and so David and I explore the possibility of him landing with the Steelers in the next 24 or so hours.

In the second half of this show we are joined once again by Paul Dehner Jr. and he helps us preview the 2017 Cincinnati Bengals. Paul gives us his thoughts on the suspension that Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict is currently facing as well. If you are not already doing so, make sure you follow Paul on Twitter at @pauldehnerjr and read his coverage of the Bengals at Cincinnati.com.

