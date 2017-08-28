Thursday’s Finale Makes Justin Hunter Great Trade Bait

Hot Topics

    By Alex Kozora August 28, 2017 at 01:55 pm


    Turn out the lights, party’s over. If the Indianapolis Colts game is any indication, Sammie Coates has beat out Justin Hunter for one of the last wide receiver jobs. And it’s unlikely Hunter knocks off Darrius Heyward-Bey for the 6th spot given what Mike Tomlin has recently said about the value of special teams. Look at the fact Hunter played just two snaps in the all-important third game, compared to Coates’ 48 and DHB’s 14, and his time in Pittsburgh looks to be drawing to an end.

    But his usefulness to the Steelers doesn’t have to end. The trading block has been buzzing in the NFL, several deals going down over the past 48 hours. The last, as of this writing at least, was Reggie Ragland getting sent from Buffalo to Kansas City for a pick. There’s also been several player-for-player deals, the New York Jets at the forefront for several of them.

    That’s where Hunter comes in. Get him some burn in the finale vs Carolina, hope he makes some impact plays, and then try to deal him. The return won’t be much but it’ll be something. Something is better than nothing.

    Hunter lasted awhile in free agency before the Steelers scooped him up, ostensibly as Martavis Bryant’s insurance policy. It might seem like that indicates no team would have interest now but if Lucas Crowley can fetch an NFL-caliber player, Hunter still has value. Injuries across the league and teams getting a better chance to evaluate their talent create opportunity for deals to get done.

    Four scenarios.


    #1

    Steelers trade Justin Hunter to the Saints for RB Travaris Cadet

    Noting this one since it’s the original proposal I came up with before camp began. I am happier with Knile Davis than most people so Cadet isn’t someone you need to get, but I understand those who still aren’t happy with the third running back spot. Cadet isn’t making the roster and right now, is dealing with a minor injury. Hunter could be the team’s 5th WR. Senior scout Rick Reiprish was working for the Saints when Cadet was signed as a UDFA.

    #2 

    Steelers trade Justin Hunter to the Jets for NT Steve McLendon

    Hello, old friend. The Jets have been one of the most active trading teams during camp. McLendon is a vet who carries a bigger salary than a team like the Jets want to deal with. They have nothing at receiver and it’s not impossible for Hunter to start Week One. McLendon would give the Steelers the option to move L.T. Walton back to defensive end, fixing up that last DE spot that they’re apparently still not happy with, and some of the best DL depth in the entire NFL.

    Starters: Tuitt-Hargrave-Heyward
    Backups: Alualu-McLendon-Walton

    Heck, I could coach that unit up to a successful season.

    #3 

    Steelers trade Justin Hunter to the Bears for CB Kyle Fuller

    This one makes more sense on paper than I would actually support it (though I wouldn’t hate the move). The Steelers were big on Fuller coming out of school and they’ve traded for CBs they’ve liked before (see Gilbert, Justin). After an injury-marred start to his career, Fuller is beginning to show glimpses of why he was a first rounder.

    The Bears just lost their top WR, Cameron Meredith, to a torn ACL, and need the help.

    #4 

    Steelers trade Justin Hunter to any team for a 7th round pick

    Don’t think Hunter has any more draft pick value than a 7th rounder. Could go to any team willing to take a flier.

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • kev4heels

      I can see trading for Fuller. But it would take more than Hunter to get him I would think. Throw in a 4th or 5th maybe?

    • Steelers12

      the only ones im interested in are McClendon and Fuller (saw up close & personal at VT). But i would rather keep hunter and package Bey and Hamilton for those two or a 7th round pick

    • Alex Kozora

      It definitely could.

    • Jaybird

      How about a bundle – Feiler and Hunter. Do the Bears need an O linemen also?

    • BallHandling Hooker

      I can’t see any team giving up anything to get Hunter this preseason.

      There wasn’t a lot of teams after Hunter when he signed on March 15th, several days after FA started. That combined with Pittsburgh looking to trade him away before he’s played a regular season game would signal the end of his career.

      Sammie Coates would be the expendable, useful WR that would have some value, allowing us to keep Hunter for a year, show that he’s good and maybe trade him next year, or keep him.

    • Chris92021

      I know Fuller was at the top of our list with Shazier in 2014 but this guy hasn’t been good since his rookie season and is coming off an entire season missed. His contract is also up after this season as well. I guess a straight up trade for Hunter is worth a shot but I am not getting my hopes up. I don’t want to see the Steelers start the season with Burns-Sensabaugh-Cockrell-Gay-Hilton as our CBs but this is probably what will occur.

      Also I see Coates being a better trade bait than Hunter, who is tall and fast but doesn’t offer much else beyond that.

    • Dorian James

      I like the Kyle Fuller idea

    • Alex Kozora

      That sort of trade is probably pushing it. Getting into “Madden” mode.

    • Alex Kozora

      I didn’t see anyone wanting Lucas Crowley. But here we are.

      Hunter’s value can change for the reasons I mentioned.

    • Alex Kozora

      Of course, it’s a dart throw on Fuller. Which is why I wouldn’t give up much. 7th + Hunter at max, probably.

    • Chris92021

      I am sure given how dumb Ryan Pace is, we could probably get Fuller for a box of used footballs.

    • steeltown

      Oh hell yes… i’d swap Hunter for McLendon, then we can just put Maxey on the squad end of story.

      Or, Hunter (and Feiler?) for Fuller

      Please do one of these!! Atleast get a 7th Rder or something!

    • srdan

      Reggie Ragland would have made sense too since they’re receiver thirsty.

    • pittsburghjoe

      How about this…. float James Conner. Watson can flat out ball. He is a punishing runner and he can catch. You can’t get something for nothing. Your going to have to float a guy with value. Hunter is a one year throwaway and teams know he may be cut.

    • John Noh

      LOL

    • pittsburghjoe

      You have to give up a guy with value. Who else then? Hunter is a throwaway. No value there.

    • John Noh

      No way the team is going to give up on a promising rookie for a flyer at CB – a hometown kid at that. Besides, the Bears are stacked at RB. They’re going to have to cut someone good already.

    • RickM

      I just don’t see Hunter having any real attraction for another team. He’s a journeyman and not all that talented a one. IMO Coates would net a pick or player, but not Hunter. And, of course, everyone knows Game 4 results are against 2nd and 3rd stringers so I’m not sure a decent night for Hunter would impress teams. As for Crowley netting an “NFL-calibre player”, Phillips certainly won’t be making the Steelers.

    • stan

      We’re probably going to need both of them given Bell’s reliability though. Since we can still stash Watson on the practice squad, its fairly easy to do that. Since Bell won’t be signing an extension, I’m also in favor of keeping as much talent as possible around in the rb position.

    • stan

      It would be nice to get a late pick since we have to give up our 6th due to the Gilbert trade.

    • srdan

      Where are they on waivers?

    • srdan

      Correct, but that is the supply side of the equation. The demand side is severe for some teams, like the Bears. They barely had any WRs and now their best is injured.

    • IndianaCarson

      What about cb Dashaun Phillips? Since he didn’t play against the Colts, will he be given an opportunity to play against the Panthers this Thursday? Or is he just a camp body to fill out the 90 man squad and has absolutely no chance of sticking on either the 53 man squad or the practice squad?

    • dany

      the jets just traded a long snapper. Anything is possible

    • RickM

      There will be so many receivers who will hit the waiver wire, or be cut. They’ll just wait. No one wanted Hunter in FA and he has done little in the meaningful pre-season games. I just see no attraction from another team. But if I’m wrong, I’ll sure admit it.

    • Bruce

      I would like to see Kyle Fuller given a shot in the Steelers def. backfield

    • nutty32

      Philips prolly needed some time to learn the playbook? Maybe he doesn’t play Thursday either since he has plenty of tape from previous seasons to look at.

    • Alex Kozora

      Inverse of last years record.

    • JT

      Robby Anderson is a #1 WR right now. Kendal Wright as well.
      I don’t think Steelers fans have an accurate gauge on WR value due to our insane depth at the position.

    • JT

      I’ll bet though that injuries have increased his value since March. I think his TDs and measurables make him attractive than most journeyman out there.

      The reality is someone like a McClendon is a fringe roster player for the Jets anyway. So trading a cut player for a cut player essentially. Stewart is a promising rookie in NY, but they have a whole lot of nothing after he and Anderson.

    • Dshoff

      I’m ALL IN for these kinds of trades. Fuller or McClendon would be super!

    • Putter

      What if the Bears asked for Coates? Would you do it?

    • Conserv_58

      So, Alex, according to your trade for McClendon scenario can we assume you think McCullers will be cut?

      I ain’t hatin’ on the Kyle Fuller trade scenario either.

    • Conserv_58

      You’d better change your screen name and hope that the Pittsburgh natives don’t fire bomb your house for having the gall to suggest floating James Conner as trade bait.

    • Conserv_58

      In a nano second.

    • NYCSteelCurtain

      No, just no. When is that ever going to happen or be considered. Hometown guy who is going to need to back up Leveon when he goes down / save his legs a bit. Not ever gonna happen.