Tomlin On Bryant After First Camp Practice: ‘He Looked Like Martavis’

As expected, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant practiced fully for the first time during training camp on Sunday and as you can probably imagine, head coach Mike Tomlin was asked to comment on how he looked after the session ended.

“He looked like Martavis,” Tomlin said of Bryant. “He’s a talented athlete, he’s in good condition, but that’s just an element of it. Knocking the rust off, getting acclimated, or re-acclimated, to football and the details associated with what requires to win at this level will be a process. So, it will be fun to watch him work through it.”

Bryant, who was cleared by the NFL to resume practicing and play in preseason games late last week, reportedly went through full warm-ups ahead of the teams Friday night exhibition opener against the New York Giants. He was, however, held out of that game by Tomlin being as he had yet to practice fully with the team.

The Steelers second preseason game will be a week from today at Heinz Field against the Atlanta Falcons and barring anything out of the ordinary happening, Bryant should make his 2017 debut in that contest. The former fourth-round draft pick out of Clemson hasn’t played in a game since January 17, 2016, the Steelers Divisional Round playoff loss to the Denver Broncos. Bryant caught 9 passes for 154 yards in that loss.

After Sunday's practice was over, Bryant was apparently asked what he needs to do moving forward in order to be fully reinstatement by the league for the upcoming 2017 season.





“Everything … not mess up,” he said, according to Will Graves of the Associated Press.

