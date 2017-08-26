Hot Topics

    Tomlin Highlights Importance Of Special Teams Play For Backend Roster Hopefuls

    By Dave Bryan August 26, 2017 at 11:54 am


    On seldom occasions, and if asked the right question in the correct manner, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin can really provide some useful information to the media as well as to fans of the team. Such was the case Friday evening when Tomlin had his weekly pre-game interview with Bob Labriola of steelers.com.

    In short, Tomlin was asked during his one-on-one interview to explain how special team contributions ultimately factor into final roster decisions. That quick synopsis, however, doesn’t do Labriola’s question justice so let’s look at the full question he asked Tomlin as well as the response given.

    Labriola: How are contributions on special teams factored into the decisions? Is it something where you look at the players who are valuable on special teams and then factor in their play at their respective positions, or is it more the other way around, where you look at the guys at the bottom of the depth chart and determine whether they can be an asset to special teams?

    Tomlin: To put it in simple terms: the further you are down the offensive or defensive depth chart, the more dynamic you better be in special teams if you have a desire to be a part of it. If you’re a second-team offensive player or defensive player, then you’ll have a role on special teams and that role needs to be useful and helpful and productive. If you’re third on the depth chart at whatever position you prescribe then you better have big-time special teams value, because there are no third-teams in the National Football League. If you look at any football team, that third-team player, whoever he might be, he’s on the roster primarily because of his special teams contributions because there’s just not a lot of depth in the NFL. So that fifth cornerback, for example, he’s more of a gunner than a cornerback. And he’s on a 53-man roster because of his ability to cover kicks, more than likely. That fifth inside linebacker, he’s more of a special teamer than he is a linebacker. If you look at our football team, you have to have position flexibility, we don’t have a backup mack linebacker and a backup buck linebacker. We have a third inside linebacker. If something happens to any of our inside linebackers, Tyler Matakevich is at this time the linebacker who goes in. So if you’re the fifth guy, you’re several plays away from playing defense, so you better be valuable in the special teams area.

    Now, none of what Tomlin said is overly surprising, but with that noted, it’s always good to hear it straight from the proverbial horse’s mouth just the same. If you’ve read my posts over the years, you already know that I love to put a lot of emphasis on special teams ability when it comes to my final roster prognosticating during training camp and the preseason. With that said, I admittedly also tend to go overboard in that area. Where is the happy medium?


    Let’s take a look at new Steelers wide receiver Justin Hunter and attempt to apply what Tomlin said to Labriola Friday night.

    Hunter is competing for what most of us think will ultimately be a fifth or sixth wide receiver spot on the Steelers 53-man roster this year. The former second-round draft pick of the Tennessee Titans is likely competing against Sammie Coates and Darrius Heyward-Bey this year for what might be two roster spots.

    While Hunter’s receiving skills can probably easily be considered better than Heyward-Bey’s and on par with Coates’, he’s certainly nowhere close to being as good of a special teams player as the two. In fact, while Hunter has only played in one preseason game so far this year, he didn’t even see the field on special teams in that contest against the Atlanta Falcons.

    Coates, on the other hand, played six special teams snaps against the Falcons and Heyward-Bey, like Hunter, didn’t play any special teams snaps in that game. That fact, however, is not a big deal as not only did Heyward-Bey leave the field early in that game with what looked like a minor injury, his past play over the years on special teams already speaks volumes.

    In short, pay close attention Saturday night to see if Hunter even gets a shot to contribute on special teams against the Indianapolis Colts. If I were to bet on that, I would put my money on it not happening as Hunter doesn’t have a special teams resume at all. Basically, Hunter might very well need an injury to take place during the Steelers final two preseason games for him to land a spot on the 53-man roster. Who knows, maybe the Steelers can ultimately trade Hunter to the New York Jets for a seventh-round draft pick if the wide receiver makes a few big catches in the final two preseason games.

    Can we also apply what Tomlin said Friday night about special teams abilities to the linebacker depth chart? Possibly. It goes without saying that Tyler Matakevich is locked into the No. 3 spot on the inside linebacker depth chart and that Anthony Chickillo is more than likely No. 4 on the outside linebacker depth chart. Behind those two players are L.J. Fort and Steven Johnson on the inside and veteran Arthur Moats on the outside. Of those three players, how would you rank each’s special teams abilities? Personally, I would rank them Johnson, Fort and then Moats.

    Last season, Johnson averaged 16.8 snaps per game that he dressed for on special teams. Fort averaged 14.8 snaps while Moats was way behind the two with an average of 4.4 special teams snaps per game. Now, Moats likely would have averaged more had he not been a starter and key contributor on defense during the first half of the season but with that said, he pretty much became a special teams after thought once Bud Dupree returned from his injury and Chickillo passed him on the depth chart.

    The Steelers will likely only keep eight or nine linebackers in total this year and if that’s ultimately the case, either Johnson, Fort or Moats won’t survive the final cut.

    In closing, don’t discount what Tomlin said Friday night to Labriola when it comes to special teams abilities in regard to players buried on positional depth charts as it’s a big element in determining the team’s final few roster spots.

    • steeltown

      Really liked that whole interview by Labriola.

      This is why im keeping S.Johnson on roster over Maxey and im still keeping Moats over someone like Hunter. That makes 10 LBs on my 53 but it makes sense.

      Maxey to the squad team and i’d keep two WRs there aswell, Ayers and Marcus Tucker

    • SteelersDepot

      Here’s the thing, the Steelers have a long history of keeping at least 6 DLinemen and dressing only 5 for games. Ayers has yet to play in PS game as well.

    • steeltown

      I know, its a tough decision. But I feel with the versatility they now have with Alualu and Walton this might be the year they break trend. I would.

    • Steeler Nation!

      There should be a lot of pressure on Smith to get the young ones ready to contribute immediately on ST. We need to be able to develop young talent with possible position capabilities without risking losing them. Especially over guys that will offer nothing now or in the future at a position. Moats and Chick are the kind of guys that are both capable backups and ST players. Shouldn’t ever be in a position where it’s all one and none of the other. That said, I still keep Hunter over DHB due to being a possible factor in the red zone.

    • SteelersDepot

      Here’s something to consider about Hunter. If the Steelers keep 6 WRs with Hunter and Coates being 5 and 6, there’s a good chance all 6 dont dress for games. Keeping DHB as 6 would likely allow for all six to dress with special teams in mind. We’ll find out soon.

    • nutty32

      A big part, maybe the biggest part of special teams is “want to.” Chuck Noll always said you can’t teach a dog to bite if they weren’t biting as puppies. He always drafted hitters & taught them techniques.

    • nutty32

      Seems kind of obvious to say that special teamers are starters. No reason to keep a guy around over a ST starter unless that guy has huge upside potential.

    • Steeler Nation!

      I have no problem with Hunter not dressing until we have a need for him. But we will at some point have a need for an able bodied WR. Ben was left in a very bad position last year, trying to get to the Super Bowl with a very weak WR group (besides AB). I believe we have enough young and hungry talent that DHB is easily replaceable.

    • Steeler Nation!

      If we are drafting guys that are not capable of filling roles well on ST, then we are not drafting well. All of our DBs, LBs, RBs, and WRs should be capable and willing. We already have roster spots exclusively for punter, kicker, and deep snapper. We don’t need skilled position roster spots going to guys that are incapable of contributing.

    • nutty32

      What you say makes a lot of sense, but easier said than done. Historically, some if not most of the best special teams demons were underdog types that got no respect as offensive/defensive players. They’re all guts and want to.

    • AustinTxStillerFan

      I just do not get it Dave. You highlight special teams value. You place great stock in where a player plays in practice and on game days. You repeat the Tomlin mantra… “The more you can do…”

      And yet, you completely ignore Marcus Tucker in the WR discussions. Newsflash: He’s been first in line a lot in practice for punt return drills, he was starting KR unit in Giants Game, he has been #1 gunner on Kick off team, #2 gunner on Punt Returns, jammer on punt returns. EVERY phase of special teams, he’s been in the top or 2nd team. He is a four phase, SOLID special teamer with backup return ability. Towards the end of camp, he started getting slot reps and got slot reps in games. He was two poor QB throws away from a 100 yard, 1TD game against the Giants. He may not have McGee’s THUD in the blocking game, but watch how he MAKES, and STICKS, on his run blocking.

      For all the reading of tea leaves you do, I’m puzzled by how much you seem to be ignoring the tea leaves on Tucker.

    • Steve Johnson

      Steven Johnson and L.T Fort isn’t better than Matekivich?

    • Bob Loblaw

      Front office seems to have rekindled that philosophy.