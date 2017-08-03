Tomlin On Hunter: ‘He’s Making A Lot Of Plays’

If we’ve learned anything during the Pittsburgh Steelers first six training camp practices of 2017, it’s the fact that new wide receiver Justin Hunter is making himself very hard player to cut later on in the summer.

Hunter, the former second-round draft pick of the Tennessee Titans, seems to be making a few big plays in each and every practice and Thursday was no different. After Thursday’s practice concluded, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about Hunter and if he’s been impressed by the fifth-year wide receiver so far during training camp.

“He’s making a lot of plays and doing a good job,” Tomlin said. “But as you mentioned, he’s a veteran football player and I think we remember that although he’s new to us, he’s going into his fifth year in the National Football League and it shows from time to time.”

Beautiful sideline pass from Ben to Justin Hunter. Hunter looked very impressive. pic.twitter.com/EcHQB0eLBr — Ken S (@KenSterner) August 3, 2017



With a lot of training camp practices and four preseason games still yet to go before final cuts are made, Hunter, who signed a one-year contract earlier in the offseason, is sure looking like he’ll ultimately land a spot on the 53-man roster this year. The fact that third-year wide receiver Sammie Coates isn’t likely to come off the team’s Active PUP list anytime soon also helps his chances as does the fact that veteran wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey hasn’t been overly productive player on offense during his last three seasons in Pittsburgh.

For now, Hunter has to be considered one of the Steelers camp darlings with one third of the team’s time in Latrobe now over. He’s been very consistent to boot and it’s important for that to continue.