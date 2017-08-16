Tomlin On JuJu Injury: ‘It Doesn’t Appear To Be As Serious As It Appeared To Be’

While Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster had to leave the team’s Wednesday training camp practice with some sort of left leg injury, it doesn’t sound like it’s serious. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said as much when he addressed the media after practice had ended.

“It doesn’t appear to be as serious as it appeared to be, but I dont have any information,” Tomlin said of Smith-Schuster’s injury. “He’s being evaluated right now. I’ll update you guys tomorrow in regards to that.”

Tomlin was asked if Smith-Schuster had suffered a knee injury of some sort.

“Again, I’m not speculating,” Tomlin said. “I’ll have an update for you tomorrow.”

The good news is that Smith-Schuster was reportedly able to walk up the hill on his way back to the team’s locker room after suffering the injury. He also waived off the cart that was reportedly summoned after he went down injured.





We’ll have to see if Tomlin provides an update on the USC product on Thursday and perhaps the young wide receiver will beat his coach to the punch on social media.