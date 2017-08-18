Hot Topics

    Tomlin Rules Ben, AB Out Against Atlanta; Dobbs Will Start

    By Alex Kozora August 18, 2017 at 11:23 am


    It’ll be a similar looking Pittsburgh Steelers’ “first team” offense in Week 2 as it was in the preseason opener.

    At his press conference today, Mike Tomlin announced Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown will be held out of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. He announced Josh Dobbs will get the start at quarterback with Landry Jones (abdominal strain) still unlikely to play.

    Tomlin announced all other healthy players will suit up.

    He also mentioned that he expected James Conner to play Sunday. Conner seemed to suffer a lower body injury yesterday and did not finish practice. Tomlin said he will “give him as much as he can handle,” per Steelers.com’s Missi Matthews.

    Conner missed the opener, and a large part of camp, with a shoulder injury suffered on the first day of padded practice.

    Though not specifically named by Tomlin, you can expect the following, still-injured players to sit out: Mike Mitchell (leg/ankle), Senquez Golson (hamstring), Ryan Shazier (hamstring), and Keion Adams (left shoulder) to sit out.

    It would be no surprise to see Maurkice Pouncey, Demarcus Ayers, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Cam Sutton sit out too. All four of those have not worked recently in team sessions while Smith-Schuster suffered a bone bruise two days ago.

    The Steelers will host the Falcons 4 PM Sunday.

    • MOVIEBRAINROT

      Although I do not wish injury on anyone, I am happy that we are getting a very extended look at Dobbs. You want to make sure of exactly what you got in him. Get him a lot of reps.

    • Steve Johnson

      Exactly. I would also like to see (CB) Brian Allen match up against the Falcons TE’s. Let’s see what the kid can do.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I personally am loving how we are giving the “Superstar” treatment to guys like Ben, AB, and Deebo. No reason to push these guys through the meat grinder. Only bad things are pretty much to happen. Bad things seem to abound in this off-season for teams.

      Like New England for example. It just came over the wire that Derek Rivers, the 1st pick for the Pats, and darling of many of us on this blog and others pre-draft, has tore his ACL and injured his LCL and is likely going to have surgery and be OUT for the season. OUCH!