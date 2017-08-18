Tomlin Rules Ben, AB Out Against Atlanta; Dobbs Will Start

It’ll be a similar looking Pittsburgh Steelers’ “first team” offense in Week 2 as it was in the preseason opener.

At his press conference today, Mike Tomlin announced Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown will be held out of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. He announced Josh Dobbs will get the start at quarterback with Landry Jones (abdominal strain) still unlikely to play.

Tomlin announced all other healthy players will suit up.

He also mentioned that he expected James Conner to play Sunday. Conner seemed to suffer a lower body injury yesterday and did not finish practice. Tomlin said he will “give him as much as he can handle,” per Steelers.com’s Missi Matthews.

James Conner is scheduled to play in Sunday’s game.

Tomlin: “I’m going to give him as much as he can handle.” — Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) August 18, 2017

Conner missed the opener, and a large part of camp, with a shoulder injury suffered on the first day of padded practice.

Though not specifically named by Tomlin, you can expect the following, still-injured players to sit out: Mike Mitchell (leg/ankle), Senquez Golson (hamstring), Ryan Shazier (hamstring), and Keion Adams (left shoulder) to sit out.

It would be no surprise to see Maurkice Pouncey, Demarcus Ayers, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Cam Sutton sit out too. All four of those have not worked recently in team sessions while Smith-Schuster suffered a bone bruise two days ago.

The Steelers will host the Falcons 4 PM Sunday.