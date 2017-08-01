Hot Topics

    Vontaze Burfict Draws Ire For Low Tackle In Non-Tackling Drill On Teammate Returning From ACL Tear

    By Matthew Marczi August 1, 2017 at 05:30 pm


    It would seem that the transition for Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict into a leadership role is not going so well in the early days of his finally being able to put pads back on and start hitting people.

    The newly-appointed defensive captain took the opportunity to tackle running back Giovani Bernard—his teammate, who is returning from a torn ACL—in a non-tackling scrimmage session during yesterday’s practice, which served as the catalyst for somewhat of a brawl between the offensive and defensive units. Likely not the sort of unit cohesion that the Bengals were looking for.

    As chronicled by ESPN contributor James Rapien, who was on-hand for the incident and got pieces of video of the scrum and select other moments of the aftermath, Burfict’s “ignorant move” did not sit well with many of his teammates and coaches.

    Rapien notes that the Bengals’ running backs coach, Kyle Caskey, was especially displeased with the Pro Bowl linebacker after his player was tackled unexpectedly while working his way back to 100 percent from a significant knee injury.

    He also notes that “it wasn’t a waist tackle”, but rather a “low thigh/high knee tackle”, which is exactly the last thing that you would want your running back returning from a knee injury to face, especially in a drill in which there is meant to be no tackling.

    One other thing that he noted is that, in contrast to what happened in New England’s camp, where two players started to brawl and were dismissed from the practice field, Burfict remained out on the field and resumed his position as normal.

    Of course, things do happen in training camp, every year, for every team. We always hear of scuffles among Steelers players, for example. It’s not out of the ordinary. There might even be an inadvertent tackle or two in non-tackling drills. It does happen.

    As much as an outlier incident might be entitled to a defense, however, we all know that Burfict has a lengthy history of questionable and more than questionable behavior, which includes a three-game suspension for his on-field conduct that he served at the beginning of the 2016 season.

    Still, his teammates back in May did install him as one of their new captains for the 2017 season, and at the time he said that he wanted to teach the younger players on the teach and make sure that they don’t make the same mistakes that he did.

    That is difficult to do if you are unable to lead by example. The reaction to the incident from the entirety of his team shows that he was in the wrong. Tyler Eifert, also returning from an injury, even pulled him aside and spoke to him.

    If he truly wants to do something about bullying, as he said back in June, while denying that he would use that word to describe himself, then perhaps he can stand to engage in a deeper level of self-reflection than he has up to this point.

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Nolrog

      Once a thug, always a thug.

    • Burgh Ball

      Dirtbag

    • You can take the kid out of the ‘hood, but you can’t take the ‘hood out of the kid…

    • 20Stoney

      Gotta practice like you play. Dirty.

    • Limousine Liberal

      He needs to be removed from the league before he permanently disables someone. It’s all about player safety these days, right?

    • ArubaCurt

      You do realize a significant percentage of NFL players came out of “the hood” and are model teammates, right?

    • J.

      Burfict gets a lot of grief and he should but it starts at the top Marvin Lewis continues to let this guys antics go unpunished. When you let your dog roam all the time and it bites someone who is to blame the Dog for doing what comes naturally or you for letting him out of the yard? Sad to say it will be another serious injury to someone before something is done and it will not be the Bengals that do it.

    • RickM

      It’s instinctive with this guy. He’s always played dirty. Of course he has his enabler, Marvin Lewis, who defends him at every turn which makes things even worse.

    • Steel Your Face

      What a giant piece of excrement…

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      What an absolute turd.The Bengals looks ridiculous letting this clown serve as a captain.

    • nutty32

      Wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be. Hit was to waist, mid-tigh & it looked like a full-on scrimmage and not just a hit w/no wrapping to the ground type of practice. Bernard shouldn’t be in that play if the coach thinks he’s not healthy or at least put a red/green jersey/helmet cover on him.

    • WreckIess

      There’s nothing hood about Burfict. He’s dirty, but he’s not a thug.

    • The Chin

      Love it. Reminds me of “We have identified the enemy, and he is us”. Lol

    • Matthew Marczi

      It was a non-tackling drill.

    • nutty32

      Oh! Oooops! The other ILB was also tackling & everyone else was popping so it I couldn’t tell.

    • T R

      piece of…

    • Matthew Marczi

      Yeah…this is something that you would expect from a rookie or a player new to the team, not a veteran, let alone your team captain. It almost seems as though he doesn’t understand that the offense he’s going up against is made up of his teammates.

    • 6 ring circus

      lol

    • rystorm06

      sounds like a great guy! And an even better teammate

    • Ichabod

      Richard Cranium

    • Matt Manzo

      Crazy!

    • Walt Dongo

      Lewis is a cuck of a coach for not doing anything about this piece of trash.

    • pcantidote

      Bengals continue to pay the price for having this idiot (and Jones) on their roster. They deserve every bit of it.

    • Walt Dongo

      Yeah, there isnt any real leadership on that team.

    • walter

      Im not looking forward to this guy trying to injure Bell again.

    • Michael Putman

      Ha, at least he’s consistent…

    • Steeler Nation!

      If hurts one of their own, it would be classified as justice being served.

    • WARisHELL

      The best part is Bengals fans that continue to defend him, “this is the NFL you should be expecting to get tackled” “Gio is a football player big deal”. By no means are the Steelers totally innocent (cough Mike Mitchell cough) but this guy is on another level.

    • Weaser3655

      Sry. At least the dumb f@!k is consistent