    Vontaze Burfict Has Suspension Reduced To 3 Games; LB Maintains His Innocence

    By Matthew Marczi August 31, 2017 at 05:40 am


    If there is anybody that Pittsburgh Steelers fans love to hate—aside from William Gay or Tom Brady—it would have to be somebody on the Cincinnati Bengals, and they happen to have a couple of choice candidates. But the usual frontrunner is one of their new team captains, inside linebacker Vontaze Burfict.

    We recently covered the fact that Burfict was handed down a five-game suspension as a result of an illegal hit on a defenseless receiver running a route earlier during the preseason. The length of the suspension was influenced by his status as a recidivist, having served a three-game suspension for his on-field conduct just last year.

    Burfict and the Bengals (sounds like a bad band from the 60s, btw) pleaded their case vociferously and were outspoken in their belief that the hit was legal. While their defense did not get the suspension overturned, it did see the length of the suspension reduced from five games to three.

    The original sentence was officially handed down by Jon Runyan, the vice president of football operations. In administering the discipline, he included the following in a letter:

    “This is not your first offense with respect to illegal hits to defenseless players; to the contrary, this incident is consistent with your pattern of egregious safety-related violations including your hit on a defenseless player during the 2015 Wild Card game and your hit against a Baltimore tight end away from the play on January 3, 2016”.


    The former incident makes reference to the hit that left Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown with a concussion. The other play has also been highlighted in the past, and both are pretty clear-cut as to being in violation of the rules.

    Runyan’s letter continued, “when players violate the rules intended to protect player safety on a repeated basis, and particularly when the violations carry with them a significant risk of injury to an opposing player…you must be held accountable for this continuing unacceptable conduct”.

    I don’t know about other people, but as I review the play, it seems evident to me that there is illegal contact, including (inadvertent or otherwise) contact with the defenseless player’s helmet. While Burfict seems to make good-faith effort to attack the receiver’s front, rather than side, the receiver was running toward him in such a way that make doing so virtually impossible.

    The Bengals believe the hit was legal, but that is not particularly relevant, as the bipartisan arbitrator, appointed by both the league and players association, ruled that it wasn’t. He will be suspended for the first three games this year and he can’t do anything about it.

    I’m sure there are many ‘old school’ fans here who will be disgusted or something that a play like this is legal in today’s game, and even more less-than-hardliners would be outraged if a Steelers player was suspended because of a hit like this.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Ed Smith

      Burfict and the Bengals are POS’s!! In today’s game that is illegal and he’s lying his u-know-what off in feigning innocence! What will it take to remove this guy from the game, permanently? One of his victims becoming paralyzed?? This incident and the behavior of the Bengal organization colluding in the denial and not acknowledging his pattern of behavior is what continues to enable it. Listened to the Terrible Podcast and the (also POS) Bengals sports reporter is drinking from same Kool-Aid. He refused to immediately come out and declare the hit was illegal, acknowledge Burfict for what he is and tried to downplay it. I (unfortunately) live in Cincinnati and see the same attitude across this town; not everyone, there are some decent folks here who see what Burfict and the Bengals are and are disgusted by them. However there are far too many that want to be winners SO bad they will do or have their team/players do anything to win. Irony in all that is they will never be true winners that way… and will remain the Losers they are!

    • Walt Dongo

      who hates will gay?

    • Conserv_58

      For me it all comes down to intent. Burfict has repeatedly demostrated bad intentions, hence his repeated run-ins with the league’s rules committee. He’s a repeat offender that has been enabled by his head coach, Marvin Lewis to continue to push the edge of the envelope between good and bad conduct. IMO, if the league wants Burfict to change his ways then they also must fine Marvin Lewis for enabling him to be the malcontent he is.

    • DAWAARE

      i dun like him but i dun think that hit deserved suspension

    • budabar

      He’ll never “GET IT” until they ban him from the league on an OL ends his season early (that is the way we used to handle these thugs)

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      The NFL makes Bryant’s one year suspension for blowing some weed linger for an extra 5 months for no reason; but then bends over backwards to speedily reduce Burfict’s suspension so he can go back to ending other player’s careers with dirty cheapshot hits. NFL’s priorities very messed up.

    • Steel B

      So if the hit was deemed illegal, and it was not his first offense,….then why did he get a reduced suspension????

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      INTENT! That is absolutely the key. If you watch the play closely, it appears as though Burfict is fully aware if the quarterbacks intention to throw before he starts moving towards Sherman. He’s not trying to make a play on the ball or break up a pass. His INTENT was to blow Sherman up and that is exactly what he did.

    • Xclewsive

      I hate that I know what football before Godell looks like.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      It seems to me that everyone gets their suspension reduced. Ben did, Bell did, Elliot probably will. Makes no sense to me either.

    • Kevin Artis

      I thought it was within the 5 yards of the line of scrimmage and is allowed as a “chuck”.
      Now, don’t get me wrong I’m no fan of Burfict but can’t DB bump Wr within 5 yds?

    • Mr. KnowItAll

      Players have got to be fed up with this idiot. Someone will take him out…and we aint talking a steak dinner.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      I’m order for that rule to apply, initial contact with the potential receiver must be made before the ball is thrown. Not only was the ball already in the air when Burfict contacted him, Sherman was in a defenseless position. The rules also state that you are responsible for helmet to helmet contact and that it doesn’t matter if initial contact was made with some other area. That helmet to helmet rule is complete candy ass b/s, but it is the rule none the less.

    • Orlysteel

      He’s going to keep it up until the league takes a harder stance and for that to happen someone is going to get seriously hurt.

    • The Chin

      The author obviously. Oh, and don’t forget, he’s not a fan of the Haden trade either.

    • Sam Clonch

      I did before he went to Arizona for a few years, SOOO MUCH, lol! He’s been solid since he came back though

    • Keith Evans

      LE’VEON ‘gangsta rapper’ BELL would have been more appropriate.