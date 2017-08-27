Hot Topics

    Watson’s “Distinguishing Trait” Should Be Rewarded In Steelers’ Preseason Finale

    By Dave Bryan August 27, 2017 at 11:42 am


    As one would hope and expect, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back James Conner has been impressive so far as a ball carrier in the first two preseason games of his career. The University of Pittsburgh product and second of two third-round draft picks this year has registered 124 yards on 24 carries so far during the preseason and should be able to add to those totals during the teams preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers. Conner, however, hasn’t been the Steelers only productive running back so far this preseason as Terrell Watson, a first-year player out of Azusa Pacific, has also made the most of his limited opportunities as well.

    While Watson’s playing time has come late during the Steelers preseason games, he’s still managed to register 84 yards rushing on 18 total carries. He’s also caught four passes for another 42 yards with all of those coming in the team’s Saturday night loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

    “You know, he did a nice job,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said of Watson’s Saturday night performance during his post-game press conference. “He has a distinguishing trait. He’s a downhill runner and displayed that consistently.”

    Through three preseason games, running backs Knile Davis and Fitzgerald Toussaint both haven’t come close to providing the kind of production that Conner and Watson have. To make matters worse, Davis hasn’t shined in three preseason games as a kickoff returner as he’s averaged 18.2 yards on his six opportunities with a long of 21. Even worse, Toussaint, who didn’t see any playing time on offense Saturday night by design, left the game early in the second half with a reported leg injury that Tomlin later called a contusion of some kind.


    While most expect the Steelers to only carry three running backs in total on their 53-man roster this year with Conner and currently absent starter Le’Veon Bell being two of them, Tomlin made it clear after Saturday’s game that the kick return abilities of Davis won’t necessarily factor into the final decision as to which running back will ultimately be No. 3.

    “I’m not ready to address how ready the kick return job is in terms of order and some of those things might not be exclusively be at that position,” Tomlin said during his post-game press conference.

    So, is it possibly that Watson could ultimately be kept as either the No. 3, or even No. 4, running back? We’ll, I dont think you can rule that possibility out just yet.

    While the Steelers preseason finale might be meaningless to quite a few players on the team’s 90-man roster, it won’t be for Watson. In fact, being as the Steelers should already know what they have in both Davis and Toussaint at this point, Tomlin should let Conner and Watson get the bulk of the work in the backfield Thursday night against the Panthers. If I were Tomlin, I would work Conner mainly on special teams during the first half against the Panthers and let Watson start the game at running back. In the second half, I would flip-flop the two. In the meantime, Davis can get one final look as a kick returner while Toussaint can sit and let his leg heal.

    12 of Watson’s 18 total carries so far during the preseason have been “successful runs” so he deserves a chance to see if he can have that same level of prosperity early in the exhibition finale. It’s obvious that Tomlin has been impressed with Watson so far, as he should be, and thus it’s time to reward the running back with more meaningful carries against the Panthers.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • steeltown

      Hmm very interesting comments. That kind of changes my thought process. I agree, i’d actually let Connor rest some in terms of running the ball. Let Watson (and Trey) get the bulk of the carries and let Davis and Coates return kicks.

      Sounds to me like they may really be considering Watson regardless of ST contributions. They might be thinking someone like Coates for KR during regular season since Davis hasnt shown much there…

    • Steelers12

      Cut davis n keep Watson. Cut bey n keep coates n Hunter. Let coates and Sutton return kickoffs.

    • O’Neal

      I think i would keep watson over fitz and knile, he looks like he has potential.

    • RMSteeler

      Keep Watson and Trey Williams. Watson #3, Williams to the PS. Let the others find another team.

    • Has Trey returned a kick yet?

    • steeltown

      Dont think so, he’s outside looking in at this point IMO

    • steeltown

      Think Juju has some experience in college aswell

    • Steelers12

      Yeah Watson deserves spot on team

    • 2winz

      Watson has done very well, and nothing against Davis, I think he is better than touissaint but Watson has shown he can be active in running and catching. Davis is somebody I have defended but from what I seen from the preseason, I would go Watson>Davis>Touissaint. My only question is how is Watson on Special Teams? I would like to see him get a shot at returning.

    • Chris92021

      Knile Davis: clearly lost a step or three.
      Fitzgerald Toussaint: only thing cool about him is his name
      Terrell Watson: should be on the active roster based on his preseason play but since he will clear waivers with little worry, will be on the practice squad
      Trey Williams: at least he had that one punt return, which was nice.

      I am rooting for Watson but like Mike Hilton, UDFAs have a mountain to climb to make the week 1 roster. Hopefully Watson will have a couple of special teams tackles along with a strong performance at RB to make this decision tougher for the coaching staff.

    • JimK-51

      Don’t forget that Fast Willie, climbed that mountain…

    • Guest12

      Keep Watson. FT hasn’t really improved a whole lot, Kniles Davis was worth a look at but didn’t really impress much but Watson did impress, albeit preseason 2nd -3rd team reps. So I agree give him first team reps in the last preseason game and see how he looks, if he does well then I think he makes the cut

    • Rocksolid20

      Strange , Hailey didn’t call on Watson to win the game ?!
      Why pass when you are that close with a big strong guy like him >

    • Steelers12

      Maybe just wanted dobbs to get reps

    • prnitz

      Watson on O and Hàgen on D have been my two longshot players who deserve a long look and fair opportunity to make the 53 since the first reports coming out of camp

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      In my opinion, Watson has shown that he is the number 3 rb. He runs with power, a nice burst, and he doesn’t hesitant to hit the hole. #teamwatson

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I’d keep Hey-Bey over Hunter right now.

    • Chris92021

      Good call but let’s not forget, Fast WIllie needed Duce Staley to be injured. Not saying that Watson can’t make the roster (I hope he does) but he’s going to have to really play well on Thursday to even have a chance.

    • John Phillips

      So…with this run down you have 2 rbs making the roster?

    • Reggie Cunningham

      I would have Bell, Watson and Connor. We can do without Davis, Toussaint

    • Matt Manzo

      I’m excited about both Trey and Watson! Would love to see what Trey could do on KR.
      There is no level of excitement for Davis and Fitz.

    • Beeze

      Run play (actually a RPO) was called and Landry checked out of the run to the pass play based on the box count/matchup he saw at the line.

    • John Noh

      Watching the Bears game. They may be cutting a decent RB when all said and done unless they carry four. The right answer for the Steelers may be none of the above.

    • Steelers12

      For what???