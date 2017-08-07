Hot Topics

    Will The Steelers Trade A Wide Receiver Ahead Of The Season Starting?

    By Dave Bryan August 7, 2017 at 03:20 pm


    With the New York Jets apparently losing top wide receiver Quincy Enunwa for the season on Monday due to a neck injury, it makes you wonder if they might just be in the market to trade for another one prior to the regular season getting underway.

    As most of you should know by now, the Pittsburgh Steelers seemingly have a nice group of wide receivers currently on their 90-man roster. In other words, they’re likely going to have to part with one or two who can play in the NFL after the preseason is over. So, could they ultimately trade one of those bubble experienced wide receivers to Jets?

    Before we go any farther, it’s virtually impossible to predict trades and especially with a nearly full preseason schedule yet to be played. Additionally, while the Jets loss of Enunwa is big, at least their organization still has four full weeks left to scout other NFL team’s rosters during the preseason in order to see if any might fit them. In short, a lot of good wide receivers are likely to be cut just prior to the start of the regular season.

    Let’s now suppose the Steelers are open to ultimately fielding trade calls for one of their wide receivers; which ones would they be willing to part with and what would they likely hope to get in return?

    Most of you will provably argue that there are perhaps six wide receivers in total currently under contract with the Steelers that the team might be willing to trade and they likely are: Eli Rogers, Demarcus Ayers, Cobi Hamilton, Darrius Heyward-Bey, Justin Hunter, and Sammie Coates. With that said, let’s look at the likelihood of each being traded and to the Jets specifically.


    Eli Rogers – While I included Rogers on this list to satisfy the masses, he is probably the least likeliest to get traded. Sure, the Steelers drafted JuJu Smith-Schuster this year and while he’s likely to be the team’s future slot receiver, Rogers is still the starter at that position until further notice. Rogers value even as a backup is strong and thus I just can’t see the Steelers being willing to part with the former undrafted free agent unless the offer was eye-popping.

    Demarcus Ayers – What do any of us really know about Ayers right now? Sure, he had his moments late last season following his promotion from the Steelers practice squad, but in all honesty, he still needs to show a lot more before another team will be willing to trade for him. In short, I can’t see the Jets, or any other team for that matter, trading for the former seventh-round draft pick.

    Cobi Hamilton – In all honesty, Hamilton’s not a starting wide receiver in the NFL. At best, he’s a No. 4 or No. 5 wide receiver and thus really shouldn’t be considered legitimate trade-bait.

    Darrius Heyward-Bey – Heyward-Bey, while a fine special teams player, is no longer a serious candidate to start week in and week out in the NFL. He hasn’t been very productive since arriving in Pittsburgh a few years ago and at 30 years of age, the Jets would be foolish to part with as much as a seventh-round pick for him.

    Justin Hunter – Ok, now we might be getting warmer when it comes to legitimate trade candidates. Hunter, a former second-round draft pick, is reportedly having a nice first camp in Pittsburgh so far. Additionally, he’s decent insurance to have around should something ultimately wind up going wrong again with fellow wide receiver Martavis Bryant. Keep this in mind as well. The Steelers signed Hunter to a one-year contract and thus if the Jets ultimately traded for him, he would essentially be a one-year rental for them. Would they really want to do that?

    Sammie Coates – Of all the wide receivers on this list, Coates could ultimately be the best candidate to be traded. That assumes, however, that he’s able to overcome his current knee issue and show he can be the wide receiver he was early last season during the second half of this preseason. That’s a lot of assumptions, right? Coates, in case you haven’t seen, is still on the Steelers Active/PUP list and there’s no indication as to when he’ll be removed from it. Should, however, Coates make it back sooner rather than later and excel during the preseason, the Jets might be interested in him as he has two years left on his rookie contract. That said, I couldn’t see the Jets giving the Steelers anything more than a future sixth-round draft pick for him if even interested. Let’s keep some perspective here. Coates, a former third-round draft pick and all, has played in just 20 regular season games so far during his career and registered all of 22 catches for 446 yards and two touchdowns.

    Summation: We’ll see what direction the Jets ultimately go in. In all honesty, however, their 2017 season was over way before Enunwa was lost. If I were running their organization, I would only trade for a wide receiver right now if I believed said player could help me long-term. In short, the Jets would probably be wisest to scour the preseason games in an effort to identify a few bubble wide receivers that might be worth developing in 2017, or perhaps a grizzled veteran to get then through this year. As I said earlier in this post, quite a few decent wide receivers will be looking for work in less than five weeks from now. Sure, a sixth-round draft pick might not seem like a lot to part with, but don’t tell the Steelers that as that’s the very round they drafted wide receiver Antonio Brown in several years ago.

    If the Steelers can ultimately trade Coates or Hunter for a draft pick, good for them. With that said, I’m not holding my breath thinking that will ultimately happen. Time will tell.

    • srdan

      Jets are tanking the season. They have no reason to try to get a receiver to help them this year.

      Man it would be nice to pry wilkerson out of their hands. He is ready to move on. But we can’t take that $ on.

    • will

      I thought Alex Koroza already postulated “Will The Steelers Trade A Wide Receiver Ahead Of The Season Starting?”

    • disqus_WrRvUyG2DA

      Again makes me wonder why they drafted a wr this year when there are more needs on the team.

    • francesco

      Perhaps packaging Coates and Hamilton for a 3rd rounder in 2019?

    • Michael James

      If the Jets really offered a sixth rounder for Coates, it could be something to discuss about. Ben is reportedly super excited about Hunter, JuJu is turning heads at the camp, Rogers is a rock solid receiver, Bryant is an incredibly weapon (when finally being reinstated) and we don’t have to talk about AB, we all know he’s the best in the game. That makes 5 WR who are ahead of Coates in the pecking order as it looks for now. Even behind those five, we have Ayers, DHB etc. who are all competing with Coates.

    • WreckIess

      They could, but I don’t see a team that has a need at WR that could give us anyone useful. Best case scenario in my eyes is trading Hunter or Coates for a pick. If we keep 6 wide outs, the selling point could be that “we don’t plan on cutting either one so if you want them, you’re going to have to make a trade”.

    • Big White

      No. Teams will be willing to wait it out and pick from the scraps that get released.

    • Matt Rippin

      Until a few days ago, I would’ve said move Hunter while his name is hot. But Ben seems to have fallen for him, and I can’t imagine they’ll trade a guy the QB likes. It’s probably Coates if he gets on the field and performs; but I could also see Ayers getting onto people’s radars if he runs in a punt return or a reverse in the preseason.

    • george

      Took the words out of my mouth.

    • The GreekGeek

      He wrote an article called “A training camp trade proposal that actually makes sense” on July 25th where he talked about the possibility of trading Hunter (or Coates) for Travaris Cadet of the Saints (or Lance Dunbar of the Rams). A more specific situation, but similar.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Because that’s where the value was in the second round. Eleven DBs went off the board ahead of the Steelers in the second round alone. Meanwhile, only five receivers in the entire draft were off the board when it was time for the Steelers to make their second pick. Quality players (at any position) make your team better. And the second round is no place to reach.

    • Rene Lopez

      Trade Coates not Hunter please!

    • LucasY59

      If the Jets were going to trade a player instead of a pick would they give up Mclendon? Steelers probably dont want to pay him almost 3 mil like the Jets are, but its something to think about, especially since McCullers doesnt look to be the #2 NT (dont think it would happen, but who else is a realistic player they would swap?

    • LucasY59

      If the Steelers cant trade a WR, there is a good chance 2 or 3 of the ones who dont make the roster could end up on a different team

    • pittsburghjoe

      If Hunter performs well this year, they will get a comp pick for him, if they do not resign him, so they need to get a pick higher than the guestimated comp pick. Let’s say they get a 6th, can they get a 5th round pick for him or higher this year? Seems unlikely unless they showcase him in preseason and he lights it up. All of the other guys dont seem to look all that enticing. Coates? Meeeh…. he has too many injuries and ball catching issues to get a much. Its going to be tough to make a trade. I wish they could pick up some depth at ILB or S instead of a draft pick though.

    • Jason

      Hunters name was certainly not hot anywhere accept here. Other teams GM’s don’t give 2 shi** about how journeyman wr’s look in day 2 of training camp. They’ve seen what Hunter puts on film and that’s why he landed in our lap.

    • pittsburghjoe

      Wait on Mac… he may get axed. Get him cheaper.

    • harding36

      It’s not gonna happen, but I’d trade MB for the Jets 3rd in a hearbeat.

    • Reader783

      I think Ben really likes JH, and I’m not looking to upset the big guy. Of those between DHB, Sammie and Ayers, Sammie has both the largest % chance to be signed if cut and the highest trade value (imo) given his age, contract and the flashes he has shown in his career (albeit small sample size). The Jets might be a trade partner, but I discussed this on another thread a few days ago with a few people and we all disagreed on the return. I was hoping for a TE2 or ILB4 return, but a pick is better than Sammie being claimed if cut.

    • Reader783

      No thanks, I think MB is on the right track now and is proven to be a stud

    • LucasY59

      yeah thats the only way I see him coming back, since that would get rid of the 3 mil pricetag

    • Jason

      I’d love to hear your reasoning.

    • pittsburghjoe

      Why would you do that? They are contenders and you are trading away one of your best WR’s for something in the future. I’ll pass on that one.

    • Nolrog

      Big dead cap hit is he is traded. 26.75M

    • harding36

      I don’t trust him. Do you?

    • Jason

      Kevin Colbert on line 2. He says he has a WR with mangled fingers who can’t stay healthy and has questionable hands and route running. Interested?

    • Jason

      As much as I trust any of them considering I don’t know them personally. Trading Bell for a 3rd too?

    • Dennis Nevinsky

      I would trade Juju or Bryant to the Jets for a 2nd round draft pick, which is likely to be 33 overall. The Steelers have so much at WR, they could deal with the loss of one of these WRs. It also would give the Steelers ammunition to trade up in the 1st round for a future starting QB.

    • harding36

      So you trust AB and MB the same? Ok.

    • SteelersDepot

      Milkawhat?

    • Reader783

      Not trusting MB more than AB doesn’t mean I want to trade him. I truly think he’s remorseful and has his act together now. I also know that we are title chasing right now, not in 2-3 years, so I’d like the proven stud right now.

    • Michael James

      As things look right now, McCullers has to fight for snaps as the #3 NT in camp (that’s how far he’s fallen from grace). That means of course that he’s as good as gone.
      Coach Mitchell seems to be impressed by Walton’s performance as #2 NT (basically secured this spot already) and then you still have a guy like Hooks who doesn’t seem to have a worse camp than McCullers does.
      But if they’re indeed that happy and optimistic about Walton, I doubt they would look at McLendon.

    • Reader783

      Poor Juju doesn’t even get to play a game!?

    • Nolrog

      I wondered that as well. But JuJu is a receiver that should fit in near the top of the depth chart, not near the bottom. So that will generally help the entire offense. Plus, there is also the point that we really were not sure what was going to happen with Bryant at that point, so you could make a solid argument that it was a need.

      Going forward, Juju seems to be a really solid pick that could really help, and you can never have too many of them.

    • Big White

      I got no problem with the JuJu trade. Should have never spent a 2nd round pick on our deepest position in the first place. Trade away!! Almost as dumb as giving a guard 10 mil per.

    • Big White

      Exactly. No real difference between 2-14 & 4-12 and that is being generous. They could be 0-16.

    • Kenneth Wilt

      Rogers we aren’t trading. I used to be in the “his position isn’t guaranteed”, but I no longer feel that way. Ben seems to be comfortable with him and I think he stays.

      Ayers is headed to the PS. His ability to go there makes it easier to cut from the roster.

      Cobi isn’t making the team, so if moving him gets you anything…even a late 7th….you do it. That being said, everyone knows he isn’t making this roster and he isn’t a difference maker enough that some team will scoop him up before he is waived. We aren’t getting anything for him.

      Hunter first is making the roster. I think unless he royally screws up over the next few weeks, he is a given. We aren’t trading him, and I doubt there is much of a market anyway. I mean, they could have gotten him as a FA and didn’t.

      DHB is someone I would consider trading because I think some team could like what they hear about his veteran influence on the team. Someone who wants that could offer something for him. I don’t think we want to move him and I think Ayers who have to be so good on specials to make him available. Even then it might be hard to let DHB go for the coaches.

      Coates is the guy who makes the most sense for us to move. 3rd round pick who showed great potential for about 4 weeks last year. I could totally see someone wanting to grab him prior to his getting waived off of our roster. Teams will need to see he can still do some things prior to being able to move him, but I think we could use him to get another S or TE.

      I think the bigger question is….what do we want back? Where are our weaknesses that we want to change on our roster in terms of depth? If we trade with the Jets, I wonder if we could bring back Steve McLendon. I don’t know that it works $$$$ wise, but he would be the perfect McCullers replacement rather than Maxey and Walton.

    • Douglas Andrews

      Out of all the WR’s Coates probably draws the most interest IMO. Especially if he can get back to the same form from the first four weeks of last season.

    • Douglas Andrews

      I like that idea.

    • Douglas Andrews

      Big White I think that’s the route the Jets will take also. No sense in giving away a draft pick to get a player this year that won’t help much. They have to put together a competitive roster first before making trades and building through the draft is probably their best bet. I see them waiting it out and picking up a #2 or #3 castoff WR from another team.

    • Jefferson_St_Joe

      I wouldn’t restrict a trade to just the Jets. My guess is any trade happens toward the end of camp and, as stated, Coates is really the only one likely to get a return.