    Zeisse: Steelers Should Sign Colin Kaepernick

    By Matthew Marczi August 22, 2017 at 09:00 am


    After hearing about an article that Pittsburgh Post-Gazette writer Paul Zeisse wrote arguing that the Pittsburgh Steelers should go out and sign free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick, I was winding up, ready to take a bat to a piece that would inevitably have to be sensationalist nonsense driven for clicks.

    But after reading it, I actually found that he laid out a fairly reasonable argument for doing so, even if I ultimately disagree with the conclusion.

    He did mention that he has concerns about Landry Jones’ abdominal injury lingering throughout the season; if there is legitimate merit to that concern, then that greatly changes the complexion of the discussion, because as Zeisse fairly points out, Joshua Dobbs certainly has made no appearances of being ready to assume the role of backup quarterback for a Super Bowl contender.

    No, I do not think that the Steelers should sign Colin Kaepernick. But, aside from the economics of it, unless it becomes necessary, I don’t consider it to be an outlandish suggestion. And very recent history suggests that it is far from unreasonable to suspect that the team could pursue that route.

    It was just two years ago that Pittsburgh’s backup quarterback, Bruce Gradkowski, suffered a season-ending injury, which I believe also came in the second preseason game. The team wasn’t sold yet on Jones, so they went out and signed a controversial figure at quarterback, Mike Vick.


    Vick participated in the torture and killing of animals. Kaepernick dabbled in political activism. I think I know whom I have a bigger problem with on a personal level.

    But of course the Mike Vick experiment didn’t go very well at all. Aside from basically one throw in two and a half games’ worth of work, the former first-overall draft pick from a distant past looked like a shadow of his former self; and not only that, but somebody who didn’t have the time, nor the dedication, to pick up the offense in time when he was needed.

    It is never a wise idea to acquire a backup quarterback so late into the season. The only time when it should be done is when it becomes necessary. The simple fact of the matter is that there’s not enough time to fully digest what will be asked of a starter, should he need to step into that role.

    Until we hear something about a potential long-term issue with Jones’ abdominal injury, however, there is really no reason to pay this issue any further mind than the resources that I have committed to it above.

    I do think that, from a social standpoint, Kaepernick would not be a locker room issue. While Alejandro Villanueva may have made some mildly pointed remarks about his decision last year—from the perspective of a Veteran—NFLPA representative Ramon Foster said that he supports the quarterback’s freedom of expression.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Jaybird

      If Ben went down and missed the first two games of the year, would Jones be ready? When is the last time he’s even practiced? And god knows Jones needs practice. I wouldn’t be opposed to signing Kapernick. He would probable excel with this line and offensive weapons.
      I think I’m just more pissed that we picked Dobbs and not Kittle.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Definitely not an outlandish suggestion but I personally wouldn’t want him. Not because of the protesting or locker room stuff, but just because I don’t think he is a good QB and not dedicated to the craft enough to be one. I think you would get similar to Vick where he has the athletic tools but no the dedication to learn the playbook and become well oiled at running the offense.

    • CoaltownSteeler

      Been a diehard for probably 45 years, but that would be the end for me. When we become the Browns or Jets I’m done.

    • ciscoNoDrink

      If Ben goes down anytime ever, and i have to look at Landry Jones or Lou Dobbs, I will be pi$$ed. I will be the first person to tell you to sign Kaepernick.

    • T R

      huh?

    • ciscoNoDrink

      We should sign Kap. Why? We do not have a competent backup QB. Remember, Ben is destined to miss at least three games, he always does. If anyone on this board tells me that Landry Jones is a better option than Ben then they should go get their head checked.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      hell no. i dont want his nonsense. nor is he a good qb. he is a mediocre one. that’s why he still hasnt been signed.

    • ciscoNoDrink

      Good, hopefully the list for season tickets opens up so I can purchase some.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      landry > kaep. period.

    • NickSteelerFan

      Is anyone else disappointed that the Zach Mettenberger experiment didn’t work out?

    • harding36

      If Jones isn’t going to be ready week 1, we need to seriously think about it. The thought of being 1 snap away from Dobbs playing in a regular season game is horrifying.

    • NickSteelerFan

      Agree 100%, as long as he can get on the field healthy

    • Michael Mosgrove

      lou dobbs? the money line guy. please. kaep couldnt beat out blaine gabbert. and he doesnt know our playbook. just stop.

    • ciscoNoDrink

      He is still a Top 20 QB. I don’t know if you even watch football but the state of the position is in pretty dire straights around the league. Why don’t you tell us what you really think?

    • Mark

      I think Kap is better than Landry Jones right now, even though Landry has had 4 years to learn the offense. I don’t understand the political backlash when you look at all of the issues players have from striking women to smoking weed.

    • harding36

      I wouldn’t call taking a stand for something you believe in nonsense. Nor do I think he hasn’t been signed because of lack of ability.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      kaep isnt top 20. kaep isnt even top 35. ” you don’t know if i even watch football/” gimme a break.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      if you seriously think he hasnt been signed because of his protest. you’re delusional. he is average at best. at best.
      as for his protest itself i have no issue with him protesting it. the way he did it on the other hand is something entirely. he could have easily had a press conference and a discussion on what his viewpoints are. but no he wanted to be a showboat. that is what left a bad taste in people’s mouths. he acted like he was the next jessie owens. he is a subpar qb and wouldnt even be considered a qb2 on most teams.

    • ciscoNoDrink

      You really don’t watch football. Gabbert did not beat out Kap, SF would not play Kap until they renegotiated the injury Guarantee in his contract. The moment the Niners and Kap came to terms was the moment that Kap became the starter. Save the lies for CNN. LOL.

      Talking to you about football is like talking to my girlfriend.

    • srdan

      I don’t think he is a top 20 QB. But I still think we should sign him.

      He can be a top 20 qb for 3-4 games.

      3-4 games that BB misses every year

    • george

      So why do you think Lou Dobbs plays football?

    • srdan

      douces

    • Michael Mosgrove

      right and when was the last time kaep touched a football on a team? nuff said. typical troll.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      disappointed? no. i feel the same way about mettenberger that i do about bortles. they were both highly touted coming out as a newer ben. and both have fallen by the wayside.

    • ciscoNoDrink

      List of Starting QBs Kap is clearly better than.
      Brock Osweiler
      Mitchell Trubisky (Unproven)
      Tyrod Taylor
      Joe Flacco (Yes Joe has been really bad for 2+ seasons, Kap would have taken his job)
      Deshaun Watson (Unproven)
      Trevor Siemian
      Blake Bortles
      Jared Goff
      Jay Cutler
      Sam Bradford
      Josh McCown

    • VaDave

      And a healthy Jones is? I think the reason Kaepernink remains unsigned is a bit of his own choosing, thinking he is starter caliber and the money that comes with that status. That ship may or may not have sailed, but the point is, to come in two weeks before the season starts to master a play book is an unrealistic expectation. But let’s say or giggles we bring him in now, putting Dobbs on the PS, with an assumption of Jones playing a few weeks if Ben goes down. I think that would be plenty of time for him to get up to scratch. Truth be told, if Ben goes down for any length of time, the prospects for a championship diminishes as the week’s go by regardless of who the clipboard holder is.

    • I think this team needs less attention brought to it. IF they needed a QB, I’d rather see them trade for Bortles then sign Kap. Compare #’s from last season; Cousins & Bortles. Bottles being on a lesser team had very similar stats. Behind our line he’d do better than our backups. Not saying I want either QB. Just a post for thoughts, again not saying get either of these guys.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I would have and not drafted a qb, but what’s done is done.

    • VaDave

      Best question of the day. Having watched him in a number of LSU games, frankly I’m surprised he was such a dud.

    • Applebite

      He can keep his Castro loving, Commie prancing butt off the Steelers roster. Thank you much. The Steelers have enough distractions going on. Why add some BLM icon to the team? He can toss himself into the Allegheny for all I care.

    • I know know fans don’t like LJ, or Dobbs at the moment. Here’s the thing about Kaepernick, he can’t read a defense, he couldn’t back under Harbaugh and he more than likely hasn’t gotten better today. I don’t care about his off the field antics or him being a SJW, he’s just not a good QB, the discussion shouldn’t go any farther…

    • Bobby Lewis

      This is an extremely dumb take. The man sat on the sideline during a song, which most people didn’t even notice the first time he did it, and you’ve got a problem with it. He silently sat and eventually knelt and you’ve got a problem with it. And calling him a showboat is the height of ignorance. I don’t think you understand the purpose of a protest. You’re basically saying you don’t have a problem with him protesting, but you want him to protest in a way that you’re comfortable with, which is really, really dumb.

      And if the Steelers signed him right now, he’d immediately be the second-best quarterback on the team.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      i will take matt schaub, matt simms, jimmy garropolo, mark sanchez, teddy bridgewater and everyone else before id take kaep.

    • NCSteel

      The man’s style of play does not fit the system anymore than Vick’s did. Neither Ben nor Landry are QB’s who take off in flight as protection breaks down. Kap will be off like a shot and the offensive line is not prepared for such a shock to the system.
      Landry Is infinitely more prepared to step right in.
      The QB, by his actions (right or wrong, I do not want to even argue that point) has also made himself a bigger story than any backup QB should be on a team that should be solely focused on a solitary goal,
      Getting past New England and going for the 7th Super Bowl title.
      Again, no knock on the guys politics, that’s his own personal decision and not for you or I to judge, pro or con. From a strictly football standpoint. It is not an educated
      suggestion.

    • falconsaftey43

      I mean, he started games 6-16 last year, it’s not like he’s years removed from playing. And statistically, he’s always been solid. I wouldn’t want him as my long term starter, but I’d be more comfortable with him replacing Ben than Landry, and I don’t hate Landry.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I think they are talking about signing Kaepernick, not relocating to Celeveland or NY. Maybe I misread it though.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      thinking he would come in and immediately outpace a healthy jones is ignorant. the offenses he has been on have never been the kind that we run, his stats bear out the fact that he rarely completes 60% or better of his passes, and his best statistical season out of his 6 years was in 2014. gimme a break.

      i dont understand the purpose of a protest? what an assumption from a typical american know it all. go join your bretheran in charlottesville.

      im ignorant for calling kaep a showboat? funny how he loves being the center of attention.

      go play with your toys and leave the critical thinking to the adults.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Jones is competent, he just needs to be healthy. I know it is far different scarios but we did play better against the Patriots when we had Jones instead of Ben lol.

      Serisouly though, Jones knows the system and has the timing and experience with our guys. He may not be a better overall QB than Kaep, but he is a better option for the Steelers.

    • Boots

      Blaine Gabbert hasn’t even sniffed the success that Kaepernick has, was so bad that he was replaced with Kaepernick last year, and still got signed. I agree he’s not a good qb, but to say his protest has nothing to do with it is being naive!

    • ciscoNoDrink

      His name might as well be lou dobbs. The way he is throwing the football.

    • Mark

      Excellent points Bobby, the hatred of this social media age is unreal. We can sign Vick but not Kap, seriously.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      In fairness most people didn’t want Vick either.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      i didnt agree with the vick signing either. vick is a piece of crap for a whole nother matter. that doesnt make kaep a good qb.

    • Bobby Lewis

      No, you don’t understand the purpose of a protest when you say something like, “as for his protest itself i have no issue with him protesting it. the way he did it on the other hand is something entirely.”

      Again, you’re essentially saying he can protest however he wants so long as it falls in line with your principles. My man, the whole purpose of a protest is to bring attention to something. A lot of times, that makes people, presumably people like yourself, uncomfortable.

      And yes, he’s better than Landry right now and he’d be an asset for the inevitable three games Ben will miss this year.

    • george

      I think there is no way he palys for Steelers. The Steelers won’t pay more than 2 million a year for a back up QB and I’m pretty sure Kap won’t play for that.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      didnt say it had nothing to do with it. but the largest reason is that kaep is a bad qb. thats where the owners are thinking. money wise. he’s not worth it.

    • Ace

      If we want to include guys who are battling for the starting gig don’t forget Brian Hoyer, Mike Glennon, Scott Tolzien, Cody Kessler, Matt Moore, Christian Hack, Tom Savage, Chad Henne, Paxton lynch. If some guy named Jake Rudock can be the #2 for the Lions and Kaep can’t get a job, something is clearly wrong. Same goes for Kellen Clemons, EJ Manuel, Josh Johnson, Colt McCoy!, Sean Mannion. I Mean, those guys are all clear cut number twos and none of them have any success even close to Kaep. Dude went to back to back NFC championships and was a play away from winning the superbowl. Now he’s jobless. If you don’t think he is top 35 then you truly are clueless.

    • Bobby Lewis

      For me, Vick paid his debt to society and it seemed like he turned his life around. Obviously I don’t know him personally, but he served his time and I had no issue with his signing.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I did at the time but the more I thought on it I am okay with Vick now. I was just saying there is no hypocrisy from fans in general here. The concensus wasn’t good in Vicks favor so to say “we can sign Vick but not Kaep” doesn’t make sense. Because a good portion of fans don’t support either.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      i’m not uncomfortable at all. his approach was dumb. period. as i said in my original post. the fact that instead of sitting down in an interview and explaining what his ideology was, he decided to make a showboat statement in front of millions. there was no conversation, there was no back and forth to discuss until after. he didnt care about the back and forth he wanted to make a statement and he did. his statement is that i have always acted superior, while being mediocre and then complaining about how he is unfairly treated while getting millions of millions dollars to be in the spotlight is absurd.

      has nothing to do with my principles in actuality.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Why should a salary strapped team pay starter money for a backup QB whose better days are behind him, would have to learn a new system on the fly with basically no time left in the preseason to get affiliated, and on top of it all, would be a HUGE distraction to what this team’s focus is this year? It makes literally no sense.

    • Ed Smith

      We already have one selfish, I don’t care about team types – don’t need another…

    • Give the kid a break, he’s a rookie playing the first of his pro games. Once we get to Sept 11th, he will be relegated to scout team QB. He won’t get many reps after that until next season. Not every player is a star the second they step on the field, nor will a player be next year, or 4 or 5 years down the road for that matter what he is today. The in game reps he’s getting are invaluable to his development.

      Anyway, he is a 4th round QB, were you expecting the next Tom Brady with the pick? If you were, maybe you need to lower your expectations a bit…

    • Zarbor

      I’m no Krapernick fan but I actually would take him over any of our backups. That’s not an endorsement for Krapernick its and indictment of our backup QBs. Its like we went shopping at the Thrift store and got what we paid for.

      I am feeling a tad bit better about Laundry after seeing Dobbs and Houston.

    • Rick Mooney

      Agree