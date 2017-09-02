Hot Topics

    2017 Camp Questions: If Steelers Keep 5 CBs, Who Makes It?

    By Matthew Marczi September 2, 2017 at 06:45 am


    The journey toward the Super Bowl is now well under way with the Pittsburgh Steelers back practicing at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, still informally referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility. With the regular season standing in their way on the path to a Lombardi, there will be questions for them to answer along the way.

    We have asked and answered a lot of questions during the preseason and through training camp, but much of the answer-seeking ends in the regular season, and teams simply have to make do with what they have available to them. Still, there will always be questions for us.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the regular season and beyond as they develop, looking for the answers as we evaluate the makeup of the Steelers on their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: If you were only keeping five cornerbacks from this group, who would be your choices?

    According to Aditi Kinkhabwala, she Tweeted last night that the latest information she was given was that the Steelers only intend to carry five cornerbacks on the 53-man roster, though she did note that their thinking could change by 4 PM today.


    Considering that I have them carry seven on the 53-man roster, needless to say, I’m a little bit surprised, but it has also been noted that rookie Cameron Sutton’s hamstring injury might be pretty serious, which means possibly a trip to injured reserve.

    The following cornerbacks would likely have to be considered, even as a longshot, in some degree ‘in contention for a roster spot: Artie Burns, Joe Haden, William Gay, Mike Hilton, Coty Sensabaugh, Ross Cockrell, Brian Allen, Senquez Golson, and Sutton.

    That’s nine cornerbacks, and you have to remove four, so whom? For most, I would imagine Golson would be the easiest one. He has never made it through a padded practice in three years, so it’s pretty hard to count on him at this point.

    Sutton, if his injury is serious enough, would be a safe bet for injured reserve, chopping things down to seven. For me, the fact that Cockrell cannot play inside and doesn’t seem to have much in the way of special teams contributions likely also makes him expendable in the Steelers’ minds.

    So we’re down the Burns and Haden, who are obviously going to be their starters. Gay is likely safe at this point because he can play inside and outside, on special teams, and as an emergency safety. The fewer spots you have, the more versatility is valued. So Sensabaugh gets a nod there as well. That’s four.

    So it comes down to Hilton and Allen. For some this is easy, and for some hard. Some think Hilton is the easy choice to make the roster, because Allen is still raw. Others thing Allen is the easy choice because his natural traits are more desired and a 5’9” slot-only corner is easier to sneak onto the practice squad.

    Allen seems like an outside-only, while Hilton inside-only, but both can contribute on special teams. At this point you have to go with the one who played better, and that is clearly Hilton. So if I have to pick only five cornerbacks, it’s Burns, Haden, Gay, Sensabaugh, and Hilton.

    • Conserv_58

      Alex, based on your criteria and well reasoned explanation I have to agree with you. The big problem is knowing that if they place Allen on the PS he’ll get snatched by a CB needy team.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      allen may make the team over cockrell for the first few weeks because while he hasnt shown much yet we know where cockrell’s ceiling just about is. when he comes back he, allen will be move to the squad though.

    • The Big Cheese

      Gotta agree with _58. I’m in the bottom 2% (and that may be generous) when it comes to evaluating football talent, but to my untrained eye, there’s no way Brian Allen lasts on the PS, if that’s where he ends up. He’ll be snatched up by another team, like a Crow on a June bug.

    • CP72

      Don’t think there is any chance Allen makes it.

      I think he easily clears waivers. I have said before I’d be more worried about losing him toward the end of the year. That’s when teams out of it are willing to roll the dice on a high upside guy.

      Sensabaugh or Cockrell would be the top back up at both outside spots. Just scares me to think about Allen seeing any defensive snaps this year.

    • Ray

      Aditi made it seem like Hilton was on the roster and it came down between Sensabaugh, Cockrell or Allen.

      I’ll bet it was Sensabaugh just based off of Colberts history of signing UFA and with Davis and possibly Hunter getting cut, just a guess

    • CP72

      There’s 32 teams fans that say this guy or that guy won’t clear waivers. I worry more about it late in the year than now.

    • Wayne Padgett

      Brian Allen I don’t think has done enough to make the roster. Place him on the practice squad. Cockrell didn’t have a good camp. Mike Hilton out performed him. You have your two starting outside corners in Haden and Burns. I think It will comes down to Allen and Sensabaugh for the 5th spot. There is still the possibility that we pick up a cut player as well.

    • CP72

      Cockrell and Hilton really play different spots.

    • Ray

      Also, Sutton will have to make the roster if they want to bring him back later so I can see 6 actually making it, Sutton going on IR and another reserve re-signed the next day (like Steven Johnson last year)

    • Steelers12

      If they keep 5 cbs that must mean Ayers will be 7th wr on roster

    • CP72

      Or they tell Cockrell, Hilton, or Sensabaugh we’re going to cut you. If you’re not claimed we will resign you as soon as we put Sutton on the IR.

    • AndyR34

      Two problems…this is Matthew’s story and 2) it is based upon a report by Aditi…who is often wrong.

    • Wayne Padgett

      I understand that but there are only 5 spots and Cockrell didn’t play well at all this preseason.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      im on the opposite side. there is always a rush after initial cutdowns for “oooh that guy might do that.” then it dies down.

    • CP72

      Didn’t see a lot from Allen that would have teams tripping over themselves to put him on their 53.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      agreed. but its the fact that everyone wont shutup about height and weight.

    • CP72

      He definitely looks the part.

    • Wayne Padgett

      If they cut Hilton will be a mistake he out performed both Cockrell and Sensabaugh in preseason and I guarantee trams are aware of it.

    • Wayne Padgett

      Actually it’s coming down to Hilton, Sensabaugh and Cockrell. The four are set Burns, Haden, Sutton and Gay. If Sutton starts on the IR then I think Hilton and Sensabaugh makes it. Cockrell had a bad preseason. Allen is going on the practice squad. Hunter is going to make it. Hamilton is gone.

    • WARisHELL

      Keeping only 5 with Haden’s injury history feels like a huge risk. I feel like they may have something up their sleeve. That, or Sutton will be one of their IR return guys.

    • Harold Jacobs

      At the CB position, the least amount of times a CB name is mentioned the better. I don’t remember anyone scoring on Brian Allen all preseason. I do remember Allen coming up making some big hits on RBs nevertheless. Although Hilton have a better ranking than Allen, I would prefer a 6’3 physical corner who can stop the run. But I’m no GM. It wouldn’t surprise me though to see the Steelers cut Golson, Cockrell and Gay. Remember Cockrell took Gay’s starting job. It’s been noted they’re disappointed w/Gay’s play. I can see Sensabaugh taking that slot position or even Hilton since he likes to play inside. So that leaves Burns and Haden as the starters w/Sensabaugh at the slot. Finally, keep Hilton and Allen as backups, send Phillips, Shepard and Dixon to the PS, and put Sutton on IR. But again, I’m no GM or HC

    • WARisHELL

      My only issue with Hilton is every time I’ve seen him make a play it’s doing something other than coverage. A sack, a nice run stop or a special teams tackle. I may have missed them, but he’s a CB first and needs to play well in coverage.

    • Wayne Padgett

      The Steelers are more likely to keep 6 receivers. They are not going to keep 7 on the main roster. It would be a waste of space. Brown, Bryant, DHB, Rogers, Smith-Schuster, Coates and Hunter are the 6. Ayers didn’t do enough and Hamilton dropped too many passes. If by some reason they do keep 7 which is unlikely then I think #7 will be between Tucker and Ayers.

    • RickM

      You’ve got the logical 5 named, but of course they won’t initially keep just 5 CB’s.

    • capehouse

      Sensabaugh, Allen, Golson gone. Sutton to IR and resign Sensabaugh, I guess. Has Sensabaugh really distinguished himself over Cockrell? I don’t think so.

    • francesco

      I agree with the five DB’s stated.
      Cockrell released and Allen on PS.
      What would be interesting is if FO considers Allen and Hilton as Safeties?
      So as to release the Goldens.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Well Matthew I think you are being a little wish washy with some of these. It isn’t “likely” that Gay makes it. He has been written in pen for awhile now. He has even taken a few snaps in case of emergency at safety so if you want to talk versatility he has it more than any other DB on the roster. Can play inside, outside, or S.

      While I am not 100% certain like I am with Gay, I am comfortable writing Allen in pen for the PS. There is no way he should beat out Hilton for the 53. I think we are all also comfortable crossing Golson off of the list with a pen.

      And for arguments sake to keep things from getting cloudy lets assume from the report that Sutton will be placed on IR.

      That leaves us Burns, Haden, Gay, Cockrell, Hilton, and Sensabaugh for the 5 spots. If those are the choices…..I struggle between Sensabaugh and Hilton as the odd man out. I would lean towards Hilton going to the PS but would they keep him and Allen both there? Everyone continues to talk about Cockrells lack of versatility and ST value but I am thinking he is still likely the top backup at each outside spot so he isn’t that bottom of the depth chart guy that necessarily needs the added value.

    • Joseph Shaw

      Hilton vs. Allen is really interesting. Hilton seems more NFL ready. But Allen’s measurables MIGHT make him the one more likely to be snagged from the PS. Going to be interesting to see how it shakes out.

    • Steeler-Drew

      Agree on the 6. I highly doubt Aditi’s information is accurate. I think the only cuts are Golson and Cockrell with Sutton going to the IR bringing it down to 6. They can replenish another position like LB, DL, or OL as you say.

    • Reggie Cunningham

      I’ll keep Hilton and wait to see who gets cut

    • Michael Conrad

      Here is the first question I have Matthew have you been up at camp and watched Allen or gotten reports from Alex ? Can he cover in man ? What I see in the preseason games leads me to believe he is good for a rookie.

      Sutton goes to IR.

      They keep five it would be Burns ,Haden,Gay,Hilton and Sensabaugh as he can play inside and out. I don’t agree because I don’t see four good man CB’s when teams go four wide. Gay can’t and I’m not sure on Hilton.

      AK said Burns and Haden ,Gay and Hilton are four and there is one more.

    • Steeler-Drew

      I agree that is seems the players we lost were later in the year but I think the Steelers would be foolish to dangle Allen out there with his potential. I remember saying they should not have dangled Shabazz out there last year and everyone said he would clear waivers. I believe he did initially but was then claimed shortly after. And Shabazz’s potential doesn’t scratch the surface of Allen’s. CB’s are precious in the NFL and you can never have enough good ones. The Steelers should know. What if Haden doesn’t work out continuing his declining play and they lose Allen? They will be back to square one looking for an outside CB opposite of Burns.
      As for Allen, unless the secondary gets ravaged with injuries he will never see the field unless he progresses by leaps and bounds. They can make him inactive or strictly special teams. A lot will depend on how they view his special teams play. If it were me I’m not taking that big of a risk with Allen.